Tax cut freak out

We have about the highest level of taxation we have had in the UK since the 1970s. In the 2021-2022 tax year tax receipts were 30.3% of GDP. In 2009-2010 they were 25% of GDP which was the lowest level in the last 20 years and occurred under a Labour government.
The recently proposed tax changes are: cancel an increase in corporation tax; reverse a recent (unpopular with the left) 1.25% increase in national insurance contributions; cut basic rate of income tax by 1%; change stamp duty nil band from 125,000 to 250,000 (the average house price is 281,000); remove the 45% additional rate of income tax (paid by 629,000 people earning more than £150,000, to the tune of about £1.5bn (thanks to KJP for the correction)).
Such changes are welcome to me, but do not appear to be particularly radical.
And yet everyone, from the IMF to forex traders to buyers of government bonds to Torygraph columnists, not to mention literally everyone on Twitter, is completely freaking out about it.
Most commentators seem to be aghast at the very concept of tax cuts. Few commentators are talking about spending. Are these tax cuts really so big and costly, or is it that nobody believes that a smaller state can lead to economic growth, instead believing that government tax and spending is a zero sum game, and that anything other than a steady increase in tax and spending is terrifying?
Kwarteng is targeting the supply-side of the economy, as this will ultimately provide the cure for high inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, through unleashing the productive potential of the economy. Higher interest rates will raise the bar when it comes to making economic decisions and assessing the prospective return of a business investment, which in turn will concentrate activity in higher growth areas and improve GDP growth rates in the long run. Major reforms of planning laws, the introduction of new ‘enterprise zones’ and – in true Thatcherite tradition – a confrontation with troublesome unions are all on the cards, along with a major overhaul of EU-inspired red-tape.
This new government marks a major break with the past. Aside from a bit of tinkering here and there, the last three Prime Ministers were content to assimilate the Blairite tradition of managed decline. Years of so-called austerity have left us with a bloated state and taxation at its highest level since the 1950s as a share of GDP. This government has a radical approach to confronting and adapting to the economic challenges we now face. The transition will be painful. The major question is whether the government’s policies can begin to make an impact in advance of the next election in 2024. Turmoil in the markets would indicate that sentiment currently doubts it can.
The market reaction seems oddly co-ordinated and planned to me. Someone has probably made a killing shorting sterling, just as Soros did in the past. Why exactly would traders, many of whom will benefit from the abolition of the 45% tax rate, react so incredibly negatively to this mini-budget?
What was very strange was the IMF – the IMF for godssake – deciding to add fuel to the flames by focussing its ‘economic criticism’ on the abolition of the top rate. Even on the most pessimistic calculation, this is almost immaterial in the scheme of Britain’s fiscal revenues, and there’s a good chance it may even result in a net gain in tax revenues. So their criticism was plainly NOT motivated by worries about the overall fiscal position or strategy. It was directly political. Strange days.
I’m no economist, nor do I have any delusions that I might be, but the reactions would seem to suggest that Kwasi is on the right track.
I well recall (40 years ago now!) the reactions to the first year or so of Thatcher. The butthurt of the left still hasn’t gone away. I should imagine that a portion at least of the current ire is related to that.
I think more talk about cuts was needed, and would probably have averted much of the bad market reaction. But yes, defo a strong element of deliberate/stoking it blob overreaction from the usual suspects (bbc, ft, economist, labour, etc).
Interesting as well how now even the prospect of a marginally higher BoE base rate is being discussed in terrified tones – what will it do the housing market! – as if rates should just stay close to zero for ever. Are we going to have pressure for a govt bailout of mortgage holders next?
I agree with your sentiments but I think that you have made a mistake over the number of people earning over £150,000. According to government figures it is 629,000; 6.1m would be 18% of income tax payers.
There are 5.5m paying 40% tax so the total above basic rate is roughly 6.1m. If those earning above £150,000 averaged £200,000 then lowering the top rate would cut their tax bill by £2,250. In total a reduction of £1.5 billion which is not much by government sums.
As to corporation tax it lowers both wages and dividends so there is a tax loss to be set against it.
I’d say that hardly anyone believes that a smaller state can lead to economic growth, and most of the few who do believe it consider economic growth to be a Bad Thing. As a comment on Instapundit put it a little while back: The Greens don’t really care about climate, they care about human prosperity (and by “care about” I mean “hate”).
Those of us who want smaller government for the sake of economic growth and human prosperity (among other things) are officially a tiny fringe minority with totally unacceptable views; extreme-right barbarian terrorists who want to destroy Civilization Itself.
In addition to this is the reversal of IR35 changes since 2017, which essentially wiped out the limited company contractor model of self-employment due to very high effective marginal tax rates.
I effectively retired because of the impact of this since the rates on offer within IR35 simply didn’t justify the costs, risk and effort. I doubt that I’m the only one, but I wasn’t expecting any action on this, so I remain surprised.
I’m guessing someone realized that a tax regime that was so punitive that people would rather sit at home and watch the cricket rather than be subject to it was essentially self defeating.
So, come April 6th 2023, I might start hunting for a new contract again. That would be nice.
The enabling of big bonuses and the move to 40% will result in a greater tax take, so it isn’t a cut. If any of those who resent the changes have a problem with a higher income tax take they should express it, and if they don’t believe it will increase now is the time to go on record to see whether their judgment is better than that of this Lincolnshire housewife. The take in 1988 after the Lawson ‘cuts’ was more than in 1987 and 1989 was higher still.