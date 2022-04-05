|
Dear Troll Factory…
All you chaps with impeccably British names like Stephen Brown, John Smith (seriously?), Jane Austin (lol), Jim Williams, Paul Strong, Sarah Evans… explaining why the Bucha atrocity is dubious/faked/black ops… pro-tip… I can see your Russian IP addresses and you ain’t getting past the moderation page 😀
Hey “Mike Jackson”, are you guys still based at 55 Savushkina Street, St. Petersburg or has your employer moved to bigger premises to accommodate all the new hires? I suppose its a safer job than getting burned alive in your BMP in Ukraine, right?
Йдіть в пизду, йобані рашисти!
No William Shakespeare? Shocking! I’d go dump a bunch of shitposts on Russian sites under the names Alex Dugin, Ivan Toreabollockov & Xenia Onatopp except I can’t speak a word of Russian.
“Go pussy, yoban racists” according to my dodgy translation engine.
I use a pseudonym, so I suppose I’d better leave too.
At least the trolls are helping to make Samizdata’s hits go up, so thanks, you fuckers!
Remember, a bomber attracts flak when it is over the target.
Finally, from John Ashmore in the excellent CapX site yesterday:
Or the real view from Russia, or at least from one of my Moscow correspondents (bowdlerised):
‘Yes, this bald bastard spoiled everything. After all, the bastard is lying, how he breathes. He didn’t say a word of truth about anything, a guardian for Russia.’
Nothing new here. You could see the same scenes across Russia at various points across the last century. They did the same on the Road to Berlin in 1945. It was part-and-parcel of the Red Terror’s standard operating procedure and that didn’t stop with the collapse of the USSR.
The only difference is the high resolution phones in every civilians pocket to be able to take pictures and videos and broadcast them instantly to the world. Plus pictures from drones which showed the bodies in the streets weeks ago during the Russian occupation.
I can totally understand the Ukrainians fighting tooth-and-nail against these orcs.
Only if you also have a Russian IP address, Staghounds
Glad I bought that Perthshire VPN then.
Apparently professional trolls don’t bother with such niceties as a VPN
They ARE using VPN! They actually work for Channel 4 News.
Btw, the pro-Russian trolls are still posting 🤪
🤣🤣🤣
The late Clive James made up an English character by the name of “Jane Austin” in order to shock a Japanese character in one of his stories.
The joke being that his “Jane Austin” would be as UNLIKE a Jane Austin character as possible – swear like a trooper, behave in an incredibly vulgar way, and-so-on.
On a serious note, I have noticed just how bad Mr Putin’s propagandists have become – he used to have a fairly slick propaganda machine, but it has fallen apart (people overseas can resign – and they have). The resignation (very early in the conflict) of Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert seems to have been the signal for people with real communication talent (and both Max Keiser and his wife have real talent – whatever one thinks of the use they have sometimes made of their abilities) to jump off the, hopefully, sinking ship of Mr Putin’s regime.
The Russian opposition, especially overseas, seems to have settled on the colours of Saint Andrew (important for Russians) – one sees far more blue and white flags than one sees blue, white and red flags, in opposition demonstrations.
The message is obvious – the red of war, blood and death is for Mr Putin, Russia can do without it. I am reminded of the sentiments of the French poet (and politician) Lamartine – denouncing the socialists of 1848.
Their flag is red – the colour of violence, blood and death, nothing good will come out of the death and destruction that they produce….
How successful can the Russian opposition be? As always the danger of double agents is ever present – a seeming opponent of Mr Putin may really be working for his intelligence services.
But there is also the factor of triple agents – people who present themselves as opponents, report to the FSB (and so on) as agents of the regime, but then report back to opposition figures what the FSB (and so on) has told them to do.
So “things get complicated”.
There are things you know, things you suspect, and things you notice would not be in the interests of the bad guys and/or consistent with their propaganda. When the Nazis invaded Austria, they behaved a lot less brutally than when they invaded Poland: Austria was a ‘brother nation’ of Germans. By contrast, Putin’s earlier behaviour made it unlikely he would see the need to bolster his “Ukrainians are really Russians” propaganda with instructions to his troops to act as if this were true, even before the Ukrainians made their unfraternal feelings clear in a way the Austrians never did. Nevertheless, actual events on the ground, their nature and typicality, are verified by actual examination of the ground, however probable they were without that.
(That said, the mere probability would have been quite enough in itself to keep me fighting.)
Niall statistician Kilmartin has spent decades studying subjects where totals and typicalities (including about atrocities) are deduced from infrequent or hard-to-gather statistics. When mass graves turned up all over the former Soviet union in the early 1990s, I was surprised only at how uneager the western MSM were to devote any time to reporting them*, but then I knew of the mass grave the wartime Germans discovered (and ignored) at Vinnitsa, as well as the one at Katyn. For many people, seeing these pictures will indeed be the first moment that the likelihood of such things in this war occurred to them.
—-
* Actually, not that surprised. With singularly poor timing, the people who were shocked by Reagan’s ‘evil empire’ speech decided to reinterpret the holodomor as “only a few thousands, or tens of thousands at most”, and similarly downplay the purge. This politically-correct narrative was powerful in the late 1980s in anglosphere university departments of the kind from which MSM reporters were disproportionally recruited.
Getting some pro-Putin spam from Indians linking to saffron fascist webshites as well, folk who are all in with nice Mr. Putin.
Paul Marks
April 5, 2022 at 12:33 pm
The Russian opposition, especially overseas, seems to have settled on the colours of Saint Andrew (important for Russians) – one sees far more blue and white flags than one sees blue, white and red flags, in opposition demonstrations.
this flag is inspired by colors of Novgorod republic, one of great “roads not taken” in Russian history
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%A4%D0%BB%D0%B0%D0%B3_%D0%92%D0%B5%D0%BB%D0%B8%D0%BA%D0%BE%D0%B3%D0%BE_%D0%9D%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%B3%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%B4%D0%B0