The Starhopper has landed

Last night, SpaceX completed a 150m hop test of the Starhopper test article for the upcoming Starship spacecraft. (Recall that Starhopper is basically a water tower with a rocket engine at the bottom.)
This may not look impressive to an untrained eye. After all, SpaceX has been landing rockets like this for a while. However, bear in mind what you are watching. This is a vehicle the size of a large townhouse (it’s 20m tall) being balanced at a single point at its base, and it isn’t so much as wobbling. (That’s much like keeping a water bottle balanced with your index finger.) Said house-sized object is then seamlessly translated upwards and over, and rotated at the same time, before landing perfectly. It’s propelled by the world’s first full flow staged combustion engine to actually fly — an engine burning methane, a relatively new fuel for rockets that has never before been used for real flights either.
Yes, SpaceX makes it look like getting a rocket to hover is easy. However, it isn’t even remotely easy.
This test makes it ever more likely that prototypes of Starship/Superheavy are going to be in flight tests of their own within the next couple of years. That, in turn, makes the era of affordable spaceflight ever closer. Recall that a fully reusable spacecraft means at least a two order of magnitude reduction in launch costs.
So, this minute long flight is a critical step towards the day where humans live permanently off the Earth. We at the Miskatonic University Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics will continue to monitor and report as future Starship test flights occur.
Looks like something out of Flesh Gordon!
Go, Squids!
Now, we only need to find some way to actually keep humans alive and healthy in space. Only few little details.
Isn’t that the department sponsored by the Heterodyne Boys? I really enjoyed their Big Book of Fun. Not so sure of some of their more – mature – work, though.
Affordable, for a definition of “affordable” that isn’t what most people mean by the term. Less eye-wateringly expensive, perhaps.
While we go to space on rockets, it will never be truly affordable. That amount of heat and power is never going to be properly safe, so never properly cheap.
Affordable space travel will require something better than glorified fireworks.
@Chester:
My Einstein Rosen bridge to Mars won’t be ready until next Summer at the earliest.
🙄
Most people are wrong about most things, and this is no exception.
Indeed. Based on fuel costs, a $10,000 flight to orbit should be pretty doable in the near future. If economic growth hadn’t been stunted in most countries in the 1930s, that would be pocket change now, but it’s already more than affordable enough to make it possible to pay for transport for workers at high value off-planet jobs if they’re staying for a while. Long run, costs will continue to drop, and growth may return, especially if there are enough people off planet to avoid the regulatory death spirals most Western economies are in.