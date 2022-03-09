We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

A video on ivermectin by Dr John Campbell

· Health & medical

A friend directed me to this video. Dr John Campbell has been making YouTube videos on medical subjects since 2008. His stance on the various controversies related to the treatment and prevention of Covid-19 might be called “middle of the road”. He certainly has his critics, both mainstream and not, but his moderation and preference for screenshots of peer-reviewed papers over rhetoric has gained him many followers. This twenty-minute video has had nearly 900,000 views in the two days since it was published: “Ivermectin, more evidence”.

5 comments to A video on ivermectin by Dr John Campbell

  • Exasperated
    March 9, 2022 at 12:36 pm

    The following is from the FLCCC (Front Line Covid Critical Care Alliance). It claims that the conclusion of Dr. Andrew Hill’s original Ivermectin study and report was altered and that Andrew Owen, Professor of Pharmacology & Therapeutics and co-Director of the Centre of Excellence in Long-acting Therapeutics (CELT) at the University of Liverpool, had access to that paper. Don’t know if this is nefarious or not, decide for yourself. Is this the start of CYA?

    https://flccc.substack.com/p/who-changed-the-scientific-conclusions?s=r

  • Paul Marks
    March 9, 2022 at 2:20 pm

    As I have just said on another thread. There are several different Early Treatment options for Covid 19 – see such websites as “America’s Frontline Doctors” and such books as “Overcoming the Covid Darkness” by Dr Brian Tyson and Dr George Fareed.

    Dr Campbell is less “radical” – he has desperately tried to stay within the “mainstream” because he wants an impact on public policy (the people I have mentioned above have no such aim – because they believe, rightly or wrongly, that public policy is deliberately bad – that the actual intention of the authorities is to do harm). However, Dr Campbell (in spite of his ultra moderate stance) has been the target of demented “fact checkers” and the other scum of Corporate “Cancel Culture”.

    However, whether the authorities in various countries have been deliberately doing harm since early 2020 or are “just” incredibly incompetent, the fact remains that most people who have died of Covid 19 could have been saved by Early Treatment.

    My own view? My belief is that such people as Peter Daszik and Tony Fauci have lied (deliberately set out to deceive) since the start of the crises. But proving that in a court of law is difficult.

  • Niall Kilmartin (Stirling)
    March 9, 2022 at 2:45 pm

    In a world where humans have been prescribed billions of doses of a Nobel-prize-winning drug over decades, the narrative dubbed it ‘horse-medicine’. I find the information about the changes to the Ivermectin paper (in Exasperated’s link above) appalling but unsurprising.

    In his “military-industrial complex” speech, Eisenhower also warned the US:

    “Partly because of the huge costs involved, a government contract becomes virtually a substitute for intellectual curiosity. … The prospect of domination of the nation’s scholars by Federal employment, project allocations, and the power of money is ever present … public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.”

    In the UK, Churchill, said:

    “Nothing would be more fatal than for the Government of States to get into the hands of experts. Expert knowledge is limited knowledge, and the unlimited ignorance of the plain man who knows where it hurts is a safer guide than any rigorous direction of a specialized character.”

  • Niall Kilmartin
    March 9, 2022 at 3:14 pm

    proving that in a court of law is difficult. (Paul Marks, March 9, 2022 at 2:20)

    Given the FOIA-obtained emails we now have, proving that a group of conflict-of-interest ‘experts’ decided in early 2020 to misrepresent their own views (never mind the truth) about the lab leak theory would, I think, be easy in a court of law – if you could get it there.

    Getting it anywhere near a court of law, by contrast, is not. (I appreciate that may have been what you meant, Paul.)

    Like the US teachers unions, these people like receiving government money but greatly dislike being held to any standards by those who ultimately provide it.

    At the moment, the task of getting the proof known in the face of the narrative’s desire it should not be is still hard work – though I see some signs of movement in the UK.

  • John
    March 9, 2022 at 3:31 pm

    In view of the relentless use of the “horse medicine” charge to denigrate President Trump in the months leading up to the 2020 election the chances of the US media correcting their narrative and of the highly politicised judiciary accepting any case are remote.

