Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations

With all terms that can be insulting, context is everything. For example, I would prefer people to not to write “I disliked the fact he used the N-word to insult him.” … I think it is far better to write “I disliked the fact he called him a nigger.”

Acting as if the word “nigger” is almost like speaking the True Name of Christ to unmake the world is not a good idea.

Perry de Havilland

March 10th, 2022 |

