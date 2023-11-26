Yes, Leave voters probably were on average less intelligent than Remain voters

If the philosopher A. C. Grayling ever had ambitions to stand for elected office, this tweet will have killed them stone dead:
U of Bath study: "only 40% of people with the lowest cognitive ability voted Remain, while 73% of those with the highest cognitive ability voted Remain…people with lower cognitive ability and analytical thinking skills are more susceptible to misinformation and disinformation".
— A C Grayling #FBPE #Reform #Rejoin #FBPR (@acgrayling) November 23, 2023
As usual, here is the text of that tweet in case it disappears:
A C Grayling #FBPE #Reform #Rejoin #FBPR
@acgrayling
U of Bath study: “only 40% of people with the lowest cognitive ability voted Remain, while 73% of those with the highest cognitive ability voted Remain…people with lower cognitive ability and analytical thinking skills are more susceptible to misinformation and disinformation”.
10:23 PM · Nov 23, 2023
The replies, unsurprisingly in this egalitarian age, are overwhelmingly hostile. But since I, like Professor Grayling, have no political ambitions, I can admit that he is probably right. It would be a strange chance if the average IQs of Leave and Remain were perfectly equal. If they were not equal, one group had to be cleverer on average. Because I assume that people usually vote in their class interests, I assume that the cognitive elite, whose intelligence usually translates well into wealth and prestige, voted to perpetuate the status quo. Alas for them, the lesser folk also had a vote and had a pretty good inkling that it was not a good idea to remain under the increasingly immovable rule of a class of people who despised them.
The three little dots that Professor Grayling put between the claim that the stupider-on-average (can I stop adding the “on average” now?) people voted Leave and the conclusion that they did so because they were particularly susceptible to disinformation are each doing so much unremunerated work that they ought to bring a claim under the Working Time Directive.
I was about to quote Orwell’s line about “There are some ideas so absurd that only an intellectual could believe them” when a fortunate burst of insecurity led me to check the quote and find out that Orwell never said it; it was Bertrand Russell. Clever bloke, Russell. Also frequently a twit, though capable of being embarrassed by his own previous excesses. Whoever said it, it’s true. It is proverbial among those who study scams that the easiest people to scam are those who think they are too clever to be scammed.
Yup, I’m pretty sure I could con Prof Grayling out of his pension in a couple of hours. My plumber, not so much.
“There are some ideas so Evil that only an intellectual could believe them”
Would also insert here a variation.
Does he have an opinion on the people who sold Britain’s sovereignty away for a mess of pottage, in the first damn place?
I’ve been saying for years that the “system” has been using the wrong criteria to evaluate this thing we all call “intelligence”. If the people who wanted out of the EU and for the UK to have its own sovereignty returned did less well on the tests, then I would propose that whatever the hell those tests are measuring ain’t “intelligence”.
It’s really too bad that nobody has been able to come up with a means of quantifying the qualities we think of when we say “Common Sense” and “Wisdom”, because if we had…? I suspect that most of the “Remainer” types would have done very, very poorly on that criteria.
The EU is a sinking ship of tyranny and bureaucracy that’s likely to take the continent down with it. Look what they’re trying to do to some of the most productive farmers in the world, the Dutch… Morons, one and all.
What this guy, who I presume considers themself to be fairly intelligent, seems to not have considers is;
What if being part of the EU is beneficial to those in the upper limits of cognitive ability but harmful to those outside of that range? What if those intelligent people understand this and support the EU because they’re selfish and want the personal benefits and don’t care abou the harms to others?
He seems to be operating under a demonstrably false assumption that everyone (or at least smart people) vote for things that ‘benefit society’ and not ‘things that benefit me’.
Even if you voted for Brexit because you fell for ‘misinformation’, if the EU is harmful to you, you still didn’t make a mistake.
@Kirk, November 27, 2023 at 3:26 am
I have always thought that the brain is like a bucket. You can either fill it with intelligence or common sense. It has been my observation that, on average, the more intelligent, the less common sense. That tweet seems to confirm it.
There is always the snob value at work. the “I’m so much cleverer and intelligent than the oiks that of course whatever I say is OBVIOUSLY correct”, no matter what the subject, plays a big part in their world view.
You and Grayling continue to confuse “stupid” and “slow”.
I have employed working class people for 40 years. Very few of them are stupid but most of them are slow.
They think, they ponder, they argue amongst themselves and they reach correct and sensible conclusions. But very slowly.
Then they often act on them with force and vigour that shocks intellectuals who prefer to blather.
When the Slows decide they’re done with woke bullshit, they’ll be at the barricades.
People that consider themselves “smart” generally… Aren’t. And, the more they’ve invested in their supposed “intelligence”, the more arrogant they get about it all. Which usually then leads to them making a bunch of really stupid decisions and saying equally stupid things.
It’s rather odd that we don’t really divide society by “intelligence”. I mean, we try to, we pay lip service to it, but… Do we really institutionalize it, or are we more prone to divvying things up along class or “People we know and approve of…”?
We sure as hell don’t have a performance-based meritocracy. If we did, nine-tenths of the Ivy League wouldn’t be filled with the smarmy git “legacy” types it is now. They’d likely be Asian, but… That’s what a real meritocracy would look like, one with actual deserving people in it.
I fear that the current system does not actually measure or assess real intelligence; what it does do, to an insane degree, is measure and assess the appearance of intelligence.
So long as you can do well on the tests, and “sound smart”? You’re golden. But, we keep hearing about these cases where the “smart people” do all these things that clearly indicate that they really ain’t all that smart, things that lesser intellects wouldn’t fall prey to…
Anyone remember Bruce Hay?
https://www.thecut.com/2019/07/bruce-hay-paternity-trap-maria-pia-shuman-mischa-haider.html
This guy was a Harvard Law professor, and he got taken to the cleaners like some dumbass farm kid from the sticks with a paternity fraud scam. Read that article, and marvel at the demonstrated performative intelligence shown by this then 52-year-old man, and ask yourself how the hell he’s an Ivy League professor…?
I’ve had privates that fell for similar schemes, but by the time those guys were in their mid- to late-twenties? They’d developed the common sense to avoid getting into similar entanglements.
Guys who, I must point out, almost certainly scored considerably lower on the sainted “tests”.
Does that tell us anything, I wonder?
I kinda think it does.
Phil B said:
I’ve always analyzed it as “We’re defining this incorrectly…”
Whatever the hell Binet was measuring with his tests, it was not that quality we think of generally as “intelligence”. I’ve got an acquaintance of mine who has a measured 160 IQ test, MENSA membership and several degrees from prestigious institutions. Abstract thinking? He sounds like a genius, talking to him.
His Border Collie regularly outsmarts him, and I don’t mean to point that out to say that he’s stupid, it’s just that whatever the hell that 160 score means in terms of academics and whatnot, his dog regularly figures out how to get the food off his plate. And, he falls for the same tricks, every damn time… You watch the two of them interact, and you really start to worry for the future of the human race. That dog has a repertoire of about three routines it pulls to get him distracted while the dog snatches the food off his plate, and he’s constantly falling for them.
There’s whatever Binet was measuring, and then there’s actual real-world performative intelligence. I used to see this all the time in the Army, when my college-bound middle-class white guys and girls interacted with the lower-scoring types in a lot of the support jobs. The number of times I had to straighten out outright swindles with things like turn-ins of equipment and personal gear…? After about the fifth time the same high-scoring idiot falls for the same scam, you really have to wonder about the benefits of enlisting those knuckleheads. “Dude, did you check the paperwork this time? No? Go back and get it straight…”
Swear to God, some days felt like I was in one of those fairy tales about the stupid kid, like Jack and the Beanstalk. “Oh, look, Sergeant K, I got us some magic beans…”
Intelligence, I feel, is something that is demonstrated in performance. A high IQ is akin to a high-performance engine; couple it with a high-end sports car or a big truck, you’re golden. Put it into something like one of British Leyland’s lesser products, with a lousy transmission, poor suspension, and bad tires…? You ain’t winning any races with that, and you’re likely going to be smashed up and dead before very long.
In that metaphor, the engine is IQ, the transmission is common sense, the suspension is wisdom, and the work ethic is the tires. All four about the same, working together? You have something; just have the one thing, the engine? You’ve a disaster waiting to happen.
And, I’m not denigrating intelligence, either. It’s just that the way we’ve defined it, as being the qualities we can test for easily? That’s totally inadequate, and has led to a serious warping of modern society. It’s like we set out to select and place a certain form of autism in positions of power and responsibility, and now wonder why the hell things are not doing very well…
There’s more to the question of intelligence than what you can tease out of the test scores.