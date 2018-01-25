The Parable of the Man of Many New Words

The teacher told the crowd a parable. A man went to a village, in the old South, in the year 1866, where there were several men who had owned slaves, and fought for the confederacy, and been forced to free their slaves, all of them unwillingly, some bitterly so. And there was also in that village a man who had repented of slavery and freed his slaves many, many years before, and had fought for the union, and so returned to that village with their authority and commanded the freeing of all the others’ slaves. And there came to that village a man of many new words. And he said to the man who had freed his slaves long before, “You deplorable sinner. You have owned slaves, therefore you are vile, and you have used force upon these others, therefore you are vile, so you must wear sackcloth and ashes and cringe before these others; and though you repent thus all your days, which I shall make as short as I can, yet you will never be cleansed, you will never be forgiven.” (Except that the man of many new words said this with his many new words, not as I have told it to you.) And he said to the other men, “You have been terribly wronged by that deplorable man. You have no power therefore you can do no wrong and he has used power over you – wrongfully, since he in his past has done evil, and I tell you he still does evil this day and every day. Therefore you must hate him with all your heart and all your mind and all your strength.” (Except that this too he said using his many new words, not as I have told it to you.)
Afterwards, the disciples asked the teacher to explain the parable. He told them the men who fought for the confederacy represented the non-European cultures of the world, all of whom had at times been much enslaved and at other times had done much enslaving, and had sold and bought and owned those they themselves enslaved, and also others. The man who fought for the union represented the English-speaking culture that long ago had been much enslaved, and later had themselves bought and sold and owned slaves (more than some, fewer than others), and then had repented of slavery and made it rare in the world. The man of many new words was the attitude that praises all the cultures that were forced to free their slaves, especially those that were most bitterly unwilling to do so, and hates the only one that freed them by choice.
The disciples asked the teacher why he had not spoken this plainly to the crowd. “If I had done that”, he said, “the men of many new words would have interrupted me before my first sentence was done – and if I had then rebuked them roundly, they would have arrested me for hate speech. (Also, they would have pretended to see a likeness in me to Donald Trump!) But because it is their absurdity to see the ex-confederates in that village as like their enemies, not like their proteges, they did not notice my meaning.”
“But”, replied the disciples, “they’re still not noticing – and they’re still inventing new words.”
It is true. For example in some Arabian countries (including Saudi Arabia – but others also) slavery was not abolished till the 1960s (the 19 – 60s). Almost all societies other than modern Western ones have practiced slavery – and no society has abolished slavery without Western pressure (i.e. “Imperialism”).
The left (the education system, the mainstream media, Hollywood – and so on), de facto, deny all the above. They hold that capitalism (the very thing that destroyed the Confederacy) is to blame for racialism, and for all other bad things.
About 18 months ago I was at a dinner where a middle-aged British man was trying to charm a younger woman from the US , but whose parents were from the Indian sub-continent.
He was in full white guilt virtue-signalling mode and made the claim that Britain had more or less invented slavery and thus we should be ashamed of our past in that respect.
What can one do when faced with ‘thinking’ like that?
You could bring it up to date with gay marriage instead of slavery, that’ll make a few leftist heads pop.
@Runcie Balspune
Yes, but.. we don’t care who marries who, do we?
We are not pro-gays, nor anti-gays. We are as indifferent to their practices as we are to those of heteros, aren’t we?
My view is – the same rights for everyone, with no diminution nor augmentation based on group identity.
James (January 25, 2018 at 2:15 pm), I suspect Runcie’s (January 25, 2018 at 1:02 pm) point is merely that, since some SJW rhetoric talks as if it were an evil on a par with slavery to oblige alternative-style couples to use private law contracts, or to call their state-law contract a ‘civil union’ instead of a ‘marriage’ (and a hate speech crime to debate the point), then a similar parable could be told about which culture these same SJWs hate versus which cultures get a pass from them.
However I agree with what I take to be your point, James. In some ways the very recent and rapid and continuing redefinition of attitudes in the west makes today’s cultural contrast even more marked, but it also greatly complicates telling almost any tale. If you tell it for some minimalist position – not treating gays as criminals, for example – Cathy Newman and friends will call your minimalism ‘homophobia’, whereas if you make it absolutely up-to-date with today’s latest ‘thinking’, it will still be behind the curve tomorrow. On any subject, PC is like an inflating currency: the whole point is that those who issue it get their profit by issuing more and more, and those who accept it get the losses.
As Niall said, ought we not care about freedom of contract? The ‘implied and unavoidable terms’ of the marriage contract make it a one-way bet for the wealthier, more industrious spouse and a moral hazard for the prospective thief. And there is also the position that it is not possible for fiat law to redefine customs and traditions, and to seek to do so it totalitarian. By all means let anyone enter into any contract with another, absent fraud or lack of capacity, let the contract be.
The objection to same sex marriage is in part founded on objection to the pretence that by law, a word can change its meaning. No Act of Parliament would make me say ‘Tajikistan’ for ‘wolverine’, so by the same token, those who object to ‘same-sex marriage’ might say ‘Why should any fiat law’s pretensions be allowed to go unchallenged?’, and then there is the attack on religious (well, Christian) ceremonies as not being ‘inclusive’.