Samizdata quote of the day
Only good stories matter, ‘representation’ should not be an objective in and of itself or daft things happen. That is why a super diverse cast in The Expanse works superbly but black elves in a Tolkien story are as laughable as Kate Beckinsale playing Martin Luther King.
– Perry de Havilland
Quite.
Cannot agree more about The Expanse. It is the perfect example of correct diverse casting.
RULE.
When a character walks on screen it is impossible to tell whether they are good or bad, stupid or clever, virtuous or sinful simply because of their sex, gender, sexual pref, colour, religion or number of limbs.
Woke Hollywood (and TV) usually follows the exact opposite rule. Hence the utter disaster of their programming.
If she wore a leather cat-suit I’m sure she could make a reasonable go if it.
But it is a clever tactic – as an excuse for failure.
When people say that the new Amazon series is rubbish – they will reply “you hate black people – you RACIST!”
So everyone involved in the show will benefit, will be rewarded – no matter how bad it is.
This is one of the reasons that modern Corporatism does not work – apart from the Corporatists themselves, for whom it works very well.
Of course the last Ruling Queen of Numenor was not black – but then there was no last Ruling Queen of Numenor, because her cousin usurped the throne (and her) on the death of her father the King.
Nor was the character of Galadriel a young combat type – the lady was thousands of years old and great master oF lore and craft (taught by Melian the Maia), a Queen in her own right – even in the 2nd Age. Casting should reflect that – and it is difficult to think of many human beings (if any) who could pull off playing the great Elven Queen who longed for her Realm of her own, before the Sun and Moon even existed.
I have a feeling that black elves, dwarves and “harfoots” will be the least of this show’s problems – but it will be the defence.
Any critical examination of the show will be met by “you RACIST!”.