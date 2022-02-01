|
Samizdata quote of the day
“The pandemic tempted governments and their elite allies to treat citizens as passive objects to be dictated to, bullied and coerced en masse—an attitude not unlike that found in China, Cuba and North Korea—instead of as active thinking subjects with whom government is in partnership. With few exceptions (the Nordic countries are the best examples), governments failed to find ways to affirm that despite the pandemic, citizens were still individuals imbued with inalienable rights and independent moral standing. This is, after all, how most people see themselves in modern society—as free autonomous beings rather than as laboratory rats in a series of social science experiments.”
– Arthur Herman, writing in the Wall Street Journal ($). Herman is the author of excellent books about the Scotland’s contributions to the world, the Royal Navy, and philosophy.
I’d agree that there’s mountains of evidence that that’s their motivation, since ancient times (hoi polloi, the great unwashed and now the Deplorables).
Sometimes though it just doesn’t work.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/01/30/front-line-health-staff-no-longer-need-covid-vaccines/
As you say, Nordic countries leading the way?
They could have used their power to persuade but instead opted to deceive and threaten their publics, at least in Canada, the US, OZ, and NZ. Bottom line, the upper middle, working middle, and Main Street have lost their political and economic clout and are therefore easily dismissed in pursuit of the “Der Regulatorischen Staat Uber Alles” agenda.
The uniparty, the multinationals, the deep state sold the republic and Middle America out 2 decades or more ago. They reject American values in favor of globalist values, which oddly enough, is more in sync with Chinese values. It’s government from the top down by regulation, implemented by unaccountable and remote self serving bureaucrats to the benefit of crony capitalists and multinationals. In other words they traded American liberty, real jobs and prosperity for cheap Chinese goods and Davos hegemony.
Another issue is why did the so called elites turn themselves into a pathetic joke? Here are some thoughts from Glenn Reynolds of Instapundit.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/02/20/trump-elite-brexit-rome-crisis-glenn-reynolds-column/98132442/
“The elites lost their mojo by becoming absurd. It happened on the road between cultural appropriation and transgender bathrooms.” It was fatal: “People believe from instinct. The Roman gods became ridiculous when the Roman emperors did. PC is the equivalent of Caligula’s horse.”
It is now horribly clear that the lockdowns did NOT “save lives” – the question is, did the international establishment really think lockdowns would save lives? Or did they have other motives for this policy?
The covering up of the origins of the virus (Wuhan Institute – research financed by the organisations of Tony Fauci and Peter Daszak) also needs to be explained.
And, yes, the systematic smearing of Early Treatment (which could have saved most of the people who died) also needs to be explained. If the international establishment really wanted to save lives they would have tried any treatment – not systematically smeared (lied-to-discredit) treatments.
At so many points of the last two years the international establishment has acted in the opposite way to the way that people who wanted to save lives, would have acted.
First they, the World Health Organisation, and Tony Fauci in the United States, pretended the virus was not dangerous. Then they covered up its origins. Then they pushed demented policies (such as lockdowns), then they smeared Early Treatment (which could have saved most of the people who died).
It appears that what they really cared about was getting emergency authorisation for the experimental injections – and that nothing else really mattered to them.
John Ioannidis or Martin Kulldorff or Sucharit Bhakdi or Robert Malone or Sunetra Gupta or Michael Yeadon or Cody Meissner or Li-Meng Yan or Bret Weinstein or Martin Makary or Peter McCullough or David Livermore or Ariel Munitz or David Martin or Knut Wittkowski or Pierre Kory or Simone Gold or Dan Erickson or Artin Massihi or Ryan Cole or Charles Hoffe or Byram Bridle or Abrien Aguirre or Joseph Mercola or Patrick Phillips or Dolores Cahil or Vladimir Zelenko or Ellen Townsend or Scott Atlas or Francis Christian or Paul Marik or Charles Hoffe or Eyal Shahar or Jay Bhattacharya or Kamran Abbasi or Gianfranco Umberto Meduri or Peter Daszak or Marta Entrenas Castillo
These scientists and doctors have many different specialties, different backgrounds, different data, different evidence, different reasoning, different opinions on different topics. But they have 4 things in common:
1. They all have spoken out against at least one part of the COVID-19 “mainstream” narrative – for some it is vitamin D, for some it is lockdowns, for some it is masks, for some it is vaccines, for some it is ivermectin, for some it is COVID-19 itself, etc.
2. Many of these doctors and scientists are top guys in their fields, leading epidemiologists, virologists. Many of them are professors at top institutions like Harvard, Stanford, Oxford, etc. Many of them individually have thousands or even tens of thousands of citations to their names in the scientific literature. Many are editors of top medical journals. Many have decades of experience without so much as a scratch to their reputations until, of course, COVID-19 arrived.
3. All have been censored in various ways. Many of their twitter accounts have been removed. Their viral videos on youtube have been disappeared. Their presence on facebook has been deleted. Their groups on facebook have been deleted. Their twitter accounts have been censored. Their abilities to reach the public online has been largely cut off. And were it not for heroes like Joe Rogan their abilities to reach the public would be basically entirely cut off.
4. They are not allowed to defend themselves or their ideas in the mainstream press. And they are smeared and attacked by the mainstream press as “conspiracy theorists” “fringe” “fact checked” “dangerous misinformation” and summarily dismissed by the media. They have been vilified and maligned by a press that finds their ideas important enough to stigmatize but not important enough to investigate fairly.
“There are good modeling studies proving that half a million excess deaths [from covid-19] have happened in the USA through the intentional blockade of early treatment by the US Government. Half a million. This is a well documented fact.” – Dr Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology and one of the top virologists in the world.
Source:
https://odysee.com/@CameraMemes:7/dr-robert-malone-joe-rogan-experience-1093:5c
At 29:40
This is virtually identical to what Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Vladimir Zelenko, and other doctors have said publicly in recent months, as well.
This assessment is based on independent complex data analyses independently conducted in 1. Dallas, TX metro area 2. NY State 3. Marseilles, France.
