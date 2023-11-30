|
Samizdata quote of the day – from anti-authoritarian to bootlicker
The sad thing is that the character of the Doctor used to represent a distinctively British kind of amateur anti-authoritarianism. He took on the might of the Daleks with the equivalent of a screwdriver and a well-worn scarf. Now he surrenders to the pronoun police without so much as a quibble.
– Malcolm Clark
Just another show to be avoided in the Great Drawdown of British TV Viewing for me.
I’ve been letting go of police procedurals (these were once big favourites) because they are increasingly overstuffed with diversity stereotypes. Is it me or are the Scottish ones the worst for this? I might buy such varied demographic representation in a show based in London. But Kirkcaldy? Come off it.
And now even period dramas (once a proud mainstay; no other country makes them quite as well as the UK) must have an anachronistic multicultural cast.
Just another show to be avoided…
– Fact – and the good news is that the pendulum has started to swing back from its present hard-left position, but it’s being bl00dy slow about it. What made TV “interesting” in the first place was “new worlds, new worldviews”; but now unless you tick all the right boxes of the global elites who decide who gets to present their worldview on TV, you won’t ever see the flashing red light on the TV camera anyways. I think the only things I’ve watched on TV for years now are DVD’s (and those were “Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Polar Express”), and the occasional weather channel peek when I’m going out somewhere.
Veteran of the Troughton-Pertwee-Baker era here. As I think I may have observed here before, time was I would hurry straight home from school so as to be absolutely-sure not to miss a second of Dr. Who. Now I wouldn’t turn around to watch it if it was on.
