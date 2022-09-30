A week after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng went full “Reagan” in the House of Commons

“The point is that Britain was in an economic mess before Ms. Truss took office, and there is no alternative universe in which policies that have failed for 12 years suddenly would start working on the cusp of a global downturn. The choice is the gamble of a major policy overhaul, or the certainty of steeper decline. So yes, U.S. Republicans, do take note of Ms. Truss’s travails in Britain. The Tories squandered their reputation for competent, free-market economic management. They now find that it’s hard to win back at precisely the moment they and the country need it most.”
The Wall Street Journal (I seem to be quoting it a lot these days), giving its transatlantic take on the past 12 years of Conservative fecklessness and some occasional sensible moves. Its verdict on the Bank of England is particularly damning:
The Osborne Treasury and the Bank of England under Governors Mervyn King and Mark Carney set the tone by “looking through” above-target inflation for four years from 2010-13, and again in 2017-19. The central bank ignored its price-stability mandate in order to hold interest rates at historic lows while suppressing government borrowing costs with quantitative easing.
This stoked asset-price inflation, especially in housing, while suppressing productive investment and real wages. Inflation-adjusted pay fell 6.7% from 2009-14.
Mr. Carney’s successor Andrew Bailey poured on generous monetary stimulus during the pandemic, and he has been slow to withdraw it as the inflationary crisis deepens. One day before Mr. Kwarteng’s tax announcement, Mr. Bailey gave markets a bad surprise with a dovish 50-basis-point increase in interest rates rather than a 75-point raise that would follow the Federal Reserve’s lead and match the severity of U.K. inflation.
No wonder markets were primed to question Britain’s policy credibility when Mr. Kwarteng unveiled the new tax plan.
On the bright side, at least we hopefully won’t hear much more about Modern Monetary Theory.
Addendum: I have ordered Edward Chancellor’s book, The Price of Time, and will review it when I get my copy. It is getting good reviews. We shall see!
Sterling is recovering a bit against the dollar. I wonder if some hedge fund types that have shorted the pound have been squeezed out.
The United Kingdom desperately needs to reduce government spending.
Just about every Western nation desperately needs to reduce government spending.
If we do not reduce government spending, all is lost.
The Credit Bubble Corporate international economy is going to crash (that is inevitable now) – but we can make the crash less terrible, if we reduce government spending.
Modern Monetary Theory – increasing the amount of money and using it to buy stuff.
It is about as “modern” as debasing the coinage.
Although, talking of coinage, silver stopped being used in British coins in the 1940s and in the United States in the early 1960s – our money is totally debased.
Till 1971 there was the fig leaf that (supposedly) the British government could demand gold for its Dollars from the American government – but Richard Nixon stripped off that fig leaf, and revealed that there were no sexual organs underneath it.
Gordon Brown, a few years ago, sold off most of the British gold reserves – at less than a tenth of the current price of gold
Less than a tenth of the current price of gold – which is about one thousand five hundred Pounds an ounce.
Yet CNBC and the rest of the Corporate Media tell us that that the price of gold is crashing and that gold is a barbarous relic.
Do the banks and other corporate entities actually have the “gold” they are trading down (via their various market manipulations)?
If they really have this physical gold, will they please physically deliver it.
I suspect their vaults are getting rather bare.
Ditto the vaults of their American government “partners”.
Let us have a full independent physical audit – just to put the minds of the public at rest.
Paul, what is interesting to me is that gold prices haven’t blasted higher in recent months. Look at this chart and then track different time periods.
Gold can often be quite subdued when US interest rates are heading higher, as they are, because the attractions of holding the dollar vs other assets rise in relative terms. Gold is a form of “ballast” in a portfolio, a kind of insurance.
If we are living in a world of rampant inflation, it is odd that bitcoin prices haven’t risen, but instead fell sharply this year. It trades more like a speculative technology stock than a currency that I would want to hold in any serious amount.
The underlying problem is that more than 10 years of zero/negative interest rates have created zombie corporations, and as you know, much of the reason for the fashion around ESG investing, “woke” HR departments, and all the rest of this crap, is because real savings, and returns on investment, have been crushed. It will be interesting to see what happens to some of these ideological obsessions and fashions when companies have to focus on actually earning returns for their shareholders again. I hope there is a bonfire of this idiocy.
A lot is riding on Mr Kwarteng and Ms Truss holding their nerve and keeping their jobs, even if it ends in the Tories losing the next GE. The irony is that a future Labour government would inherit a policy mix (higher rates, less absurd taxes) that we need. However, I see no appetite in the general public (apart from us zealots) for seriously rolling back public spending. The ideological roots of this madness go deep.
Talking of Gordon Brown, he also appears to be partially to blame for the gilt mess – according to Tim Worstall and knowledgeable commenter there
J.P. I think the Western gold markets are like the Western markets for so many things – manipulated by a few big players backed by the Central Banks. “Crony Capitalism” rather than a Free Market.
However, reality can only be bucked for a certain length of time – eventually they will be asked to physically deliver all this “gold” they are selling. And I do not believe they have the physical gold to deliver. Indeed, people are already asking for physical delivery – and the gold is draining from their vaults. I wonder how much physical gold they really have left. People do not want their gold stored in the West (and they are wise not want it there – the American dominated financial system is dishonest to the core) – they want it physically with them, in India or wherever.
As for the present Credit Bubble economy ….
As you know Sir – the economy was never entirely straight, not even before 1914. There was always a lot of cheating at the margin.
But we are way beyond that now – I am not sure there is much of an economy anymore, not when one strips out the Credit Money bubble.
Still my friend Mr Ed reminds me that there is still quite a lot of good manufacturing in Britain – that I should not be too gloomy.
As for the United States – Paul Krugman (“Nobel” Prize winning “economist”) says the American monetary and financial system is fine – because it is based on “men with guns”.
“men with guns” – that is the basis of his economic ideas, the corrupt vermin who make up the FBI and-so-on.
Greater economic, and moral, bankruptcy would be hard to imagine – if Paul Krugman is a real economist, and if his American Credit Bubble system makes any real sense, then I am Gandalf the Grey.
Yes JP – when American interest rates go up people go into Dollars, selling gold to do so.
But American interest rates cannot go up to anything like the level they need to, not without totally destroying the financed of the American government and the big Corporations.
The mistake, the very great mistake, of Peter Schiff since 2008 is that he keeps predicting what the American government will do – based on the assumption that they want to restore economic sanity (I am not sneering at Peter Schiff – I made the same mistake).
Peter Schiff failed to grasp that the powers-that-be are totally dependent on the Credit Bubble economy – they are it, and it is them.
They cannot survive without it. They would have us all eating grass (or trying to) rather than give it up.
I think Peter Schiff, and others, finally understand this now.
There is, in the sense that goods are still being delivered to the stores. These come from somewhere, they aren’t magicked into existence like the funny money used to pay for them. In a very real sense the Western world has been playing an increasingly dangerous game with the rest of the world these past 20 or 30 years, particularly so in the last decade. We pay for real stuff made by human hands and ingenuity in Taiwan, Korea, Bangladesh, China and India with funny money backed by strange assets like overpriced housing in Central London. When push comes to shove a house is a house is a house, whether a nice house or a shed it matters only in minor degrees above the utility value of a roof over your head and security from common bandits, it certainly seems a strange exchange to exchange millions in money acquired from selling wealth produced by human labour for a Georgian terraced house in Belgravia that you don’t even live in.
Most people here seem to be globalists, which is fair enough – I believe in free trade too. But whether it is really safe to outsource everything we’re about to find out, I suspect. I work in the service sector myself and I know that when there’s a recession my skills are not in demand, I found that out the hard way in the 2008 recession.
JP: The irony is that a future Labour government would inherit a policy mix … that we need – I wouldn’t think anticipate their writing a thank-you letter this time round, either.
Speaking as a former futures trader, I keep asking people telling me that Sterling had been “destroyed” to put their mouth was and go short for a month 😀
I had been wondering why a pension fund might have a margin call and now thanks to Francis T, I know. Cherchez l’etat.
I just watched an interview with Nigel Farage on more or less this topic.
I don’t know how it is on your side of The Pond, but in the US there will never be any real domestic budget cuts simply because vast majority of the budget goes to entitlement spending (primarily for Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid) and no one who wants reelected will touch that.
The Danegeld still exists, but instead of Viking raids, we’ll get an upset public that primaries out a politician that dares tell poor or old Americans to tighten their belts a bit because we’re broke.