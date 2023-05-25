Samizdata quote of the day – so which is it?

Pro-censors on Substack:

“Hateful content causes real-world violence.”

Also pro-censors on Substack: seek out the hateful content, link to it, talk about it, make sure every one of their followers sees it and has a link to click to get to it, cause it to get significantly more algorithmic juice than it would have otherwise.

Either they’re the dumbest dumbfucks to ever dumb OR they don’t believe what they’re saying.

One. Or. The. Other.

– Holly Math Nerd