Book Review: Konstantin Kisin “An immigrant’s love letter to the West” Part I

Konstantin Kisin is a former stand-up comedian who, along with current stand-up comedian Francis Foster hosts the YouTube channel Triggernometry, which is partly a political interview show and partly a comedy show. His thoughts have even been referred to a couple of times here on Samizdata. Kisin is also a Russian who moved to this country when he was eleven to study, oddly enough, at the same English public school that produced Earl Haig.
And now he’s written a book. I have only just started reading it so these are initial observations hence the Part I bit. There may be a Part II but I promise nothing. Kisin is a good writer (all the comedy stuff showing through?) and a thoughtful one. As he says:
If there is one thing my Soviet childhood taught me, it’s that subscribing to someone else’s ideology will always inevitably mean having to suspend your judgement about right and wrong to appease your tribe. I refuse to do so.
Kisin’s essential argument is that we in the West don’t know how lucky we are. We don’t know what it is like to live in non-Western countries. We don’t appreciate how much better life is here. And if we do we don’t know why it is so much better. Kisin has seen Russia and he has seen Britain and it is not difficult for him to decide which is better. Which is why he is so angry when well-meaning (and not-so-well-meaning) activists start playing around with our traditions and institutions. They – the well-meaning ones – think that they’re just improving things. He thinks that they are playing a game of civilisational Jenga – at least he does since Foster came up with the analogy. Jenga’s the one where you have a tower made of sticks you remove them one by one and eventually the whole edifice collaspses, isn’t it?
So far I’ve read chapters on the Soviet Union, slavery (and the Soviet Union) and free speech. All good stuff. Or mostly. In one bit he says, “Think of it like Margaret Thatcher’s Section 28 – which forbade the promotion of homosexuality in Britain in 1988.” That’s not how I remember it. I remember it as local councils not being allowed to promote homosexuality as “a pretended family relationship.” Otherwise people were free to promote homosexuality to their heart’s content. And did. He also seems to think that people were broadly-speaking equal in the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union of my imagination has Zils, dachas and shops for party members only. Not equal at all. I suppose this is how distorted history gets propagated down the ages but that is the subject for another blog post.
We should figure out why “…we in the West don’t know how lucky we are. We don’t know what it is like to live in non-Western countries. We don’t appreciate how much better life is here. And if we do we don’t know why it is so much better.”
I think the answer is simple: we stopped teaching these things to school children and college students and everyone in between. These things are not taught because the education administration professionals and their many allies’ objective is to take down the culture. It helps if the average citizen has no clue how special that culture is.
What to do? Take back the school boards and wait 2-3 generations? Is there anything we can do now? Educate the 18-64 year olds?
Maybe some billionaire will pay for a multi-year public service commercial campaign that can get the ball rolling? Ha! It would need to hit all media platforms, really good production value, attention grabbing, non-preachy, fun, inspirational, etc. Run for several years with regular new content. Might be an opportunity for the closet conservatives and liberty loving people of Hollywood to do something they’ve only dreamed of being able to do?
It is a little sad, but also relevant to what Konstantin Kisin is talking about, that he should remember the left’s propaganda version of the 1980s ‘clause 28’ rather than the actuality, which was an attempt (unsuccessful) to get tax-funded teachers to teach compulsory-attendance-law kids apolitically. My more detailed views appear in this comment, followed by Mr Ed’s analysis of the actual legislation, followed by as much more discussion from various viewpoints as anyone could wish.
We probably all still have some PC-spun ideas in our heads, unweeded.
– Over the years, I have repeatedly come across left-wing ideas that were successfully sold to me when I was young and that I had never learnt more of (or sometimes, embarrassingly, just never reviewed) and seen their absurdity instantly, without needing fresh information).
– A good example is my comment below Mr Ed’s in the thread I link to above, where his information reveals to me that I had swallowed a bit of PC spin at the time.
I see the same thing in others, sometimes in far sillier forms than an immigrant’s imperfect understanding of an old event in his new country.