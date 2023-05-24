Will this also apply to public sector pensions?

“Labour willing to force pension plans to invest in £50bn ‘growth fund’”, reports the Financial Times.
Labour is prepared to force pension funds to invest in a proposed £50bn “future growth fund”, as the party aims to boost the amount of capital available for fast-growing UK companies.
Rachel Reeves, shadow chancellor, said she did not believe Labour would need to mandate retirement schemes to invest in the new fund because of the goodwill in the sector, but added: “Nothing is off the table.”
Speaking to the Financial Times on a three-day visit to the US, she said she also wanted to accelerate the merger of smaller UK pension funds so as to consolidate a fragmented market.
Reeves, who visited the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, said she wanted to change the culture of Britain’s savings industry, unleashing homegrown funds that could persuade UK companies to list in London.
She also wants pension funds to work alongside the state-owned British Business Bank to improve the UK’s “start up, scale up” landscape, with Labour warning that the country is trying to do “capitalism without capital”.
Reeves said: “A lack of confidence in Britain’s economy has led to too many businesses leaving our shores.”
Confidence in the British economy is not likely to be improved by the woman who will probably be the next Chancellor of the Exchequer announcing that she has so little confidence that pension funds will invest in it voluntarily that she thinking about making them do it by force. It would be unfair to call this the Walter Ulbricht strategy. Unlike Comrade Ulbricht, who said “No one has the intention of erecting a wall!”, Ms Reeves has sportingly given pension funds warning of her intentions so they can get out before the wall goes up.
Investments can go down as well as up. The record of the state in “picking winners” is particularly poor. British workers are not going to be happy bunnies if their pensions lose value because a Labour government forced them to put some of their pot into risky start-ups that venture capitalists wouldn’t touch.
“Wot ‘effin pension?” says the vast majority of the working class population.
to accelerate the merger of smaller UK pension funds so as to consolidate a fragmented market.
Apparently Ms. “I’m SO pro capitalism” Reeves is concerned that consumers might have too much choice.
Already are lawsuits in the US …. from the public unions! …. to prevent pensions from going this route.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/new-york-city-workers-lawsuit-pension-fund-investment-climate-politics-bill-de-blasio-ae9ba435?mod=Searchresults_pos1&page=1
Many people I know, indeed everyone I know who has a basic understanding of economics, is horrified by the wild spending record of the present government and by the Credit Bubble financial system.
But as Dante wrote – even Hell has different lawyers, just when you think things can not possibly get any worse, they do get worse.
The Labour Party is wrong about everything – it would make a bad situation, a terrible situation, worse.
The Labour Party started off (way back in 1918 – indeed years before) as a CULT – I use the word after due consideration. The words control of the “means of production, distribution and exchange” (Clause Four of the Labour Party Constitution), the insane aim of controlling every factory, every farm, every shop, was not confined to Mr and Mrs Webb (Lord and Lady P.) – it was written on every Labour Party Membership card till a few years ago, any party member who told you that they did not know of it was either a liar or had never bothered to look at their own membership card.
And vast numbers of British people voted for it – think about that. They voted that way over decades before Mr Blair got rid of Clause 4. Either they did not bother to know what Clause Four was, or (worse) they supported it.
And getting rid of Clause 4 (replacing it with waffle) has not changed the mentality – however bad the wild spending and regulating of the Conservative Pasty, Labour will, somehow, manage to make things even more Collectivist.
“But they are nice people – they really believe that making government even bigger and more controlling will make Britain a better place”.
Perhaps they do – at this stage it does not matter what their motives are, it only matter what they will do.
In the US, defined-benefit pensions are pretty much gone, unless you’re a government employee. Everyone else gets defined-contribution accounts.
So, if the US decides to go this route, all of us private-world people can laugh as the public employee pension funds fail to keep up with payout.
But only until the fed gov does what it periodically does, and takes tax money from all of us to re-fund those public employee pensions.
It never really matters which way you’re pointing, so long as you can still be bent over.