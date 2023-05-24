|
We are at the point where tolerance is not an option
For some reason, it turns out that if someone suggests that there is something wrong with a white family having white offspring in front of a gazillion people, you are supposed to enthusiastically nod along and pass on your congratulations. Naively, I failed to comply and recklessly set out on a voyage of light-hearted piss-taking, asking immature questions such as ‘does everything have to be viewed through the prism of race, sexuality and culture?’.
Turns out the answer is: YES! And what’s more, your skin colour dictates the type of questions you’re allowed to ask.
– Paul Cox, writing “You’re White – You Can’t Write About This” Local Newspaper Tells Comedian.
And apropos that, the other day commenter Ferox made this remark:
My view has always been (and I have argued it here on this site) that if you need to know the color (or demographic trait in general) of the speaker before you know if you are offended or not, then the hate is coming from you – not from the speaker. What you hate is not what was said but the person saying it.
– Ferox
If I may.
“does everything have to be viewed through the prism (I’ll allow the cultural appropriation) of your infinite inferiority complex?”
If the response (a bit of a long shot here, assuming anything remotely cogent) is to deny an inferiority complex, just point out that if it walks like a duck etc.
I’ll just lay this out here as a bit of historical trivia:
Trying to convince a majority in a given society that they’re evil, and need to self-terminate? Yeah; that’s never, ever worked out once the idiots behind it really got going. The rubes soon figure that the game is rigged, and resistance starts.
All these assholes are doing is triggering the next paroxysm of violence and ethnic cleansing. For examples? See “Kosovo”, where the Serbs were helpfully pushed aside by Tito’s politics and drive to do away with ethnocentrism. He allowed Albanians to settle in that territory, refugees from Hoxha. Results? Anyone remember the recent history? Can anyone project where all that is going?
Where’s the NATO to enforce this ethnic cleansing of European native ethnicities going to come from, I wonder…? Who’s going to pay for it? NATO? LOL… By the time these idiots get done, the continent is going to be primed for a bloodbath of epic proportions, and it’ll be really easy to ID the victims: Anyone with a dark skin.
It’ll get really bad, and when the native majorities are going to find their backs to the wall; observe what happens next. Who will win may well be questionable, but the amount of violence that’s going to come into play when the end-game is reached is a scientific certitude. The idjit class forgets several things: One, the ethnic Europeans were world-champions at violence for one hell of a long time, and that they, the political class, have never really been all that popular. Do remember the f*cking Dutch, of all people, once ate a Prime Minister that displeased them. And, that guy wasn’t presenting an existential threat to the people who turned on him, the way the current lot of supposedly Dutch politicians are presenting the farmers. Anyone remember just where the hell the South African Boers came from…?
Britain absolutely made the right decision to separate from the EU. That pathway is littered with future disasters of a scope nobody seems to recognize, not the least the fact that all of these “good idea” initiatives aren’t being decided on by collective agreement; it’s all executive fiat by unelected bureaucrats. If I were an EU bureaucrat or minister, I’d be looking at the distance from those Dutch farmers to my offices, and doing some math. I’d also be making sure that there was an easily accessible bolt-hole, one that was capable of surviving some time while on fire.
Meanwhile, over at Spiked, it turns out that the Tiktoker who filmed himself committing ‘pranks’ such as invading random family homes or stealing an old lady’s dog, is now whining that ‘I’m a black male doing these things and that’s why there’s such an uproar.’
Get real, kiddo. If you were white, one of your victims would undoubtedly have punched your teeth out long ago. Being black is what made you untouchable – your victims were well aware just how much worse it would be for them if they dared retaliate.
“EDI” Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, is the British version of the American DEI, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – and both are just jargon for Critical Theory “Woke” Marxism. If someone does not have the basic honesty to point that out – they will not really fight the doctrine.
Whether it is mathematics, the natural sciences, or history and the humanities – everything in Britain is to be saturated with “EDI” (Frankfurt School Marxism) – this is officially admitted by government education bodies, and everything, ALL subjects, must also be saturated with “sustainability” – ESG (Environmental and Social Governance), United Nations “Sustainable Development Goals” (basically Henri Saint-Simon stuff from two centuries ago – dressed up to pretend the totalitarianism is “modern” and about “saving the planet”).
Returning to EDI (Frankfurt School Marxism) the “Working Class” has been replaced by various racial and sexual groups (in this case black people) – but the BIG LIE “exploitation and oppression” remains.
The Big Lie is the justification for the endless agitation propaganda – the agitprop that dominates education and the media – and just about everything else.
The ironic truth is that their is plenty of “exploitation and oppression” going on – but it being committed by people who control the institutions (public and private) – the DEI and SEG people who complain about “exploitation and oppression” are the people committing it. And yes this includes the people who control most of the vast international corporations and the endless Credit Money they depend upon (very Henri Saint-Simon – yes the idea is centuries old).
And they intend to make things vastly worse.
People trained in Classical, rather than Frankfurt School, Marxism – often can not stand this “Woke” stuff, even if they no longer believe in Classical Marxism.
Clare Fox is, I believe, an example of someone from the Classical Marxism tradition (even though I doubt the lady still believes in it) who dislikes this Woke stuff – and so does Mr Putin. I am NOT saying that the two people are alike in other ways.
This most certainly does not mean that Mr Putin is a good person (he is not a good person) – one can be a Bad Guy whilst not being a Woke Bad Guy.
Sadly, in real life, the “enemy of my enemy” is often NOT a friend – they are just a different sort of enemy.
Yes, ‘fraid so. I realise that means we’re heading to where off-route IEDs start getting made, which leads to very dark places. But dark places is where we’re headed anyway, so maybe the sooner the better. Not looking forward to the coming years but it can’t be wished away. It’ll get a lot worse before it gets better.
The West has positioned itself so that whites are going to be minorities in their own countries in just a few years. Non-Hispanic whites cease being the majority in the US around 2050 and will only account for about 40% of the US population by 2100. Short of racial violence on a scale this country has never seen, that’s the future. And it isn’t much better in Europe or Australia as I’m led to believe. London is something like only 57% white and of that only 38% of the total number is British white. And whites only acount for around 65% of school children and white birth rates continue to drop in the UK, even when you factor in the number of white immigrants from Europe. (source: https://www.ons.gov.uk/datasets/TS021/editions/2021/versions/1/filter-outputs/d2f0a39a-75b6-4995-b4bd-a5b68ff79027#get-data ).
So the choices are whites willingly sit down, shut up, and atone for their crime of being white until the last of them die off or start encouraging non-whites to maybe go somewhere else and we all know that will require bloodshed on a level that will make the Nazis look like pikers by comparison. And frankly, neither choice is all that appealing.
I will never understand why the people in charge wanted this. Even if they decided capitalism is wrong and the West needed knocked down a couple of pegs and we needed people to work for slave wages to prop up our welfare state, even they have to realize that their children and grandchildren will be the ones having to live in these “multicultural” states, and despite the slogans about diversity being our strength and all that, their loved ones will still be seen as just another rich white target by poor browns and blacks and yellows and reds. I just don’t get it.
@Steven R,
Don’t look for a rational explanation for the behavior of nihilists; I’ve been trying to puzzle out the endgame for years, and all I can conclude now is that the whole point is to watch the world burn. They can’t create on their own, they’re jealous of those who can, and thus… They want to destroy it all.
Neo-barbarians. They don’t understand what they destroy any more than the Mongols understood or appreciated the elaborate qanat systems they destroyed across the Middle East.
Do not expect them to admit it, either, but the ultimate end they seek is destruction. Mostly because the world will not conform to their ideas or ideals. It’s really that simple, I fear: They’re the kid who kicks over the sand castle because they can’t build their own.