Might as well be hanged for a sheep as a lamb, Liz

“Labour surges to 33-point lead over Tories”, reports the Times.
Labour has surged to a 33-point poll lead over the Conservatives after a week of market turmoil triggered by Liz Truss’s tax-cutting budget.
The YouGov poll for The Times finds Tory support has fallen by seven points in the past four days amid fears the government’s plans will lead to spiralling interest rate rises.
It is thought to be the largest poll lead enjoyed by any party with any pollster since the late 1990s.
Labour’s lead is fuelled by voters switching directly from the Conservatives, with 17 per cent of those who backed Boris Johnson in 2019 saying they would vote Labour.
Just 37 per cent of 2019 Conservative voters said they were planning to stick with the party, suggesting a Tory wipeout.
Liz Truss now faces a choice. She can pull back. This might regain her a percentage point or two. She would then be 31 points behind instead of 33. Her place in history would be secure: as an answer to a difficult pub quiz question about who was Prime Minister between Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer. Or she can push onwards. She might still fail, but more gloriously. And if she succeeds, she gets to sit alongside Margaret Thatcher in the Told You So Hall of Fame. Even if, as seems likely, she loses the next election but hands Sir Keir an economy in significantly better shape, she will be remembered as someone who put country before party.
The Conservatives can win the next election with a significant majority simply by efficiently and publicly stopping the illegal immigrants who come across the Channel and deporting failed asylum seekers.
But the problem is that they do not seem to want to stop the small boat Channel crossings.
If Truss isn’t careful, she’ll go down making Teresa May and Boris Johnson look like electoral geniuses in comparison.
Unfortunately, I don’t think Truss has much populist imagination, nor is she good at public speaking. Kemi would have been better in almost every way. Am hoping I am proven wrong, as frankly I’d have Corbyn rather than that scumbag Starmer as PM.