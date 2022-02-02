Does aid to evil regimes cement them in power? Should we do it anyway?

When I was young I read many earnest articles saying that international aid should be directed towards eradicating the long term causes of famine and poverty rather than short term fixes for specific disasters. Back then I was convinced by such arguments, but later I reversed my opinion. Give generously in emergencies, yes, but most government-to-government foreign aid was well described by development economist Peter Bauer: “Aid is a phenomenon whereby poor people in rich countries are taxed to support the lifestyles of rich people in poor countries”. The money from the sky is not merely wasted but counterproductive:
Governments embarked on fanciful schemes. Private investors, lacking confidence in public policies or in the steadfastness of leaders, held back. Powerful rulers acted arbitrarily. Corruption became endemic. Development faltered, and poverty endured.
Yet it remains true that when catastrophe strikes it is often only governments who have the power – the credit, the personnel, the ships and aircraft – to render aid quickly. In most such cases I unhesitatingly say, do it. Yeah, it might be nicer if we were not forced to pay taxes for any cause at all but when people are dying by the thousands don’t wait for Libertopia to evolve before helping them.
However it is at least arguable that one situation where even emergency aid can end up doing net harm is when the regime in charge of the country stricken by famine or disaster is so bad that perpetuating it (as the aid will undoubtedly do) is an even worse catastrophe.
Is Afghanistan such a case? This Guardian article does a fair job of presenting both sides of the dilemma, albeit from a starting point far more in favour of international aid than mine.
According to Wikipaedia
I concur, and would go further.
I have to confess that at various times I have worked for (cough) various government agencies and also (cough) for a certain UK NGO charity based in Oxford.
With the government agencies, the government-to-government aid was fairly blatant in its purpose. Many millions of pound were “donated” in “foreign aid”, but usually with strings attached. The biggest string was that the “donation” was in the form of guaranteed loans to buy products and services from UK businesses. Sometimes the products might be exported as innocent-sounding “agricultural machinery” but later turn out to be surprisingly lethal.
But with the NGO’s the corruption is much more insidious. People aren’t surprised when governments are “economical with the actuality”, but they don’t expect high-street charities to mislead them. People would donate to the charity in the innocent belief that nearly all the donations would go to the intended countries and projects. The one I was briefly involved with spend about 80% on “corporate costs” and senior people being paid “competitive salaries”. While I was there it was not uncommon to have three or four line managers “managing” the same one person doing actual work. Only a small fraction went were you might think it should go, and often with very dubious results.
I forget where I found the “league table” showing all the major charities and what percentage went on “corporate costs”. The one charity with the lowest of all “corporate costs” was Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), so that’s where my donations go now.
Oh, and another thing about that Guardian article. You have to wonder about who writes them, or whether they are copying and pasting from press releases.
e.g.
Sniff, sniff, security advisers and a former chief of defence staff? Smells like something bovine.
Didn’t we see, within days of the collapse of Kabul, stories about Afghanistan signing deals with China? For China to take over the exploitation of some of the largest untapped mineral resources in the world? Resources that had effectively been locked-up for twenty or more years, but no way would Afghanistan now want “international aid” from Alliance Countries. We’ve reaped what we’ve sown, and no amount of special pleading will change that.
Anyway, aren’t we’re already too busy right now with “international aid” for the Ukraine?
Gee, who ‘da thunk that vast amounts of money being sloshed about by virtue signalers might just prove counter-productive.
Then again, as we all become MUCH more aware of the political proclivities of the “virtue signalers” and “concerned citizens”, it is all perfectly understandable.
Rob the western “coping class” to bolster the turd world tyrant class. And it IS “robbery”, with threats of violence. Tried NOT paying taxes, lately?
And, as always, FOLLOW THE SPILLAGE.
I dread to think what the total amount of aid (civilian or military) was wasted in Afghanistan. There was some dark humour when the Taliban seized all that American built hardware last summer. As well as providing further proof that Brandon and his woke generals and admirals are morons, it also completely exposed the aidmongers.
‘Non-Profit’ is one of those terms, like ‘Anti-Racism’, that modern political correctness too often makes the opposite of its literal meaning. Nowadays, ‘aid’ no longer only creates the power imbalance in the target country that Peter Bauer observed. The source country also suffers as the sector becomes a special interest, typically battening on both compelled taxpayer and misled donor while competitively-salaried loudmouths exert undue influence on the government and public mind alike, often pursuing woke goals little related to the nominal task.
Thanks for the info about Médecins Sans Frontières’ low corporate costs. It’s a tough task today identifying the charities that are genuinely not overly profitable for their managers.
Afghanistan does not need aid cash. It can sell some of the 85 Billion dollars worth of weaponry and kit to (say) Ukraine and earn foreign income like that. Even at cents on the dollar, that is a hell of a lot of cash, in anybody’s estimation.
I dare say that both Russia and China (and others) have purchased several examples of the latest and best American kit (secure radios, aircraft, computers, rangefinders, tanks etc. etc. and so forth) and would be willing to pay whatever it takes to get their hands on Americas defence secrets and latest hardware.
If America had any sense (but I jest) they would take the cost of the abandoned kit out of the frozen bank accounts of the Taliban and Afghani government that are under American control.
All of these objections are not restricted to foreign aid. Domestic “aid” suffers from the same liabilities and creates the same corruptions and dysfunctions in those places where governments take it upon themselves to engage in charity with other peoples money.
After the last two years, there is no ‘regime’ on the Planet that is not evil. And the evil is to get worse as ‘climate change’ policy nonsense digs deeper into our lives and what little freedom we have left.