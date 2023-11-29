Why the upsurge in Jew hatred and support for the Hamas terrorists?

Douglas Young has views on the remarkable toxic upsurge in Jew hatred
A lot of folks are shocked and mystified by all the recent open displays of hatred and even violence toward Jews on many elite American university campuses and the streets of major U.S. cities. People are also stunned at the significant public support for the Hamas terrorists, particularly among young, college-educated Democrats, and especially after Hamas on October 7 inflicted the worst murder of Jews since the Holocaust of World War II.
Understand these American leftists are cultural Marxists who divide the world into arbitrary and rigid “oppressor” and “oppressed” classes that have been fixed for centuries. Because Jews tend to be white, Western, and economically successful, they check three major oppressor boxes. Furthermore, since most of Israel’s Palestinian enemies are dark-skinned, Muslim, and poor, that adds three more strikes against the Jews. That Hamas is a terrorist gang of mass-murderers, rapists, and kidnappers whose leaders routinely rob the Palestinian people so they can live luxuriously is irrelevant to the closed social justice warrior mindset. So is the fact that Hamas uses the Gazan people as human shields and even shoots at those daring to try to flee its totalitarian grip on Gaza. Also trivial to fervent progressives is all the considerable Western aid used by Gaza’s Hamas dictators not to help the Gazan people but to buy weapons and build tunnels to murder still more Jews. In fact, with all the generous U.S. and West European aid Hamas has gotten, it could have easily transformed the Gazan coast into a booming Mediterranean tourist mecca, but Hamas is obsessed with wiping out the Jewish people, as its charter clearly states.
Yet Hamas can never be wrong to ardent leftists because it checks all the right oppressed boxes. Remember that progressives tend to see people as groups, not individuals. So the well over a thousand Jewish men, women, children, and babies slaughtered on October 7 are dismissed by the radical woke as “colonialist” oppressors on “occupied” land who had it coming. Recall it was Judaism that gave us the first monotheistic religion in which God judges each individual by his own personal deeds, irrespective of any group status. But outside of Judaism and Christianity, most of the rest of the world (including secular leftists) remains fiercely tribal in which your group status trumps all else.
Indeed, Marx called for the utter annihilation of every oppressor group in a “revolutionary holocaust,” with zero regard for any innocent individuals. This has always been the way of leftists ever since the French Revolution when the radical Jacobins implemented le Terror and Le Grande Terror against all men, women, and children guilty of being Christian, royalist, bourgeois, or insufficiently revolutionary. The 20th century Bolsheviks’ “Red Terror” murdered the same groups in Russia by the millions, Stalin’s purges killed over 20 million more, and Chairman Mao’s communists murdered and starved to death over 60 million non-communists and communists alike in China, most zealously when the fanatical young Red Guards terrorized the Chinese people during the 1966-76 Cultural Revolution.
After many decades of the Left thoroughly infiltrating and corrupting America’s vast educational-industrial complex, the news media, publishing, Hollywood, big tech, and much of corporate America – and aided by the Left’s de facto open borders immigration policy and so many schools no longer even trying to Americanize immigrants – there is now a record number of young American Red Guards seeking to “cancel” or even destroy all who they have been indoctrinated to hate as oppressors.
Hopefully heretofore dangerously uninformed and naive Americans will at last wake up and stop voting for politicians pushing cultural Marxism; stop sending their children to any schools or universities that convince them to hate their religion, America, and their own parents; stop donating money to their college alma mater if it is part of the problem; and stop buying products from corporations pushing critical race theory and donating big bucks to radical leftist groups like Black Lives Matter that work to destroy Western Judeo-Christian civilization. In 2008 Barack Obama promised to “fundamentally transform the United States of America.” With the dominant opinion-forming institutions now captured by leftists and so many in the
globalist ruling class either leftists or intimidated by them, the fate of America as we have known it is now in real jeopardy. As our wise and brave Founding Fathers understood, we will enjoy exactly as much freedom as we are willing to fight for – and not one whit more.
Dr. Douglas Young is a political science professor emeritus who taught government and history for over 33 years and whose essays, poems, and short stories have appeared in a variety of publications in America, Canada, and Europe. His first novel, Deep in the Forest, was published in 2021 and the second, Due South, came out in 2022. His next book, This Little Opinion Plus $1.50 Will Buy You a Coke: A Collection of Essays, is about to be published.
A small quibble, but is this really true? Didn’t Judaism have a concept of a “chosen people”? Not a chosen kind of person, based on their actions, but a chosen tribe.
Several times in the Old Testament, such as in the conquest of Canaan, didn’t God favor the Israelites because they were Israelites, not necessarily because they were better?
Several parts of the Old Testament seem like textbook examples of how tribal thinking and collectivism can lead to quite horrible outcomes.
Or am I misunderstanding you, and you meant that Judaism gave us another monotheistic religion which had such a god? Or are you referring to modern Judaism?
Why would they?
It’s presently costless to hold the victimologist views of modern progressivism.
Almost . . .
If you live in a Big Blue US City – Chicago, New York, LA, SF – you are only now starting to incur some personal costs to supporting such views. The bussing of illegal immigrants up from our southern border was perhaps the most brilliant – or at least the most effective – impulse anyone on the right has had for decades. Only now are the socialist-supporting prog hordes starting to realize that there ARE costs involved. Until now, they have never had to pay a price for their unsustainable philosophies.
Which is why I think it has to get worse before it gets better. Progs have to start paying personal costs before they’ll discard luxury views such as open-borders and socialism. In Chicago and New York and other such places, they’re starting to see those costs. There’s hope.
(ETA: I should add, one of the major prog beliefs centers on the goodness of the Noble Savage. As they encounter more of them in their daily life, they’ll start to realize that they’re not that Noble.)
Soon enough, there will be no-one living who experienced the Holocaust either as prisoner, guard or those repatriating the camps.
The younger generation have received the most detailed education in high school about the rise and fall of the Nazis and what happened to the Jews, so why are they ignoring this and supporting Hamas terrorism?
Mostly, thanks to the almost total exclusion of non-leftist voices from our Universities. All of their extensive education essentially replaced with the propaganda that Douglas Young calls out.
Such is the power of propaganda and forced institutional group-think as the Nazis understood well.
The Western mainstream media can raise their voices against the strawman of “The Rightwing”, but that’s a Golem that’s long since dead and turned to dust. The true face of today’s anti-semitism is the leftwing, AntiFa, BLM and their Islamic cohort.
I feel nothing but shame that Jews across the UK feel they are no longer safe in their own homes and that if push-comes-to-shove the UK police will do nothing for fear of being labelled racist or Islamaphobic (a genuine fear which becomes more real every day).
We might not be re-enacting the 1930’s, but the same rhythm is there behind the beat.
Dissent. My kids are now late-twenties. They went to a high school that was listed as one of the top schools in the country by several ranking systems while they were there.
They learned very little about Germany, Nazis, and Jews, and nothing about the history of Israel.
They learned tons about how we stole America from the noble Indians – excuse me, Native Americans – excuse me, Indigenous Peoples – and how we probably stifled Wakanda in its growth.
I blame us, for allowing the woke to take over education. Men got chased out of the profession due to fears of kiddy-diddling accusations, and woke wine women took it over. Far-reaching on their part, dumb on ours.
White man bad beats “Nazis gassed the Jews” for some reason. Presumably because it doesn’t fit the narrative, because neither are PoC, neither are “indigenous” or fit into the “victims of colonialism” narrative.
Clearly, 6 million wasn’t enough for these phuqers. Then again, they don’t seem to care about the tens-to-hundreds of millions that died under Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, etc., so it clearly isn’t about numbers, it’s whether they have the right “Identity”.
Seem to be a lot of women kiddy fiddlers given how a couple of teachers a week seem to get caught taking schoolkid dick.
They no longer call it rape (though it is), but “seduction” or other euphemisms. After all, can’t be blaming the Feminazi sisterhood, can we?
@bobby b
Different countries.
In the UK, at least until recently, most compulsory secondary education in History focused on WW2 [in itself a ridiculous thing, but an explanation for John Galt’s comments].