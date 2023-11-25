|
Samizdata quote of the day – we are at the joke stage
The Soviet Union collapsed when the lies of the ruling class were so obvious they became laughable. The liberal world order – with the ‘religion of peace’, ‘woman with a penis’ ‘effective vaccines’ and ‘17 months to save the planet’ is at the joke stage.
– ‘Polish Housewife‘
Political systems collapse two ways:
If it is a poor country the producers will massively out number the rulers so that turning up en masse at the Winter Palace can bring down the system by force, or the threat of it.
If it is a rich country however, there is so much money that the rulers can afford to both help themselves and buy the support of a large section of the population with jobs and welfare. In this case mass action won’t work because too many people support the government. What happens then is that the producers either quietly pack up and move, or contrive a bad back and go on welfare. The collapse in the tax base brings down the system.
A splendid summary of all the nonsense.
Roué: Ah, the John Galt strategy, as realistic fiction rather than pulp melodrama.
And go where exactly?
But the “Woke”, Frankfurt School Marxist, West is much better at discrediting humour than the old Classical Marxist Soviet Union was.
Being denounced as a “racist”, “sexist”, “homophobic”, “transphobic”, “Islamophobic”, “Climate denier” gets ordinary people, lots of ordinary people, to really HATE the target.
“That person telling jokes against the government and partner corporations is a RACIST” (or whatever), works – it really does work with many ordinary people.
Presently a lot of people still believe in these doctrines – they do not want to be “racists” or “Islamophobes” or “homophobic bigots”, so the regime is not utterly discredited as the Classical Marxist Soviet Union was by the end of the 1980s – when even KGB men were telling jokes about how absurd Marxism (Classical Marxism – Frankfurt School “Woke” Marxism, “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” was unknown in the Soviet Union) was.
After all, for example, if CO2 is really a deadly poison that is going to “destroy the world”, “end human life”, only a very wicked person could be against measures to reduce it.
As for the “safe and effective” Covid “vaccines” – I would be astonished if the British “Covid Enquiry” told the truth about them – or told the truth about anything else, the Wuhan lab origins of Covid, the smearing of Early Treatments (that could have saved so many lives – but did not fit the agenda), the utter insanity of the “lockdowns”, and so on.
And do most people really want the truth? After all – who wants to admit they were fooled?
What we have got is establishment types being questioned by other establishment types – whilst the public say “I see, the wicked Tories should have locked us down weeks earlier – but they were too greedy for money, and that Boris Johnson ate some cake!”
In the US, Florida and Texas are where people flee to, depending on whether they’re coming from New York or California. Where the escapees from Chicago go, I’m not sure. This is an advantage of a Federal system – to an extent, you have more choices of which government you want to live under.
As an alternate answer, they go into the untaxed cash system.
Which is where they HAVE been going, and which is why the governments are all looking at CBDC systems.
“The Soviet Union collapsed when the lies of the ruling class were so obvious they became laughable. ”
Wrong.
The lies of the communists were obvious from the start. Still they hung on to power for 2 generations (maybe 3) – by brute force.
Jacob said:
Mmmmm… No, the lies were not so obvious to enough of the Soviet Union’s population that they kept right on supporting the regime until it became impossible to deny, mostly to themselves. There was a “willing suspension of disbelief”, mainly because a.) some things did get better, and b.) fear of consequences for not going along with it all.
As well, you can make a case for the Russian people being “natural slaves”. Ugly thing to say, I’ll grant you, but look at the history: Nobody else put up with the totalitarianism of the Tsars or the lengthy period of serfdom. Other countries, other ethnicities? Would have risen up and slaughtered their oppressors. Not the Russians.
Hell, look at the insanity prevalent today, as Putin and his stooges go about trying to recreate the wonders of Tsarism, taking back Ukraine for the Russian Empire they want to recreate. Watch what happens, there: No matter how bad it gets, no matter how many Russian men wind up laying dead somewhere in Ukraine, the idiots aren’t going to revolt and the nomenklatura ain’t going to stop.
Natural slaves. You just tell them what you want them to believe, and they’ll echo that back to you, whether it’s Russian ethnonationalism, Communism, or whatever. There’s a case to be made there, for the Russians being eternal credulous children who just ape whatever the current “strongman” tells them. Zero independence of thought, zero concern about much of anything past conforming to whatever the current shibboleth is. They shifted without a problem between Tsarism to Communism, and from Communism to whatever the hell we decide to call what Putin is doing. They remain as wedded to what the Russian state is doing as when the Tsar was running the place, and do as little real questioning of things as they did then. There’s no demand for even basic competence; they don’t seem to care about whatever it is they’re doing as a nation, so long as they can maintain their illusions and fantasies about “Russky Mir”. It’s pathologically nuts.
In the Soviet Union, people did not eat as much refined carbs and seed oils as people do today (especially in the US, and in the Anglosphere generally).
Which is why so many people today do not get the joke.
Roué le Jour writes:
It is worth noting that Ibn Khaldun claimed that political systems always collapse due to barbarian invasions; which was perhaps true in his time, except for China.
Not sure about this: it seems to me that it’s the people in the capital city that have often been decisive; and the masses in the capital city have not usually been producers.
Agree.
Agree that this happens, but i do not know of a systemic collapse triggered by this mechanism — yet!
Still, a comment worth thinking about.
PS:
Ibn Khaldun, however, claimed that barbarian invasions were only possible because of excessive public spending, leading to economic decline by being on the wrong side of what we now know as the Laffer curve.