First there was #GamerGate and then there was #NAFO

I have written here about the #GamerGate phenomenon before, which was a series of rolling online flash mobs, events and activist commentary mostly doing its thing circa 2014-16. This was kicked off by something specific but quickly evolved into a far wider reaching grassroots pushback against rampant corruption, collusion and ever more woke politicisation in games ‘journalism’ and indeed games themselves.
Naturally the gaming press harrumphed with indignation, howling that GamerGater was an unconscionable harassment campaign; its largely nameless supporters all racist/sexist/homophobic. And much to their shock it didn’t work. GamerGaters ridiculed their evolving official narratives. And to the PR wonks working for MSM publications and their assorted vassals, none of it made any sense, which is why they still make sure the preposterous Wikipedia entry conforms to the official narratives (i.e. very little relation to reality). Too bad guys, you can’t bomb a hashtag.
GamerGate was something that drove (and still drives) many people insane, living rent free in their heads for years. Even now, the mere sight of GamerGate mascot Vivian James (video games, geddit?) can cause hilarity and rage in certain people.
Fast forward to 2022 and behold #NAFO: the North Atlantic Fellas Organisation.
And who are ‘the fellas’? A large and growing online pack of attack dogs countering, dare I say smothering, official Russian troll factory output, as well as other pro-Kremlin talking heads online. And their mascots are daft cartoon dogs (variations of a Shiba Inu to be precise). If journalistic collusion was a constant target of #GamerGate, the Russian troll farms are the modern analogy to that, constantly targeted and smothered by NAFO posting either pro-Ukrainian counter-narratives or just ridiculing or flagging up pro-Russian ones.
Many people, particularly those operating within institutions, don’t understand #NAFO for same reason PR departments of various video games companies & press outlets didn’t (and still don’t) understand #GamerGate.
Is #NAFO engaged in ‘information warfare‘? Absolutely. They even get a shout out from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence. But they are not managed out of an office in Langley, Virginia nor by some adjunct of the Ukrainian intelligence services. #NAFO is a hashtag, a phenomena, it isn’t “run” by anyone, because it doesn’t need to be. Like GamerGate, NAFO is a confluence of the motivated willing in every timezone on the planet.
And just as GamerGate had a single original trigger, which was then largely forgotten as the ‘movement’ grew and started attacking larger more juicy prey, NAFO started as a fund raising effort for the Georgian Legion (a now battalion sized unit of about 600 within the Ukrainian army made up mostly of Georgian volunteers). At blinding speed, NAFO rapidly morphed into a wider distributed online effort supporting Ukraine in the “information space”.
NAFO… daft, puerile, bonkers, pervasive. But it works.
The Ukrainians have fought well and are fighting to protect the independence of their country.
Mr Putin has shown himself to be totally useless – when his original plan (to take out the Ukrainian government with a strike on the Ukrainian capital) failed, he was exposed as a confused person, unable to think on his feet.
Mr Putin must go, and chance there was for union (official or de facto) between Russia and the Ukraine has been destroyed by his bloody handed invasion. There must be entirely new government in Russia – containing none of Mr Putin’s cronies of the last 20 years.
“You just hate Russia and Russians” – NO, I am emotionally PRO Russian in terms of culture. An unpopular thing to admit to – but it is the truth. I have always been deeply moved by Russia and the Russian people.
If I had a time machine and a gun I wouldn’t clip Marx or Hitler or Stalin or even the guys that came up with New Coke. Nope, I’d go straight up Terminator on those who invented Social Media. It’s just been THE plague of the 21st century.
On the back of only a couple of “look at this point Twitter” moments from me, my school age son asked for #NAFO items on his birthday list (Already sorted) and is au fait with “booking vatniks”. I considering this peak parenting on my part!
It’s certainly nice to see a successful online movement that’s a genuinely positive force rather than the usual socialist rabble rousing that normally seems to gain traction.
I was an avid GG’er & a bit of a Milo fanboi until he vanished up his own arsehole.
I don’t follow what’s happening the Ukraine very closely, but I pretty much live online, so was basically aware of #NAFO & yes, now that I think about it, you’re right, absolutely. These could scarcely be more different issues, utterly unrelated, different constituencies, different context, but looked at as a phenomenon, as an idea driven happening, NAFO is very much like Gamergate, just on steroids.
I on the other hand want to see the complete fragmentation of the Russian empire and to see Russia reduced to Muscovy 😉
I always wonder – back in GG and now – if anyone from the other tribe ever actually sees all of the efforts, or if it just works as intra-tribe cheerleading.
Not that that would be valueless. Cheerleading keeps enthusiasm going, and reminds people of what they ought to be thinking. Just wonder if any views ever change away from the tribe’s views from social media efforts.
Not sure I ever saw anyone switch sides in GG.
I am too squeamish for the 2nd last image (from Kremlin lie factory down to pro-Russian) but have to admit that it is a cogent allegory.
Incidentally, the Russians complaining most loudly against Putin right now seem to be the ultra-nationalists.
That suggests that Putin might (hopefully) pivot from fighting Western “””nazis””” to suppressing Russian ultra-nationalists; sort-of like Arab regimes suppressing radical Islamists.
You campaign to win the middle, not the extremes.
No Russian nationalist is going to ever say Russia was morally wrong to invade Ukraine.
But at the mothers start learning of their dead sons, then some people are going to start thinking about things they didn’t want to think about before. Like “why?”. And you need your voice to be heard.