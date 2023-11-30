The endless fecundity of US higher education

In the face of the endless garbage being churned out in US higher education, and the plight of Jewish students, it is good to know that new structures are taking shape:
Most university departments, therefore, are now under the control of professors who are very unlikely to hire scholars interested in non-radical perspectives on their disciplines (let alone conservatives). The solution for donors, though, is not to withhold all donations but to use their money to create new colleges or units within universities that will hire professors without prejudice. Trustees and presidents have the authority to set up new centers or colleges within a university and to appoint academically qualified people who will not engage in discrimination. We have excellent examples of such centers and colleges: the James Madison Program at Princeton, the Hamilton Center at the University of Florida, and the School of Civic and Economic Thought and Leadership at Arizona State.
This observation comes from John O. Mcginnis, the George C. Dix Professor in Constitutional Law at Northwestern University.
He concludes:
Universities today are at a crossroads. Externally, they are losing support among the public. Internally, they cannot perform their primary function of sifting and diffusing knowledge because of the intellectual orthodoxies that have seized control of administrations and inspired the faculty. The massacres in Israel and the response on our campuses might spark reform of these essential institutions, but only if they decisively break with the identity politics and bureaucracies that have led them to their present state.
In my view a broader and deeper problem is the sheer size and scale of higher education that is funded, in whole or in part, by the taxpayer. Yes, it is true that even private universities and colleges have been infected by some of these horrors, but no serious change in my view is likely until the state gets out of higher education.
In the US, we may have an existing mechanism with which to rein in (some) ultra-woke education.
Many of our largest universities (and even private schools) were established as land-grant universities.
Many of these schools are well outside of their establishing missions and ultra vires of their reasons for existing. There is legal reason to think that this is a viable avenue for addressing this woke capture.
From bobby’s quote:
I have nothing against a liberal arts curriculum as such.
The problem is that a liberal arts curriculum can easily be turned into totalitarian indoctrination.
“The solution for donors, though, is not to withhold all donations but to use their money to create new colleges or units within universities that will hire professors without prejudice. ”
Blah blah blah, we can reform. Bollocks. This is what a very large number of people tried to sell us with the EU. “We can’t reform it if we aren’t on the inside”. Bollocks.
The rot is complete and right to the top. If they were capable of change – or had any semblance of humanity – administrations would have started making that change at about 9am EST on 7th October. They haven’t so they’re not and they don’t.
Take your money and start completely afresh.
The best thing we could do right now in the US would be to put student loan debt back into play in the bankruptcy system. No more $300,000 debts for a women’s studies degree if the banks have to seriously consider repayment risk.
The idea that you should have to take out a loan in order to finance an education is in and of itself fundamentally insane. Especially in the US university system.
The costs are insane, mostly due to administrative overhead and lavish facilities. Most of the GI Bill generation lived in Quonset huts and attended classes in repurposed buildings of various vintages. Did they receive any less an education?
It’s the same across the entire American educational system. Look at what they have for facilities in most high schools, despite constant whinges about insufficient funding. And, the kids can’t read, let alone at grade level, when they graduate.
My grandmother taught in a one-room school, all eight grades from first to eighth. In the winter, if she and her older male students didn’t keep the pot-bellied stove filled with wood, they froze. All of her students somehow managed to leave her tutelage “reading at grade level”, oddly enough.
The idea that you have to have the money they spend these days to get an education is ludicrous. Tuition used to be a tiny fraction of what it cost to learn; the majority of your expenditures were on living expenses while you were a student. Today? Dear God, but I look the bills over and all I can say is that the system has lost its damn mind.
And, the irony? The ever-more expensive educations they’re offering up? The degrees they’re conferring? Many of them aren’t worth a damn at all. You look at the product of all that effort and money, and all you can do is nod your head along as the newly-graduated bright light tells you that grammar and spelling are imperialist constructs, and not to be bothered with…
If you think that last bit is hyperbole, it isn’t. Friend of mine got that from a job applicant that was asking why their resume hadn’t gone forward. Academia has gone nuts.
@bobby b
The best thing we could do right now in the US would be to put student loan debt back into play in the bankruptcy system. No more $300,000 debts for a women’s studies degree if the banks have to seriously consider repayment risk.
FWIW, Women’s Studies degrees are actually quite lucrative. You can get a job as a diversity officer and hassle real productive people, and get paid really well. But you are right. You can tell a lot about a country by which debts are immune from dissolving under bankruptcy.
I think an alternative would be for the University to fund the debt. For example, you get to go to college for free but in exchange you sign an agreement that 20% of your salary post graduation for the ten years following graduation, would be paid to the University. This seems to align the incentives correctly, and would surely weed out many of the useless courses. I believe Purdue University did experiment with this approach for a while.
The thing is that a liberal arts education is useful. I think everyone should receive some degree of liberal arts education in history, literature, language competency and so forth. The problem is that although it is useful, it is not $200,000 useful. Fundamentally the problem with a University education is that it is ridiculously expensive. Prices inflated by government grants, risk free loans, and, to quote Thomas Jefferson on a somewhat difference subject:
“He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people and eat out their substance.”
For what it is worth, we see the rise of technical and online colleges that are cheaper and in many respects better than the transitional universities. I have done work for a couple of them and they are completely different from traditional universities. They are focused on graduating students to get good well paying jobs, and just don’t have the time and resources for the usual nonsense. I see all those kids marching “from the river to the sea” — even though they know not which river or which sea — I wonder why they aren’t doing their homework.
I think these tech and online colleges have a good chance of taking over and predominating in the America that is coming — after America and the west collapse into a pile of rubble, something will have to grow out of what is left. I doubt Harvard will be first on anybody’s list.
“Galloping Credentialism”, whereby the the educational standards / grades / qualifications for ANY occupation are constantly being ratcheted upwards, despite the tasks not actually requiring it.Add to this the grinding denigration of skills actually involving manual labour and getting metaphorical or actual dirt under the fingernails.
But, closely associated with this is the eye-watering “dumbing-down and de-literating” of most of the life and general knowledge; The “Eloi” manufacturing their “Morlocks”.