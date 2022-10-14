Hoping to be eaten last

“Politics latest: Liz Truss set to sack Kwasi Kwarteng”, reports the Times.
Liz Truss is poised to sack her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and announce plans to raise corporation tax as she abandons key parts of her mini-budget in a bid to reassure the markets.
The chancellor is due to meet the prime minister shortly, with discussions under way in No 10 and No 11 before a public statement by the prime minister.
The government has been left with little choice but to abandon its plans after the markets priced in a reversal of its position, with sterling responding positively to a series of leaks.
The fact that the various Times reporters credited have risked looking very silly if Kwasi Kwarteng is not sacked leads me to believe someone high up has told them he will be.
I do not say this out of any great admiration for Mr Kwarteng, nor out of any great concern for Ms Truss’s reputation, but if she does fire him, she is a fool. Does she think they will back off once they have tasted blood?
Update: He’s out. Add whoever takes the job next to the list of fools.
What a shambles, so much for the Iron Lady 2 the sequel, she has a backbone of jelly, allied with the communication skills of the chef from the Muppets. The tory party really needs killing and a new start making.
I don’t understand how she became Prime Minister in the first place if she can’t even submit a budget proposal without ending up firing the Chancellor in the process.
She was done for the moment she U-turned the first time, on the 45p top tax rate. As soon as you throw something or someone to the dogs, they knows there’s meat to be got, and they will go after it.
It’s only a matter of time, now.
This is the mother of all clusterfucks. I have no words. Liz Truss will not be PM for long, and she will take the Conservative party with her.
I’d be embarrassed if I had ever thought she was likely to be a competent PM. Still, I didn’t think she’d be cocking it up this fast
The markets are doing badly because the corporate tax is TOO LOW? “Oh, I don’t want to invest in them, they’d be keeping too much of their profits”? I find myself recalling Lenin’s aphorism about capitalists and rope . . .
I must admit that I don’t understand the intense market reaction to the Budget measures. The scrapping of the 45% band would only have cost £2bn, small change at government spending levels.
Raising corporation tax will leave companies with less money to pay dividends to individuals and pension funds, to pay salary increases and fund R and D; all are important at the moment.
I may be wrong about dividends. They will be smaller but will have a bigger tax credit.
Can anyone any longer see any plausible alternative to a last-chapter-of-Atlas-Shrugged-style political and economic death spiral down to collapse, before the majority of Britons are persuaded to give up on the fantasy of an all-encompassing Sugar Daddy State, funded exclusively by taxes which somehow apply only to those richer than themselves?