The Islamic Republic of Iran leads the way in getting more women into STEM

Campus magazine, a Singaporean publication aimed at students, published this article on 15th December 2021: The Paradox of Gender Inequality in STEM Education. It was one of many pieces that pointed out the odd fact that
In a nutshell, multiple studies have found that the lower the gender-equality in a given country, the higher the percentage of women studying STEM.
Simply put in numbers, before the pandemic, women made up 70% of engineering students in Iran, 42% in Morocco, 41% in Algeria, and 40% in Jordan, but only 29% in Norway, 19% in the U.S., and just 18% in Australia. Those are just some countries, but the pattern repeats itself almost everywhere.
The Global Gender Gap Report (GGGR) by the World Economic Forum (WEF) calculates global gender inequality based on a matrix, including health and survival, educational attainment, labour force participation, percentage of seats in parliament, and more. According to the 2021 GGGR, Norway was third globally. Iran was 150th. Yet Iran has double the percentage of women studying STEM.
Like almost every other article on the subject I have seen, the one in Campus spends several paragraphs explaining – and lamenting – how cultural factors push female eighteen year-olds away from science subjects. Note the scare quotes around “choosing”.
The unconscious bias may have different sources. For instance, it’s often cultural – the idea that “girls should play with dolls, while boys should build things” is still inherent in many households today. It may be observational – since women in STEM are already underrepresented, we assume that STEM is more a “guy thing.”
Sometimes, it can even be well-intentioned. For instance, parents may assume that STEM is difficult and they fear their daughters won’t be as successful being in a male-dominated course – especially compared to sons who they ascribe different characteristics, like being more competitive.
Facing this litany of discouraging cultural and social messaging, it’s no surprise that young girls in more developed countries – where there are viable, non-STEM study options – are often pushed away from STEM. This is then wrongly interpreted as them actively “choosing” non-STEM subjects.
…but devotes far less attention to the reasons behind superior academic performance of younger girls compared to boys in STEM subjects. There is half a line of acknowledgement that, hey, eggheads argue about why girls do better, but not a word of what those arguments are. Female superiority at thirteen is not seen as a thing needing to be changed or explained.
Multiple studies in dozens of countries show that pre-teen girls outperform their male peers in standardised math and science tests. Psychologists and neuro-scientists may argue the specific reasons, but the result is undisputable. Preteen girls and boys also enjoy/prefer STEM subjects at roughly the same ratio.
If we want Iranian levels of female STEM university students, perhaps we should do what Iran does and embed the superior level of responsibility shown by females into law?
According to Iran’s Islamic law, in cases of murder and certain other capital crimes boys over 15 and girls over nine may be held as culpable as adults and, therefore, punished with the death penalty.
– from “Iran executes 100 young people a year, human rights group says”, the Times 26 Dec 2021.
What other choice do women in Iran have?
But we beat the heck out of Iran in Gender and Race Studies, I bet! Yay, team!
Women in the West achieved parity in college (just in time for/because of – pick one) a switch from knowledge-based learning to an exploration of feelz. Not sure that women qua women have been well-served by this. More get degrees, which are worth much less.
Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
Just in case there is anyone else here who wasn’t aware.
I did indeed notice
My mind put the quotation marks around “wrongly”, not around “choosing”. 🙂 Overtly, the PC avoid assuming agency in women, any more than in blacks, because implicitly the PC intend to make their choices for them – lest they make ‘wrong’ ones. Empowering women is all very well as propaganda, but empowering the PC is the goal.
As to understanding women’s greater stem percentages in less encouraging countries, well, C.S.Lewis wrote that a good way to get boys to read is to forbid them to do so – and then ensure they have many opportunities to disobey you. Maybe, in this respect, girls are not so unlike boys. Maybe telling girls they should go into STEM, that it’s their duty to the PC project, merely encourages them to see it as a duty – obviously a distasteful duty, else there’d be no need to lecture them about it.
There again, maybe girls are not identical to boys as regards innate interest in STEM. Why should we not interpret the high figures in Islamic countries as an effect of prejudice, motivating girls to pursue male-respected careers to achieve respect. In a country lacking such prejudice, why should we not interpret the lower female proportion as the natural outcome when society does not distort girls’ own choices – unless, as I speculate above, we should see it as the unnaturally low outcome of the PC distorting them the other way?
Iran, morocco, jordan, iran…..scientific and technological superpowers? It probably would make little difference if the goats dominated STEM in these enlightened utopias. Bit like congratulating Caeser on the “diversity” of his galley slaves.
How many women choose STEM? Who cares as long as each individual has freely chosen. Are there and have there been pressures on women? Of course, just as there have been and are on men. But is this the issue?
How many women who do STEM at university go on to have meaningful careers in those fields or meaningfully apply what they have learned (and the same for men).
When I went to university to do physics (cough) years ago, it was my basic fascination with how the world and various machines and systems work that drew me, not any particular consideration as to the sort of job I would subsequently be doing (although I was not, of course, unaware of what was more probable) After a 40 year career – which is coming to a close – mainly in the aerospace industry, I have had to deal with so much BS. But it was the basic interest in the how of things that enabled me to deal with it. STEM, for me, as for so many other who entered the various fields at the same time, was a calling, as it should be. It meant that I didn’t automatically switch off at 5pm. It was, to some degree, my hobby as well and I found it easy to keep up with general progress.
Now, alas as for so many other things, its just something to be marketed, based on sugar and bullshit coated images of how you can “change the world” without the necessity of doing any real work, hard or otherwise.
“Global Gender Gap Report (GGGR) by the World Economic Forum (WEF) calculates global gender inequality based on a matrix, including health and survival, educational attainment, labour force participation, percentage of seats in parliament, and more”. Well that’s a calling!
Unfortunately for some it is – and I suspect it’s this sort of bollocks that many modern day STEM graduates would consider a productive application for what they have learned rather than anything actually useful.
“wrongly interpreted as them “choosing” non STEM subjects”.
Young women are choosing (not “choosing”) non STEM subjects.
Most people here can see how journals such as “Campus” are saturated with Frankfurt School Marxism (hence “choosing” rather than choosing – as with Freedom of Speech “really” being “Repressive Tolerance” according to Herbert Marcuse), but it goes back a lot further than that – this is the triumph of Rousseau (the intellectual father of the French, rather than the American, Revolution).
According to Rousseau – when people choose what he did not want them to choose, this was not really the “General Will” – this was “The Will of All” what Marxists (Marxists take many of their doctrines from Rousseau – normally without admitting it) call “False Consciousness”.
The “False Consciousness” of young women created by “unconscious bias” of “social and cultural messaging” causes them to only think they are choosing non STEM – subjects, really they are not…. (and the rest of the standard Frankfurt School tap dance).
In reality – thefattomato is correct, young women in Iran an other oppressive regimes choose STEM subjects because they often have no other choice. The truth is just about the opposite of what Frankfurt School Marxist saturated journals present.
And bobbyb is correct – a lot of the subjects taught in the West are of low academic quality.
That can also be traced back to Rousseau – who attacked teaching facts and hard skills and (in the novel Emile) advocated teaching attitudes instead. This was presented as “freedom” – but, of course, was SLAVERY. Remember even when the young man gets married at the end of Rousseau’s novel the teacher (basically like Rousseau’s “Lawgiver” – who pushes the “General Will” HIS OWN WILL against “The Will of All”) REMAINS with the couple – “guiding” (“Nudging”) every decision.
The left “Project” and have done since Rousseau – the claim to stand against people being manipulated (“Nudged”) into decisions – but that is exactly what they do stand for, and have done ever since Rousseau.
John Dewey brought Rousseau’s ideas (do not teach facts and hard skills – teach attitudes instead) into American education), and now Rousseauism (and its off shoot Frankfurt School Marxism) does not just dominate the schools – it dominates the education system as well.
By the way – to those who claim that the left does not stand for tyranny. From the start the left was dominated by the ideas of Rousseau (who stood for tyranny) and then the ideas of Karl Marx (who also stood for tyranny) became more popular – although, in truth, much of Marxism is repacked Rousseauism.
Show me a leftist political movement that repudiates the ideas of Rousseau – the “teacher” in Emile, and the “Lawgiver” in the Social Contract.
For “certain crimes” girls over nine years old may be executed in Iran.
Thank you for your wonderful example of freedom “Campus” magazine – and “equality” to, as the age for boys is 15.
The Marxist (specifically Frankfurt School Marxist) alliance with Islamist powers (as long as those Islamic powers are anti Western) is one of the many depressing aspects of our age.
As far as the American education establishment is concerned – as long as powers share their Death-to-the-West Death-to-America creed, nothing else matters.
Nothing else matters – even the killing of nine year old girls for unclear “certain crimes”.
How can you protect your children from this demented leftist educational establishment – which dominates so many private schools as well as government schools?
Home Schooling is one option – and if your children want to go to university, point out that American universities that accept government backed “Student Loans” tend not to tolerate dissent. In the final Orwellian move – most American universities, encouraged by the Obama Administration (it was not necessary for the Frankfurt School Marxists to “infiltrate” the Obama Administration – as the President himself was one of them) have used “Title Nine” of the 1964 Civil Rights Act (supposedly all about freedom and tolerance) to viciously crush dissent, both among academics and among students.
Supposedly dissent prevents a “welcoming and safe environment” for certain groups of students – i.e. the Herbert Marcuse doctrine (which can be traced back to Rousseau) that Freedom of Speech is “Repressive Tolerance”.
I say again – show me a leftist movement that repudiates the ideas of Rousseau, the “Lawgiver” of the Social Contract and the “teacher” of Emile (who did not teach facts and hard skills – but taught attitudes instead, seeking to control the mind of the person for-life).
The left has always stood for tyranny – this is what Rousseau (the father of the left) stood for. And Karl Marx (and Herbert Marcuse and the rest) carry this on. The fact that they constantly use such words as “freedom” and “liberty” is a disguise to deceive the unwary.
By the way…
ITV News (and the BBC and the rest of the accursed “mainstream media”) are not saying that people going to hospital is the “result” of Prime Minister Johnson not imposing yet more insane Covid restrictions.
In short the left (in this case the media) are not opposing the government because it is oppressive – they oppose it because it is not REPRESSIVE ENOUGH – not as repressive as they would like it to be.
It was the same with the French Revolution.
If anyone thinks that the, Rousseau saturated, French Revolutionaries opposed Louis XVI (that well meaning – but horribly weak man) because he was oppressive – then I have a nice bridge to sell you.
They wanted MORE oppression – not less. That is the heart, the rotten heart, of the left.
Just as they want MORE insane Covid regulations now – and (absurdly) blame people going to hospital on lack of enough tyranny.
Paul Marks, in defence of Campus magazine, the quote about girls of nine being liable to the death penalty under Iran’s system of Islamic law is from a separate article in the Times called “Iran executes 100 young people a year, human rights group says” (the hyperlink in the last line). Perhaps I should have made that more clear. I put them together because I happened to read the Campus article shortly after the Times one and the irony struck me that the progressive assumptions about women and the Islamic assumptions about women, so different externally, ended up in the same place: women are more responsible.