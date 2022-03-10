Mafia Economics

This description of Russia’s economy grows into an interesting analysis of how power and economic reality interact.
Some bits may strike you as not so very unlike Biden’s US.
Of course, it was all investigated. Of course, dishonest CEO of Russian factory was arrested. Fortunately, they found out that the governor was innocent & didn’t know about CEO’s shady schemes. … Fortunately her patriotism and hard work were well-noticed by Putin and he promoted her. Now she’s an Auditor of the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation. She’ll be checking the transparency of other branches of government and make sure they use government funds efficiently.
Other parts, however, give examples of how economic activity in places like Russia and Mexico is determined by things that we in the anglosphere are not too familiar with (yet!).
Russians are good in sciences and very good in math. … How come Russia can’t produce anything competitive on the world market? Apparently it’s not a technical skill that is a limiting factor.
Having asked the question, he goes on to provide answers.
On a PPP basis, Russia’s economy is at least 10 to 20$ larger than Germany’s. But, considering all the things Russia does make and does do, the Russian economy is probably more than twice as large as Germany’s. That would make it half the US economy. (That implies Russia’s military spending is about one-third the US’.)
As to manufacturing, Russia does make lots of modern, high technology stuff, like the rocket motors the US uses to launch its spy satellites. Also, over the last 30 years, while the US spent its money fighting Muslim militias, Russia eliminated the US’ technological leads in the military area. It now leads the US is missiles, radars and other military hardware.
Russian manufacturing is actually more diverse and comprehensive than the US manufacturing sector, although it is smaller.
It does export manufactured goods, but not a lot. Most of their industrial exports go to countries other than the EU. This is likely a residue of the USSR. Russia, like the old Soviet Union, is almost an economic autarky. Western sanctions have reinforced that autarky.
The current Russo-Ukrainian war will exacerbate the isolation of Russia from Europe, but NOT from the rest of the world. China (especially), India, almost all of Asia, including Turkey, and Latin America, including Mexico, and Africa are refusing to participate in the US/EU sanctions. Even the EU refuses to participate in the US embargo on oil imports.
