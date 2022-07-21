|
Thomas Sowell: The gun control farce
Professor Sowell wrote this article in 2016. Little has changed since then, except that I doubt that today’s Associated Press would dare publish it.
Surely murder is a serious subject, which ought to be examined seriously. Instead, it is almost always examined politically in the context of gun control controversies, with stock arguments on both sides that have remained the same for decades. And most of those arguments are irrelevant to the central question: Do tighter gun control laws reduce the murder rate?
That is not an esoteric question, nor one for which no empirical evidence is available. Think about it. We have 50 states, each with its own gun control laws, and many of those laws have gotten either tighter or looser through the years. There must be tons of data that could indicate whether murder rates went up or down when either of these things happened.
But have you ever heard any gun control advocate cite any such data?
More Guns Less Crime, by John Lott, is still one of the best books ever written on this subject.
It does no good to “ban” the possession of weapons in a society full of weapons. The kind of people who use them badly aren’t the types to wonder if they remembered to put their carry permit in their wallet before leaving home. No, weapons bans are designed to make life safer for those skells, not for me.
I like the fact that Prof. Sowell emphasizes the analysis of time series, rather than looking at correlations — which, remember, do not imply causation.
I have not heard of anybody doing such an analysis; but then, that does not mean that it has not been done.
I know one thing: I don’t own a gun, but if people over here started yelling Defund the Police, i’d rush to buy a few, with plenty of ammo.
Back in the early 80s my dad went to work in sunny LA. His office and his flat were in a lovely leafy suburb and my dad loved it.
He arranged for my 16 year brother to visit and they planned to go cycling in the mountains.
Then one day the receptionist in the ground floor entrance area was shot dead during a petty argument. And then my dad saw a man shooting wildly after a car for some unknown reason.
My brother’s trip was cancelled and my dad came home after 4 months.
Sometimes you don’t need reams of statistical evidence.
“But have you ever heard any gun control advocate cite any such data?” – Of course not: the data contradicts the “NARRATIVE”.
Just like global warming, boys ‘n girls. “We are certain of this – all our models agree that the observations must be wrong.”
Not long ago, with no apparent self-awareness, the BBC announced:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-28918709
Also:
https://www.dailyecho.co.uk/news/5591655.tidworth-safest-part-of-county/
It appears that having a town full of people with guns, who are trained how to use them, has an positive effect on the crime rate.
Arguably, the most fundamental motivator of Sowell’s intellectual odyssey was observing the left’s utter indifference to what effect their theories actually had on the ground, and then their hostility when he attempted to measure that for them. This old post of mine describes an incident near the start of his intellectual journey, when such behaviour still surprised him.
@RH: The neighbourhood from which I just moved was claimed by the estate agent (when I moved there 25 years ago) to have zero burglary risk because it housed the constituency party headquarters of a former Northern Ireland Minister who still enjoyed police protection. To be fair to him, I don’t think I did hear of any neighbour suffering a burglary until the last couple of years.
The author Larry Correia is currently working on such a book. I don’t know what the title will be or a projected release date, though. His commetns on his facebook page about the data he’s been coming across have been rather scathing toward the media for their lack of reporting, honest or otherwise.