Should the faces of the students at San Francisco State University who were happy to pay to kill Jews be blurred out, or not?

The video linked to in the tweet starts with a clip of Horowitz talking to a San Francisco State University student whose back is facing us. Horowitz says,
“…And we want to fund operations against soft targets, schools, hospitals, Jewish cafes…“
The video then cuts to Horowitz talking straight to camera. He says,
“I’m Ami Horowitz and anti-semitism is rising precipitously across the globe. How bad is it? I’m here at San Francisco State University, one of the most left-leaning instersectional schools across the country.
I’m here to raise money to kill Jews.”
Horowitz, who, in case anyone is unclear on this point, is not actually trying to raise money to murder Jews but to warn how commonplace support for the murder of Jews has become at American universities, proceeds to politely stop various young people who are walking along the paths in the SFSU campus and solicit their support for terrorism against Jews. There is no obfuscation about “Zionists” or “Israelis”; Horowitz says “Jews” throughout and is abundantly clear that he is talking about physical violence. In the sequence starting at 1:02 he says, “Attack, blow things up … blow shit up … all we have a rockets and suicide bombers”. The SFSU students are fine with that.
I can sympathise with Rebecca Levin who said in the replies,
Can you release any full conversations without breaks? I find this a bit hard to believe even as a Jew who recently graduated from college and editing can be deceptive and well, I’d really like for you to be a fraud vs this actually being real.
I, also, would really like this not to be true.
It would be a good thing for Horowitz to release the full videos. Deceptive editing is on my mind right now. Remember the way that George Eaton of the New Statesman was nice as pie when he went to interview Sir Roger Scruton and then maliciously edited Scruton’s words to make it seem that Scruton believed that each Chinese person is “a sort of replica of the next one”, when what Scruton had actually said was how frightening it was that the Chinese Government was trying to force each Chinese person into being a replica of the next one? Remember how Eaton posted a picture of himself swigging champagne to celebrate how he had got Scruton fired from an unpaid government role?
Well, that same George Eaton is celebrating again now. He has just been made Senior Politics Editor of the New Statesman. Deceptive editing does happen and is no bar to a successful career in journalism. At least… not if the journalist is left wing, a protection that Mr Horowitz does not have.
Like Rebecca Levin, if Mr Horowitz’s video were to be revealed to be deceptively edited, the moment of annoyance I would feel of seeing left wingers gloat at the “gotcha” would be far, far outweighed by the relief of knowing that it was not really the case that 28 out of 35 San Francisco State University students Horowitz spoke to expressed support for killing Jews and 17 out of 35 students Horowitz approached pledged money to kill Jews.
But, even though I would like to see the full unedited videos, it is difficult to see how the girl with the black bag could claim to have misunderstood Horowitz when he told her at 0:36 that he was raising money to strike Jews “around the world, in France, in Germany, in Britain, wherever they are”. Conceivably he could have edited out her horrified objections to this proposed terrorism, but could he really have made her appear to say, as she does say at 1:14, “Because it’s like, part of their religion. Like, they wanted to take over”? She then pledges him $30.
Given that the presidents of Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania, three of the top universities in the United States, found it tricky to say whether calling for the genocide of Jews was against the rules of their respective universities, I suppose we should not be surprised that San Francisco State University (“SF State prepares its students to become productive, ethical, active citizens with a global perspective”) wants to follow their lead.
Is contributing money that one has been explicitly assured (0:55) will be used to blow up “cafe’s, hospitals, Jewish schools, Jewish buses, synagogues, that kind of thing” legal in the United States? Whether it is or not, is there any good reason why the anonymity of sweetie with the black bag and the others who openly put their support, and in many cases their money, down for some Jew-killing should be preserved?
The full video should indeed be released.
I hope it has NOT been deceptively edited – but deceptive editing should be condemned, including deceptive editing by my own side.
As for the general situation – Marxism (which is what “intersectionalism” really is – “Woke” means MARXIST and if anyone does not like me pointing that out, that is their problem not mine) teaches that inequality is caused by “exploitation and oppression” so if “Palestinians” (a term that Muslims started to use for themselves only a few decades ago) are poorer than Jews, the Jews (by definition) must be “exploiting and oppressing” them.
“Woke” Marxism, like all forms of Marxism, can not be reasoned with, and trying to compromise with it is suicidal, it-must-be-rejected.
“But Paul the leading Corporations on the planet now push these doctrines”.
I know they do. My statement is still correct.
The Corporate State has to go – the doctrines it pushes are both false and evil.
This is one of the reasons why such conservatives as Jonah Goldberg are utterly mistaken – they still think that we should “defend the institutions” – they do not grasp that the institutions are corrupted and now serve the opposite of what they were created to serve.
It is not a matter of a “threat to the institutions” by this or that person – it is the institutions themselves, the system itself, the corruption has already taken place – the institutions now serve evil, they are evil, and they must be defeated.
“But the FBI….” “but the Justice Department…..” – including the FBI, including the “Justice” Department.
I trust that Ami H. did not introduce himself by his real name.
I looked at the video partly to see whether i could identify him as a Jew. (Not that i am much good at that.) He reminded me of Ryan Reynolds with dark hair — but if you disagree, i won’t argue.
Just to play Devil’s advocate: he could have messed up with the temporal order of the clips.
Release the tape!
Is there not some California state law, analogous to the one that believe criminalises recording a phone conversation without permission, that would enable the little vermin to sue him should their identities be revealed?
I was wondering about the legality of this, too. Despite the protections of the First Amendment, if the law were strictly applied, Ami Horowitz could probably be prosecuted for solicitation to murder, or some such. Meanwhile the people who said they would give him money to kill Jews could probably be prosecuted for conspiracy to murder, or commit acts of terrorism. (Disclaimer: I’m not a lawyer.)
Certainly, if someone approached me in the street and asked me for money to kill Jews – or anyone else, for that matter – I would go to the police. OK, it would probably be a joke, albeit a very sick joke, but he might also be serious. After all, after a mass shooting all too often it becomes clear the shooter had had violent fantasies and had talked of killing people – like yesterday’s shooter in Prague.
I also think he should also release the full tape. FWIW, I think that journalistic obligation means that they should ALWAYS release the full tape just as any scientist has an obligation to release ALL his experimental data — and when they don’t you immediately smell a rat. He did, in fairness, give a numerical summary at the end.
If I were ever interviewed by the press I would do what a lot of right wing people are starting to do — namely make my own independent, full tape of the interview.
Nonetheless, I often see these “on the street” interviews — commonly on Fox News — about how dumb Americans don’t know basic things like who wrote the Declaration of Independence or who we fought in 1776. But I am sure if I interviewed enough people and selectively edited I could get a news piece where people didn’t left from right or what day it was, or what holiday we celebrate this Monday coming.
And on that note a Merry Christmas to all Samizdata-ers.
If ejecting the Israelis from Gaza and the West Bank and/or wiping Israel off the map is that important of a cause, all those students have to do is hop on a plane and go there. I have no doubt Hamas would be more than happy to hand the future martyr a AK-47 and a couple magazines and send them to go do the necessary things. But it’s not about doing things, it’s about feeling like they’re doing things by protesting. It’s safe to raise money, just like Teddy K did in Boston to fund the IRA during the Troubles. It’s safe to protest in a country where the cops and army aren’t going to roll in with machine guns. It’s safe to make statements where the most that happens if you have to scrub your social media feed if someone notices that you’ve been calling for mass murder.
Someone else needs to do the fighting and killing and dying. I’m doing the important work of carrying a sign. It’s the same mindset of the people who send homicide bombers into a market or temple.
Straining every sinew to be fair, if someone asked me to put money towards terrorism against an ethnic group, or any similar activity, I wouldn’t give them money but I might well say something noncommittal out of fear – both the lesser fear of getting into an unpleasant confrontation and the greater fear of getting attacked by someone who had just demonstrated they believed in terrorism. Then, having extricated myself, like Schrödinger’s Dog said, I’d go to the police. If any of those students can show they contacted the police or the campus authorities, I would not hold what they said at the time to get the nutter to go away against them.