Book Review: Apollo In The Age Of Aquarius

The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 space flight to and from the Moon has been covered extensively in a raft of books, television programmes and films. A few weeks ago I watched the Apollo 11 film of that name. This is a documentary that features, so the film-makers say, previously unseen footage, and it certainly is a remarkable film. One of the good things about it is that it does not involve any narration: the film and the action do the “talking”. I watched it on a large IMAX screen at London’s Science Museum. I heartily recommend it. I actually found it rather moving. That sequence of when Armstrong takes control of the Lunar Module and flies to the surface, with Aldrin counting out the altitude, knowing they have precious little fuel to spare, is one I can watch over and over. (Armstrong is one of my all-time heroes. The very fact that he conducted himself in such a modest way since the mission ended only reinforces that.)

The space missions of the 1960s were, of course, part of a much bigger set of actions involving the US, former Soviet Union and other select powers. Let there be no doubt: the Moon missions were a big “front” in the Cold War. We libertarians will debate whether all the spending on such a programme was justified (I will come back to this point in a bit) but it strikes me that the success of the Apollo missions were surely a valuable morale booster for the West and for America. It showed that for all the Soviets’ early successes in beating the US in some aspects of space flight, that by the mid to late 60s that edge had gone.

Putting the likes of Armstrong, Aldrin et al up there was a way for the US to poke Moscow in the eye. But it was about much more than that. It appears to me (born in May 1966) the product of a time when governments still had tremendous confidence in technology, as did much of wider society. And yet as we know, the end of the Moon programme coincided with events such as various environmentalist campaigns calling attention to the real/alleged damage Man was doing to the environment; it also overlapped with the Vietnam War, the oil price shock and the challenge to established Western assumptions about energy. And there was the rise of radical feminism and the Civil Rights campaign.

A lot of people have noted how the space programme contrasted with all the tumult and messiness of wider American/Western society at the time. At more or less the time that Armstrong was taking his “giant leap” for Mankind, Jimi Hendrix was playing his version of the Star Spangled Banner at muddy Woodstock (he’d probably be condemned by today’s left for being a reactionary conservative for playing it at all); Charles Manson and his fellow monsters were causing havoc. Several major public figures, such as Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy, were murdered. The space programme was, on the other hand, all clean, with white rockets and gleaming craft; it had a focus on scientific precision and a celebration of human efficacy. It was about what Man can do and achieve, given rational focus on a goal. It was also a very technocratic thing, and an example – which is often trotted out by politicians who like big vanity projects – of a big government effort actually working pretty well. (From the moment that JFK gave his speech about the Moon in 1962 it took just eight years to pull that feat off. It takes people longer to make James Bond films these days.) The men (and some women) at NASA looked different from the rock musicians and protesters of the time: whenever I see photos and old films of the chaps at Mission Control, for example, they all have air force-style buzzcuts, narrow dark ties and have names like Dave, Deke and Al. They drive Corvettes , live in small neat homes with pools (this impresses a Brit) and talk with clipped Midwestern or occasionally more gravelly Texan accents. They play golf several attended church on a Sunday. (Al Shepard even took a golf club up to the Moon. How middle class is that?) They don’t look like Janis Joplin fans and probably could not give a damn about recycling of single-use plastics.



A detailed study of the relationship between the space programme and American political culture, social, economic and environmental developments is therefore an interesting subject. I recently got a copy of Apollo In The Age of Aquarius, by Neil M Maher, (Harvard University Press). He’s Associate Professor of History at the New Jersey Institute of Technology and Rutgers University-Newark. The book runs to 360 pages and at least a third of the book is taken up by footnotes and references. I took a chance on ordering this book (pricey at $29.99), and to be honest I came away from reading it only able to give it at most 3 out of 5 stars on an Amazon rating. In the spirit of fairness I’ll list the good stuff first and turn to the problems later on.

Prof. Maher has really done a lot of hard work on this book and he digs out all kinds of references and materials. He explores how, for example, NASA was co-opted (I suspect against the will of some of the top brass at NASA) by HUD, the powerful US housing agency, to use all that scientific know-how to develop things such as affordable housing solutions. There is also a lot about how NASA’s PR had, early on, to defend its very existence from people demanding that such a costly programme should either be closed down or repurposed given all the problems that were going on in the US at the time. He spends a lot of time referring to the newspaper/TV coverage of the programme as it developed.

Prof. Maher also has lots to say about the allegedly sexist nature of the US programme (he contrasts this, in a way I find extraordinarily naïve) with the supposed more egalitarian, pro-women approach of the Russians (as if the Communist Party really cared about freedom and opportunity. For f***s sake). Even so, if you can get past Prof. Maher’s rather obvious Leftism, it is shocking if unsurprising to read the views of NASA bosses and some of the astronauts about women being incapable and unsuited to space flight. Now we know better. There’s no rational reason I can see that a woman cannot be as capable in flying a space craft as a man.

But the downsides of this book are many. In how he handles the sexism issue, for example, he seems to suggest that the dominance of male test pilots as the source of NASA astronauts was just a sort of bad accident of history and that anyway, with so much space flight being controlled from Mission Control rather than the astronauts in the craft, that there was no real need for some gung-ho Chuck Yeager types to be involved. That’s not what actually happened. As we know, on Apollo 11, Armstrong had to use all his background as a military aviator and test pilot to take control of the Lunar Lander and fly to its landing point when the onboard computer overloaded. And the experience he and fellow astronauts gained in thousands of hours of flying meant they developed the coolness under pressure they needed. The problem is that Prof Maher is so keen to push against the idea that being an astronaut should be all about being a square-jawed, tough guy, and that women could do the task, that he overplays his hand. To be fair, he notes (page 159) that women weren’t able to fly high-performance jets and it is only because of later changes to how they are trained that we have got more women astronauts.

The author is also very clearly a full-on Green. For him, the idea that Man’s impact on the Earth is largely negative, to be controlled and regulated by the State, is stated as a given. The critiques of Rachel Carson and the population doomsters such as Paul Erhlich (Julian L. Simon’s work is ignored) are referenced without any sign that they have been challenged and found wanting. And for all his paeans of praise for 60s radicals pushing back at conservative “square” culture, he is remarkably conventional in stating that the State is the best entity to guide space flight. He’s hostile to private spacefaring. The achievements of the likes of Elon Musk in developing reusable rockets, which is hugely important given the economics, don’t register. Nor does he take on board the critiques that those on the radical free market end of the street have made of NASA down the years: the bloated budgets, the blind alley over the Space Shuttle, attempts to throttle private ventures, vanity projects and so on. The idea of entrepreneurs in space appears to disgust him. He’s a bit of a prude.

And for all the extent of his references, he’s also sloppy. For example, in his treatment of Ayn Rand’s famous defence and praise of Apollo 11 because of what she said was its celebration of reason and a sense of adventure, he seems almost unable to process how a person thinks as she does, and then lumps her together as a “conservative” with William F Buckley, founder of National Review. Yet it was that publication which produced a vitriolic attack on Rand for her novel Atlas Shrugged, not least because of her atheism. A more fastidious academic would have noted that. Rand and Buckley may have at times shared similar likes and dislikes in some ways, but they were also very different. This is a problem with academics, one suspects, such as Prof. Maher, in that if you say you are for capitalism and wary of the State, then he puts them all into the box labelled “Right”, and ignores anything else.

These blind spots and prejudices are a pity because I did get some value out of this book and learn a bit about the era of the space programme and all the events in and around it. I doubt I can recommend anyone buy it, though. There is not a single sentence of this book in which the author salutes the terrific achievement of Apollo 11 – he is always looking for a large fly in the ointment, as it were. It seems all a bit small-minded.

I hope that in times to come there will be more studies that take a more balanced view of the controversies. Prof. Maher has at least made a useful foray into the territory.