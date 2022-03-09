Samizdata quote of the pandemic

“I’m Not ‘Brave’; You’re Just a P—y !!” (Dr Naomi Wolf here, h/t instapundit, on which it has been linked repeatedly)
This is a companion post to Natalie’s one on ivermectin below. There is the pandemic science and the pandemic ‘science’ (the pandemic nonscience) – and then there is the issue of courage in science. I invite readers to put their comments about the science and the nonscience under Natalie’s post, and their comments about courage under mine – insofar, that is, as they can separate the two. The more our society indulges its desire to be safe, the more dangerous it seems to become.
(BTW, I don’t think Dr Wolf abbreviated her last word from the least cowardice to say it – she is rather clear in the essay that follows it – but only so the very people who most need to hear her say it were not protected from seeing her write it by their web-search engines. I refrained from the strong temptation to expand it again mainly from the desire to quote honestly but also for that reason.)
Courage is not just a virtue. It is the form of every virtue under test. Pontius Pilate was merciful – till it became risky. (C.S.Lewis)
I will resist temptation no longer.
After all, our readers include non-native speakers of English – or at least, that is Niall politeness-is-my-middle-name Kilmartin’s excuse.
There are several different Early Treatment options – which is the best for an individual is for doctors with experience of successfully treating Covid 19, to say. Look up such sites as “America’s Front Line Doctors” or books such as “Overcoming The Covid Darkness” by Dr Brian Tyson and Dr George Fareed.
However, what is utterly terrible is the practice of the authorities in many Western countries (including the United States and the United Kingdom – at least the United Kingdom up till recently) of chanting “Tinet” (there is no Early Treatment) from the start of the crises onwards.
The majority of people who died could have been saved, but that would not (by coincidence or not) have suited the international agenda for lockdowns (part of the process of moving the economy of various nations to control by governments and large corporations in partnership) and mass injections. Did the authorities in various countries KNOW there was Early Treatment that could have saved most people who died? We just DO NOT KNOW whether it was ignorance or malice – we just do not know.
To Putin fans, Russia also had an insane “lockdown” policy – and a policy of mass injections pushed by mandates.
Overall – we must move away from the Collectivist “Public Health” approach to disease – and restore medicine to a matter of personal trust between an individual doctor and an individual patient.
Political considerations (“what policy would be best for Agenda 2030” or whatever) must have no place in medical decisions – medical decisions must be SOLELY a matter for the individual doctor and the individual patient.
If basic liberties, such as Freedom of Speech, can be overruled by such considerations as “Public Health” then we are living under tyranny.
It may not be the open tyranny of the style of Mr Putin (“do what I say – or you get a bullet in the head”) – but “soft tyranny” (“keep your mouth shut – or we will CANCEL CULTURE you”) is still tyranny.
My own view?
My opinion is that such people Peter Daszak and Tony Fauci have LIED, deliberately set out to deceive, from the start of the crises. However, proving that in a court of law is difficult.
““I’m Not ‘Brave’; You’re Just a P—y !!”
Or… maybe you have different opinions and vies than me. Or maybe you are confused, maybe you don’t know whom to believe…(Most people come under this heading)…. Or maybe you believe the other side (lockdowns and vaccines will save humanity).
The matter is complicated. There are more than the two options described in the header.
I generally dislike simplistic and facile, emotional rhetoric like Wolf’s.
I support her… you should fight for your beliefs, at least in the minor ways she talks about. (Even if you are wrong!)
Still, don’t be smug and righteous about it…
@Jacob
She’s responding to people who say “I agree but don’t dare say it” not the confused or those who disagree.
Being a pussy is indeed a “different opinion’ Jacob, but it is still being a pussy. It is a fear based choice or a rational risk assessment.
But given the stats available for quite some time now, characterising people very risk averse to Covid without cofactors as pussies (i.e. fearful of small risks) seem not unreasonable. And refusing to make a stand when you see and agree… yup, that’s a pussy.
I am not a great fan of Wolf (to put it mildly) but I do agree on this.
Perry de Havilland (London) (March 9, 2022 at 5:21 pm), I suspect we would agree on the ‘no great fan’ in general, but when someone is brave enough and honest enough and angry enough to overcome her feminist concerns (as she remarks in her article) to yell ‘pussy’ at cowards who cringe to the narrative, then I have to cheer. May I go that far and further out of my comfort zone if the virtues of courage and honesty ask me to. As you say, I do agree on this.