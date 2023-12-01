When universities were “conservative”

Johnathan Pearce writes about the disaster that is modern higher education; the implication that once upon a time it was better – a lot better. So, being the guy who does that YouTube channel can I confirm – or indeed deny – this?
The first thing to say – something that for most Samizdata readers is a statement of the bleeding obvious – is that a hundred years ago very few people went to university and, consequently, there were far fewer universities than there are today. They were also wonderfully archaic. For instance universities elected their own MPs, Cambridge did not allow women to take degrees and the Vice-Chancellor of Oxford had the final say on what plays got staged in the town.
But not everyone is happy. The Independent Labour Party which acted as a party within the Labour Party held a summer school in 1923. A Professor Lindsay, according to The Times of 30 August:
…freely admitted that universities had a Conservative bias, to some extent unalterably so, for the academic mind naturally tended to find reasons why things should not be done…
That sounds like a Good Thing.
…he considered that if universities were not so exclusively devoted to training middle-class people for the professions…
They were? Because how can you hope to do double-entry book keeping without a thorough knowledge of Ancient Greek? Even so, good to see they got over all that training middle-class people stuff.
…if they undertook more political and social teaching and research,
Oh this doesn’t sound good.
bringing them into contact with the life of the working classes,
No fear of that.
the objectionable aspects of this Conservatism would disappear.
Well, you certainly can’t claim that the modern university is a bastion of big-C conservatism.
So, how is this to be done?
Give them a great deal more money
I wasn’t aware that the government in 1923 was giving them any money at all.
use them a great deal more, and leave them alone.
Well, Professor Lindsay, it would appear you got what you wanted. I hope you are happy.
A G. B. Grundy has a rather different view:
Just after the war there came to Oxford a number of men who had served in the Army. In more than thirty years’ experience of teaching in Oxford I do not remember any generation of undergraduates which proved itself more earnest or more able in its work. But that generation has passed away ; and now Oxford is getting the products of the new ideas in education as practised in the public schools. Compulsory Greek has been abolished in order that (sic) more time may be given to modern languages. Judged by results—and we see them in Oxford on a large and comprehensive scale—the average public school boy is, as far as languages are concerned, learning little or nothing at all. Hardly any offer Greek. In Latin examiners are hard put to it to find pieces of prose and unseen such as will make it possible to pass a fair percentage of candidates without a positive outrage to decency… Many cannot write a single sentence of French correctly.
One wonders what these unfortunate lads are going to do for a living after they leave the University ; and one wonders, too, what the parents are going to do when they come to realize the returns on the heavy expenditure on their boys’ education. They will realize this soon, for these sons of theirs, these products of post-war ideas in education, will soon be coming back on their hands ; and then they will have to solve the question of getting employment for those whose ignorance renders them unemployable in the professions and in many forms of business.
I seem to recall reading that immediately after the Great War both Oxford and Cambridge were in a dire financial condition and required a bit of a bail out.
A friend of mine, whose testimony I trust, tells me that the modern expensive private schools (what are called “the Public Schools” here in the United Kingdom – much to the confusion of Americans) are now “Woke” to the core – that the people who spend their hard earned money on sending their children to such places are wasting their money, indeed harming the children.
Lee Moore – the Collages of Oxford and Cambridge varied, but yes – the war-inflation and the crash in farming after the war, did a lot of harm.
Did the universities have a “conservative bias” in 1923 – not if one means they were dominated by people who wanted to roll back the state, radically reduce government spending, regulations and taxation, NO.
Someone like President Warren Harding, who really did roll back the state (in the United States), greatly reducing government spending and getting rid of regulations, would have found few kindred spirits in British (or American) universities even in 1923.
But in another sense there was indeed a “conservative bias” in universities in 1923 – as one should remember that, to use blunt language, socialism is an insane cult.
The idea that everything, every farm, shop, factory, and so on, “the means of production, distribution and exchange” (Nottingham conference 1919 – and printed on every Labour Membership card till the 1990s) should be under state control, is insanity – criminal insanity.
It is just the “academic mind” that finds reasons as to why this should not be done, any sane mind would “find reasons as to why this should not be done”.
In 1923 most people in positions of power in British universities were not criminal lunatics (although some were – even then) sadly this was to change over time.
But then, by 1945 almost half the population of Britain were voting for this – unless one believes that they did not know what was written on the back of every Labour Party membership card, or did not understand simple language. I do not know.
Many people, including me, are deeply distressed that 60% of Americans turned their back on the principles of limited government in the Presidential election of 1936 – but Franklin Roosevelt was just splashing money (and not his own money) about in wild (and often contradictory) spending schemes, and imposing lots of harmful regulations – he was NOT saying that every farm, ranch, shop, factory (and so on) in the United States should be under state control.
I’m afraid I don’t lament the loss of Greek and Latin. They really don’t serve much purpose outside of some specialized areas. And dead languages are dead. Modern Greek is barely mutually understandable with, for example, Attic Greek.
Regarding languages, it seems to me that British schools are rather out of step. Generally speaking (when I was there anyway) they taught French. And, with no disrespect to our Francophone friends, I am not at all sure it is a great choice. In the US the default tends to be Spanish which is a really useful language to speak here in the US, and internationally it is one of the most widely spoken languages. (I wonder what they teach in AusNz? Or South Africa? Fun fact, South Africa is the country with the most languages used in their national anthem — five in total, Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho, Afrikaans and English.)
But I think the purpose of language acquisition is rather more than just learning a foreign language, but also to learn more about language and how it works. from that perspective learning a language very like English (as both French and Spanish are) only serves that goal to a limited degree. I suggest learning Mandarin in the schools. It is certainly a useful commercial language, and is so dramatically different from English that there is huge learning in that alone.
For most non Anglophones the choice of a first second language is obvious — English — for anglophones I think it is rather a harder choice, which is why we have an appallingly low rate of foreign language acquisition.
For Americans though, I think Spanish is probably the right default choice.
Sí, Espanol es muy valioso saberlo. 😉