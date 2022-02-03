The police are corrupt. The government is corrupt. The opposition is corrupt. Parliament is corrupt. The print and broadcast media are corrupt. The medical and scientific establishment is corrupt. I cannot think of a single public institution in which I have any faith at all. Until fairly recently, I believed that the courts were not corrupt, but their refusal even to hear Simon Dolan’s case against the most extreme and dictatorial policy this country has ever seen is clear proof of their grotesque corruption.
The truth is almost too shocking to contemplate. When faced with a public health emergency, those tasked with running the country did not think for a moment about how they might act in the public interest to protect the vulnerable. They already had a scientifically rigorous plan, carefully worked out over many years, which would have done that. Instead, they jettisoned this plan immediately and concentrated exclusively on two objectives: profiteering and totalitarianism.
On Christmas Eve 2020, I looked up the guidance on the NHS website for people who were suicidal. It was three years old and suggested spending time with family and friends. What was this? Gross incompetence? Complete indifference to the mental health of a suffering nation? A very sick joke? Who knows.
Do not ascribe ‘corruption’ when it can be explained by ‘stupidity’.
By example, according to Craig Murray
How the Establishment Functions
Incredible that there are still people who think the ruling class is stupid or that bad government decisions come primarily from incompetence.
Laughable.
Billionaires net worth has gone up 80% since the start of the plandemic.
Not totally corrupt – for example both the Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail have (sometimes) published dissent. And GB News does so every day.
There are also some good Members of Parliament – but sadly not as many as we need.
Also “corrupt” is a word that can mislead, for it is not really about financial corruption (although there is some). Contrary to what some people think money is NOT at the bottom of policy – it is more intellectual (mental) corruption, a belief in Collectivism pushed in the international establishment (and others) by the education system and-so-on.
One of the bizarre things is how the media are nuts in most countries – for example Japan did not “lockdown” and has a very low death rate, but you would not know this by watching Japanese English language television, which is utterly obsessed with Covid – and keeps pushing injections.
In some States of India Early Treatment dealt with Covid – but, again, one would not know this by watching Indian television. NDTV never really covers treating the disease – it is just in love with lockdowns and vaccines (basically it takes its line from the American media – ignoring the fact that the United States is an utter disaster in terms of Covid).
As for the courts – the “unwritten” or “invisible” (read DOES NOT EXIST) British constitution does NOT limit how much a state can spend or regulate in terms of “Public Health” (or anything else) accepted by the courts.
Has Alastair Cavendish (and Peter Hitchens) not heard of Sir William Blackstone? I can not stand Blackstone’s doctrine that Parliament can spend and regulate as much it likes – but that is the position the courts have taken for ages.
One can take government to court, using one of these international agreements, if it is not spending or regulating as much as someone wants (“rights” as in goodies from the government) – but taking the government to court to LIMIT it? That is against everything the courts stand for.
In a handful of American cases State and Federal courts have ruled that the government can NOT do XYZ – but this very rare, and it was obvious what most courts were like even before Covid. After all when people took very obvious (blatant) cases of Election Fraud (the pretend Presidential Election of 2020) the courts even refused to even hear the evidence. Everyone (including the candidate, and almost half the State Attorney Generals of the United States) “lacked standing” to bring the cases – or some other legal trick was pulled. The “Justice” system was revealed to be so bent that it was a corkscrew.
Lord Frost rightly referred to British government being “enmeshed” in endless international agreements – which “Nudge” policy in the direction of Collectivism (ever bigger and more interventionist government). Yes Corporations can benefit from that (hello Pfizer and other such) – but “Corporate Greed” is not really what is driving this, it is an IDEOLOGY (world view – belief system) of statism. An international ideology. What the academics call the Functionalist (as opposed to openly Federalist) road to world “governance”.
Still it does matter who the government is – for example the government of the Dominican Republic has signed up to all the demented agreements that we have, but they have not gone about de facto forbidding Early Treatment for Covid 19 (one reason their death rate is so much lower than ours).
Just as on government spending and the “Green” agenda, I would like to think that a British Prime Minister could (at least in theory) REJECT the Collectivism.
But is worth noting that none of the touted alternatives to Mr Johnson take a different policy line to him – at this point Alastair Cavendish would jump in and say…..
“That is what I mean by the corruption of the entire system – not brown paper envelopes with cash in them, but the intellectual (mental) corruption of the ruling establishment elite of all parties”.
And, yes, one can make a strong case for that point of view.
Indeed one can trace it back a very long way – even in the 1870s being “against Social Reform” (i.e. being against bigger and more interventionist government) marked someone out as odd in the British political system and culture.
Even in the 1980s (supposedly the height of the free market fight back against statism) politicians such as Prime Minister Thatcher and President Reagan were against “fraud and waste” in government spending – they were not pushing the government getting out of any entitlement or service. True they were not like Mr Johnson or Mr Biden (endlessly boasting of how much extra they were spending and regulating) – but the 1980s were not (contrary to what is often said) a period where the state was really rolled back.
The last Prime Minister to die with taxation being lower than it was when he was born was William Gladstone – and only because he was born during the Napoleonic Wars.
And the last U.S. President to die with taxation being lower than when he was born was Warren Harding – but only because he was born in the last year of the Civil War (1865).
All the above being said (and I stand by it) – have still been shocked by the last two years, profoundly shocked.
First the international establishment (the World Health Organisation, Tony Fauci, and so on) lied about the danger of the virus – claiming it was not a great danger to the world.
Then they lied about the origins of the virus – claiming it was from some animal (not the experiments in Wuhan pushed by Tony Fauci and Peter Daszak).
Then they lied about Early Treatment – falsely claiming that there was none, and allowing vast numbers of people to die who could have been saved.
Then they lied about lockdowns (claiming they would work – when they knew they would not, indeed they knew the lockdowns would cause terrible HARM not “save lives”).
Then they lied about the injections – at least in the United States where the government has claimed they prevent catching and transmitting the virus (both claims are untrue), and that the injections are totally safe (a blatant lie).
The British establishment? With most of the above (although NOT quite all of it – the claims made for the injections here have been more restrained) they have been in lockstep with the lying international establishment.
Did I think the international establishment were this bad? No I did not – I thought of myself as a cynical worldly wise chap, when I was really a trusting fool.
Looking back to a great English judge who struck down statist efforts by Parliament – Chief Justice Sir John Holt? That would be more than three centuries ago.
In the United States the moment of truth was in 1935 – the government, in 1933, had ripped up the gold clauses in public and private contracts. What the Roosevelt Administration did (partly to bail out the Credit Bubble bankers) drove a coach and horses through both the Constitution and the principles of the Common Law. But it was upheld, 5 votes to 4, by the Supreme Court in 1935. The Constitution says nothing about a gold “standard” – and the clauses in public and private contracts did not mention any “standard” either. The contracts specified physical gold – by all the standards of the Common Law (both English, Scots and American) that is what should have been delivered, and if it was not delivered then the people failing to deliver it (banker or government) were BANKRUPT. No one had forced them to create a massive Credit Bubble – they had made a free choice to do so.
As some of the dissenting Justices put it – that (the failure to uphold the Constitution and basic law-of-contract) is the end of the Republic in the sense of principles of law limiting the size and scope of government.
If they can just rip up the fundamental principles of contract and replace physical gold with paper and credit, then they can do anything.
And they have – both the government and their Corporate cronies.
Once they are allowed to behave in this way it is (with hindsight) it is logical for them to allow vast numbers of people to die with a campaign of smears and insane edicts. Why not? What punishment do they get for behaving in this way? None at all.
I suppose the virtue of the United Kingdom is that it does not pretend to have any limits on government power – apart from silly talk about an “unwritten” or “invisible” Constitution, which the ordinary person in the street has long known is the contents of an empty bag.
I can’t help noticing that the government can do anything it wants, e.g. place the entire population under house arrest, because there is no limit to government power, but cannot do anything we want because its hands are tied by international agreements.
In the USA, the founders tried to contain the inevitable corruption, hence separation of powers, checks and balances, decentralization of power, and limited government. They understood that human nature “is what it is”. Corruption, grifters, sadists, predators, sycophants, hangers on follow the money and power.
If you were from Chicago, you would have been born knowing government is a form of racketeering; organized crime, but sanctioned and necessary. It always has been, from the time the first people were cajoled and/ or coerced into building the first stick stockade to keep the livestock in and the two legged and four legged predators out. Add graft, nepotism, and featherbedding, and presto, you have Chicago.
BTW, the “free rider” dilemma has always been with us too. Some of the folks just did not want to contribute man power or materials to that stockade but demanded or begged for admittance when the going got tough.
What stands out now, is that, in the past, government hacks didn’t have so much antipathy toward the voter and citizen. The aldermen of my childhood may have been greedy, sneaky, crooks, but they didn’t hate America or Americans, like their credentialed, manicured offspring. This, I think, is the consequence of economic and technical “progress’ that has undermined the clout of the upper middle class, middle working classes, and Main Street. Wealth and power are accumulating in fewer and fewer hands. So they answer to fewer and fewer masters.
I am noticing the same thing.
I also realize that certain individuals noticed this exact reality decades ago and publicly pointed it out but I dismissed such individuals as “conspiracy theorists”.
Well, I was wrong.
What else have I been wrong about?
@Roué le Jour
I can’t help noticing that the government can do anything it wants, e.g. place the entire population under house arrest, because there is no limit to government power, but cannot do anything we want because its hands are tied by international agreements.
Surely, Roué, deserving of another QoTD.
The most important thing to never forget, as Paul Marks so often remarks in these comment threads, is that millions of people worldwide died due to the active and intentional suppression of safe and effective treatments for covid-19. And these life saving treatments were intentionally suppressed BECAUSE they are safe and effective ways to treat people infected with covid-19.
The preceding statement is proven by Dr Robert Malone, proven by Dr Peter McCullough, proven by Dr Vladimir Zelenko, and proven by thousands of other doctors and scientists across the globe. This is based on quantifiable data, evidence, scientific studies, and testimony under oath.
This is old news, though some are only now waking up.
Never forget and never forgive what they have done and are still trying to do now.