Sad about all those people killed in the Lockerbie air disaster. I guess the stars were against them that night.

On the 35th anniversary of the Lockerbie air disaster, First Minister @HumzaYousaf has expressed sympathies to those who lost loved ones on board Pan Am Flight 103 and on the ground. He also paid tribute to emergency workers and others who responded in the immediate aftermath. pic.twitter.com/k9pUOtP37k — First Minister (@ScotGovFM) December 21, 2023

The word “disaster” has its origins in astrology. It means “ill-starred”. But the people killed on 21st December 1988 were not killed by bad weather, human error, or an unfortunate conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. They were murdered.