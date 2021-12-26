We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
The work of construction

· Humour · Science Fiction & Fantasy · Totalitarianism

As the author says, this is a long thread, but in these days of uncertainty when so many yearn for examples of selfless effort for the common cause, well worth your time.

I found #15… disturbing.

December 26th, 2021 |

2 comments to The work of construction

  • Paul Marks
    December 27, 2021 at 1:44 pm

    Yes – “19 days” says the figure in red.

    What is supposed to happen in 19 days after December 25th?

  • Natalie Solent (Essex)
    December 27, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    I think that might mean 19 days until the launch of Star Wars: The High Republic which Wikipedia describes thus:

    Star Wars: The High Republic, initially promoted as Project Luminous, is a multimedia project consisting of various stories from the Star Wars franchise set during the “High Republic” sub-era of the Age of Republic, roughly 200 years before the Star Wars films and 800 years after the fall of the “Old Republic”.

    Wikipedia says that the series was originally intended to launch in August 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic until January 2021.

