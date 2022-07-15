The first speaker I introduced to the platform was Tory leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch. At one point, she directly addressed the common misapprehension that free speech is “a cover for bigoted middle-aged white men to spout politically incorrect nonsense”. When Badenoch pointed out that she was neither middle-aged, white, nor a man, a heckler shouted: “Are you sure?”
Without missing a beat, Badenoch replied: “I’m sure. I am a woman and I know what a woman is.” This was greeted by cheers and applause, particularly from the strong contingent of Left-wing feminists who were present. The debates that have since raged online about the prospect of Badenoch as the next Tory leader have revealed that she has considerable support from traditional leftists by virtue of her stance on the culture wars. Can this really be described as “a notable swing to the right”?
Excellent. I hope she does well. She could well persuade me to hold my nose and vote Tory at the next election, if she were leading it and stuck to her guns on this and similar matters.
I watched the debate last night and was disappointed in all of them.
Channel 4 controlled the questions, the candidates could do nothing about that. But they could set out their own case in an opening or closong statement, whichever is available.
I would like to know their policies on:
lockdowns
cross-channel small boat immigration
tax and duty levels, paricularly on fuel which runs through the whole economy
Diversity and Inclusion officers in the NHS, and similar issues throughout society
Net Zero and green levy
the war in Ukraine and the cost to the UK
free speech vs. control of material that can be published
and anything else that each one of them thinks is of major importance.
On another note, I do not believe that last night’s audience in the Channel 4 was made up of true floating voters.
James Strong makes a good case – last night’s debate was not good, Channel 4 prevented it being good (and the audience were not conservatives).
One could look at the campaign websites – the statements the candidates make about themselves.
Penny Mordaunt says “I am a pragmatist” and that response to Covid 19 shows that the government can “move mountains” when it is “focussed” and in control.
I am not a pragmatist, and I believe that the international government response to Covid 19 was an utter disaster – that it shows (yet again) why government should not control society, not why it should control society.
I didn’t watch it on TV but I’ve seen a lot of clips from it. Sunak was allowed to speak all over the other candidates. Liz Truss, not someone I am particularly a fan of (to put it mildly), waited patiently for him to stop speaking and then when she responded he kept interrupting her and speaking while she was still speaking.
I am concerned that in 2010 at the relatively advanced age of 37 and with no prior/familial affiliation to the Navy Mordaunt became a RN reservist just months before being elected as MP for Portsmouth North.The extent of her duties, considering her responsibility to represent her new constituents, can only be guessed at. One should never be surprised at cynicism in politics.
What I find fascinating about Badenoch is that she appeals to disillusioned Leftists without pandering to them. She retains, far more than any of the other candidates, solid conservative principles. Some of them just happen to chime with what was once, about ten minutes ago, a common societal consensus. And, by the way, she’s the only one who’s spoken out against the “Online Safety” Bill.
She doesn’t stand a snowball’s chance in Hell, does she?
I’ve seen one political debate that was won by honesty: the 1998 election for Governor of Minnesota. At the time, Minnesota was running a budget surplus. The moderator asked what the candidates for office would do with it. The Democrat and Republican candidates waffled like politicians.The Reform candidate (Jesse Ventura) said “give it back”. And during Ventura’s four years as governor, every taxpayer got a rebate check in late summer. Since there were no Reform Party legislators, Ventura governed mostly by veto. It seemed to work.
I hope the checks reflected the state of the budget, but once the news media got over the shock it was impossible to trust a thing they said.
Ventura, of course, had come to politics from a more honest profession. He was a “bad guy” wrestler who did the feather boa routine.
Sunak is tetchy when out under pressure. Not encouraging.
Ellen – Minnesota is a Big Government State, but at least it is not a Big Debt State.
Johnathan Pearce – the orgy of deficit spending under former Chancellor Sunak makes his present claims to fiscal rectitude bizarre.
“Ignore what I did over the last two years” – is that the line?
Via Breitbart Europe:
What about Tugendhat as PM with Badenoch as deputy?