Why you can be a free speech absolutist and still think the presidents of Harvard, MIT and UPenn should resign in disgrace

David Burge explains all:
Fun facts:
(A) calling for genocide against Jews, if not delivered to incite a mob to violence, is 100% Constitutionally protected speech- only in the sense it can't be punished by government.
(B) You are not the government, you are a cowardly college administrator and in no… https://t.co/1MYvTm5gz0
I am confident David Burge, a.k.a. Iowahawk, will forgive me if I put the text of his tweet below in case something happens to it:
The context is that Presidents Claudine Gay of Harvard University, Liz Magill of the University of Pennsylvania, and Sally Kornbluth of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology were all asked by New York State Representative Elise Stefanik whether calling for the genocide of Jews constituted harassment under the rules of their respective universities, and all three were, like, “Ooh, that’s a tricky one.” You can see the video of their responses in in this tweet from Nicky Clark.
As reported by the Times of Israel:
In a high-profile congressional hearing Tuesday evening, the presidents of three of the top universities in the US refused to explicitly say that calls for genocide of Jewish people violate campus rules on harassment.
When New York Republican Representative Elise Stefanik asked directly if “calling for the genocide of Jews” is against the codes of conduct of Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Pennsylvania, all three presidents said the answer depended on the context.
“It is a context-dependent decision,” Penn president Liz Magill responded, leading Stefanik to reply, “Calling for the genocide of Jews is dependent on the context? That is not bullying or harassment? This is the easiest question to answer ‘yes,’ Ms. Magill.”
Responding to the same question, Harvard president Claudine Gay said, “When speech crosses into conduct, we take action.”
Calling for genocide is OK at Harvard so long as you don’t do any actual genociding within the precincts of the University.
MIT president Sally Kornbluth said that such language would only be “investigated as harassment if pervasive and severe.”
I would hate you to think that these illustrious universities did not care about harassment. Why, MIT has its own Institute Discrimination & Harassment Response Office, which is hard at work producing pronoun stickers.
Harvard is so focussed on combatting aggressive speech that it will even investigate cases where the aggression is unconscious: “Harvard to interrogate profs accused of ‘microaggressions’”. You see, the whole point about microaggressions is that the microagressors do not know they are committing them, so they have to be educated. In contrast those who call for genocide know exactly what they are doing, so there is no need for the University to bother them.
And I don’t know why everyone is making such a fuss about protests at the University of Pennsylvania. All that UPenn faculty members like Distinguished Professor of Political Science Anne Norton want is for more of its students and staff to feel “joyful and empowered” like UPenn student Tara Tarawneh did when she saw “the joyful and powerful images that came from the glorious October 7th”. See how happy and supportive everyone at that rally was. That’s because they knew Penn was a safe environment for them.
It seems imperative now for a group of Harvard students to test Harvard’s sudden rediscovery of the sacred nature of free speech by calling for the condemnation (doesn’t even need to be genocide, since only state-loving leftists ever call for genocides) of some group like transsexuals, or Muslims, or perhaps Muslim transsexuals.
I feel certain that Harvard’s administration would be absolutely as protective of that speech as they are of speech calling for the genocide of Jews.
Sure they would.
In my personal opinion iowahawk is broadly right about (A) but wrong about (B). If a college accepts government money, the First Amendment is implicated in any decision they make about penalising speech. This is what FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education as they were previously known, cut their teeth on.
However, just look at some of FIRE’s cases and it’s perfectly obvious that colleges have trampled over the 1A all the time in order to prosecute their agenda. Like the UK police, who suddenly remember ECHR art. 10 when it’s one of “their guys”, colleges have suddenly remembered the 1A.
Where I would hesitate a little to agree with iowahawk on (A) is because there might arguably be a connection in some cases between calls for genocide and actual attacks on Jews (whether on campus or in the ME, albeit the latter not necessarily affecting US citizens and therefore maybe not a compelling govt interest to restrain as it might turn out). However, the Brandenburg test is very difficult to meet – the potential violence has to be both likely to stem from such speech, and imminent — it can’t just “create an atmosphere of intimidation” or some such. This is a very high bar, and the separate “true threats” standard is almost certainly not met. The older “clear and present danger” test may have been met, I think.
On another level, incitement to genocide is considered illegal under international law – though I’m not au fait with the specifics. I think in such cases it has to be coming from a prominent person (usually a government figure), i.e. someone who might be able to influence other people (either people under their control, or another government or armed group) to commit a genocide. And there probably has to be an actual genocide to point to. Many of Putin’s circle probably could be indicted under this, although we haven’t heard about that from the ICC yet as far as I know.
In an extreme case, if there were calls for genocide of the Jews from some US professor before Oct 7th and Yahya Sinwar had said “on the basis of that advice, we’re attacking Israeli Jews” then that would be grounds for firing them, and they could be prosecuted under 18 U.S. Code § 1091.
So context does matter.
I wonder if UPenn is regretting their position after the withdrawal of $100 million donation from Ross Stevens of Stone Ridge Asset Management this morning?
Time for a change of management, I suspect.
As David Burge, and Ferox, indicate – the hypocrisy is total.
Call for genocide against the Jews “Palestine will be free, from the river to the sea” and it is Freedom of Speech.
But, truthfully, say that Mr George Floyd was not murdered – that he died from the drugs he consumed, or say that women, or male abortionists, should not kill babies, or that “Transwomen” are NOT women, or that illegal immigrants should be deported (or, at least, denied government benefits and services – such as schooling) and you will be out of these universities so fast your feet will not touch the ground.
Imagine what would happen to a student, or an academic, who chanted “kill the blacks!” or “drive the blacks out of the cities they did not build!” – but demanding the extermination of Jews is just fine.
What should the response be?
No more charitable status for these far left political institutions such as Harvard – let them pay tax like anyone else.
And no more gifts or taxpayer funding – including no more taxpayer backed “Student Loans”.
And – as only people endorsing wickedness can now (now – not in the past) graduate from these places – employers should openly declare that they will not employ new (new) graduates of these institutions.
Parents send their children to these “elite” colleges for “networking” – so they can get “good jobs” in the government and Corporate bureaucracy (which is much the same), students do NOT go to these places out of love of traditional learning and free discussion – such things are no longer allowed in these “Woke” (Frankfurt School of Marxism) institutions.
I see that more wealthy donors are pulling out funds from these places. Good.
The University of Pennsylvania is as corrupt as elections are Pennsylvania – and elections are very corrupt in Pennsylvania.
Ian Rons “context matters” – so if a student or academic chanted “kill the blacks” or “drive the blacks out the cities – they did not build them!”, but no one directly acted on these statements, the student or academic would face no bad consequences from these universities?
We both know that such a student or academic would be OUT – so the hypocrisy of these places is total, to them to call for the genocide of one group of people (say blacks) is outrageous, but to call for the genocide of another group of people (say Jews) is just fine.
And it is not “just” Jews – the universities teach hatred of heterosexual men (to be a straight man is to be evil), and they teach heated of white people – “whiteness” is the ultimate crime.
Why do they get special treatment in tax law (as if they are charitable bodies), and why do they get government backed “student loans”?
I’m afraid this makes the common American mistake of confusing the First Amendment with free speech. Just because the First Amendment does not protect a speaker in some circumstances does not detract from the fact that someone attempting to prevent them from speaking implicates freedom of speech issues.
If the university hierarchy intervenes to rescind a student society invitation to Ben Shapiro, I’m prepared to consider that a “freedom of speech on campus issue”, irrespective of whether the university’s acceptance of tax dollars comes with First Amendment strings.
By the same token, if these administrators really were free speech absolutists determined to protect even the most awful speech as long as it was not actively targeting an individual, I would have some sympathy.
I have no such sympathy, because these three women are plainly lying. They have absolutely no interest in a principled defense of free speech on campus, and are actively engaged in strenuous efforts to shut down speech of which they disapprove. But they are fine with Jew-hate, and quite happy to condone those that spread it.
This makes these college administrators unfit for office, and generally disgusting people on three independent counts: because they’re viciious antisemites, because they’re bare faced liars, and because they’re petty tyrants destroying real free speech, the fundamental basis of universities. Let them rot in hell.
Paul:
As you know, i never attribute to wickedness what can be adequately explained by insanity.
It follows that, as an employer, i would not hire even past graduates, unless they already have a proven record in employment.
I might hire the wicked, if their wickedness is irrelevant (or beneficial) to the job, but why would i hire the insane?
You have a point Snorri – as white (or non white) prospective employees who hates (on principle) all white people, could be argued to have a form of mental illness – certainly the left regard hatred of all black people as a mental illness. Corporations that such people (those who hate white people on principle – even when they are white themselves) already control, such as the Disney Corporation and BlackRock, do act in ways that appear insane – and which would not last long without favourable tax law (corporate entities pay much lower tax rates than individuals – and the defence that this is because the corporate entities merely represent individual “Aunt Agatha” share holders, is utterly false), and the endless flow of Credit Money – yes one of my favourite targets, but validly so.
And it is not “just” the universities – American schools also fill the minds of children with hatred of white people, especially white heterosexual males (who are presented as responsible for everything evil in the world).
Whether it is wickedness or insanity, the American education system, including the elite private schools, is now rotten to the core – the decay has reached the point where reform is, I believe, impossible, the system needs to be utterly rejected – by Home Schooling and the creation of new schools (although new schools that do not employ “qualified teachers”, i.e. leftists, are, I am told, illegal in California).
I repeat – the system is now rotten to the core. And this is not “just” in the United States.
One of them even said “we would only act is somebody called for genocide of a particular person”.
No, you over-credentialed moron. The VERY DEFINITION of genocide is the killing of a GROUP of people, not a person.