We are at the point where tolerance is not an option

For some reason, it turns out that if someone suggests that there is something wrong with a white family having white offspring in front of a gazillion people, you are supposed to enthusiastically nod along and pass on your congratulations. Naively, I failed to comply and recklessly set out on a voyage of light-hearted piss-taking, asking immature questions such as ‘does everything have to be viewed through the prism of race, sexuality and culture?’.

Turns out the answer is: YES! And what’s more, your skin colour dictates the type of questions you’re allowed to ask.

– Paul Cox, writing “You’re White – You Can’t Write About This” Local Newspaper Tells Comedian.

And apropos that, the other day commenter Ferox made this remark:

My view has always been (and I have argued it here on this site) that if you need to know the color (or demographic trait in general) of the speaker before you know if you are offended or not, then the hate is coming from you – not from the speaker. What you hate is not what was said but the person saying it.

– Ferox