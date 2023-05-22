We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day – people use the weapons they are given

· Civil liberty, Law & Regulation · Slogans & Quotations

People use the weapons that are on their belt. The epidemic of false accusations of rape isn’t due to the badness of women; it’s because the State has placed a potent weapon at their disposal. Of course they use that weapon. If men could accuse women of witchcraft to “get” them there would be an epidemic of witchcraft accusations.

There is a reason that the statue of justice is wearing a blindfold; the demographics of the parties before the Court are not supposed to matter in any way. That the left has pulled us away from that ancient and sensible principle is one of the tragedies of our age.

Ferox

May 22nd, 2023 |

2 comments to Samizdata quote of the day – people use the weapons they are given

  • John
    May 22, 2023 at 8:39 am

    it’s because the State has placed a potent weapon at their disposal

    With few exceptions western governments are falling over themselves in the mad rush to place equally potent weapons in the hands of pretty much any racial, sexual or religious minority.

  • Paul Marks.
    May 22, 2023 at 1:08 pm

    Yes indeed.

    And it is not “just” getting rid of the traditional principle of justice in “rape” trials, it is also the “Family Courts” and all the rest of it.

    The principles of law, of natural justice which are common to both the Roman Law tradition and the Common Law tradition, are being abandoned in favour of Frankfurt School “Woke” (Critical Theory) Marxism, the DEI agenda.

    It is unfortunate.

