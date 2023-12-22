On the 35th anniversary of the Lockerbie air disaster, First Minister @HumzaYousaf has expressed sympathies to those who lost loved ones on board Pan Am Flight 103 and on the ground.
The word “disaster” has its origins in astrology. It means “ill-starred”. But the people killed on 21st December 1988 were not killed by bad weather, human error, or an unfortunate conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. They were murdered.
Pan Am Flight 103 (PA103/PAA103) was a regularly scheduled Pan Am transatlantic flight from Frankfurt to Detroit via a stopover in London and another in New York City. The transatlantic leg of the route was operated by Clipper Maid of the Seas, a Boeing 747 registered N739PA. Shortly after 19:00 on 21 December 1988, while the aircraft was in flight over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, it was destroyed by a bomb, killing all 243 passengers and 16 crew in what became known as the Lockerbie bombing.[1] Large sections of the aircraft crashed in a residential street in Lockerbie, killing 11 residents. With a total of 270 fatalities, it is the deadliest terrorist attack in the history of the United Kingdom.
In 2003, Gaddafi accepted Libya’s responsibility for the Lockerbie bombing and paid compensation to the families of the victims, although he maintained that he had never given the order for the attack.
There is also a media campaign to distract attention from the responsibility of certain Islamic forces (individuals) for this atrocity – various television programmes where people (including relatives of the dead) are brought on to talk vaguely of the “dirty secrets” the Americans have, with lots of hints in such television programmes that the Americans really destroyed this aircraft.
The Americans did not destroy this aircraft, the Americans did not murder these people, individual supporters of Islam committed this atrocity.
One story/theory that i read long ago, was that the Lybians who did this were sub-contracted by the Iranian regime. If so, Gaddafi might have told the truth about this.
It’s not a terror attack, it’s a man-made disaster. It’s not a crime, it’s a tragedy. It’s not a homicide bomber, it’s a suicide bomber. It’s not a fuel-air explosive, it’s a thermobaric weapon. It’s not this word, it’s that word.
Goebbels would be amazed at how far we’ve come in the use of propaganda.