As promised.
By the way, I found this rather good obituary of Brian by Sean Gabb at The Critic.
Update. The post was initially put up with the wrong link (hence Paul’s comment). It has now been corrected.
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Geeks
Samizdatistas
Specialist
|
Brian and I chat for the last time
Patrick Crozier (Twickenham) · Economics, Business & Globalization · German affairs · Historical views · Independent sites, Blogging & Bloggers
As promised.
By the way, I found this rather good obituary of Brian by Sean Gabb at The Critic.
Update. The post was initially put up with the wrong link (hence Paul’s comment). It has now been corrected.
November 11th, 2021 |
9 comments to Brian and I chat for the last time
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Your conversation with Brian on the Middle Ages I have written about before – no point in me writing all that stuff again. Dr Gabb’s obituary is good – but….. (yes “but…..”).
I do not remember social issues being quite this prominent – they were most certainly covered, but the obituary makes it sound as if they took more of the work of Chris and Brian than I think they did (still people of good will can remember things differently).
Also there is the glaring omission of foreign policy and defence – what distinguished Chris and Brian from (for example) Murray Rothbard was their loyalty-to-the-West.
Too often in “anarcho-capitalist” writings one gets “history” that is just not-true. World War II is blamed on Western envy of the trade deals of Nazi Germany (I have a book by Rothbard, his history of American money and banking, that makes exactly this utterly insane claim), and the Rothbardian account of the Post World War II world is essentially the Soviet propaganda line. As for what is written about Ireland and the Middle East – well the most polite thing one can say is “it is wrong”.
There was none of this with Chris Tame or Brain Micklethwait – they were not pro Nazi Germany, they did not parrot the Soviet propaganda line in relation to the Cold War, they did not support the IRA or various Middle Eastern terrorist groups – on the contrary they OPPOSED all these powers, and (in spite of being anarcho capitalists) they supported Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan in supporting the West against the totalitarians. They just wanted to go a lot further than Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan had gone.
This is part of what made Chris and Brian special – they were anarcho capitalist libertarians who did NOT come out with raving insanity of the Nazi, Soviet (and so on) sort.
And they spent much more time opposing the Soviet Union than on social issues such as drugs-and-sex – indeed Brian Micklethwait would rather have had a cup of tea and a book on architecture than snort cocaine and go to a “sex party” – but if other people wanted to do the latter, that was their business.
“Paul – remember Chris and Brian supported the West of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan, in the age of “Boris” Johnson and Joseph Biden does the “the West” really mean anything any more?”
A good question – and I just wish Brain was here to help us answer it.
Today is the 11th of November – so it is especially important to remember which side people were on in relation to the World Wars and other conflicts.
The thing about both Chris and Brian is that were on our side. They did not repeat, as truth, the lies of the enemy.
Would that was true of some other libertarian thinkers.
On the Industrial Revolution one can make the criticism that both Brian Micklethwait (in the past – not in this recording) and Michael Oakeshott made – the Wensleydale Judgement, saying that people could not sue for pollution of their air or water supplies as this would disrupt “great public undertakings” is clearly a nonsense (ditto “general welfare” or “public interest”). However, the Industrial Revolution did NOT depend on the Wensleydale judgement. People could (and should) have been allowed to sue for pollution of air and water supplies – and the Industrial Revolution would still have happened.
Overall both the Industrial Revolution and the Agricultural Revolution that came before it, were vitally necessary – if they had not occurred then England, Scotland and Wales would have suffered the same fate that IRELAND did in the late 1840s, where peasant plot based farming and lack of industry (the sort of thing that Greta Thunberg thinks is wonderful) were revealed to be a brutal horror.
No doubt Ireland was very “Green” (in more ways than one) in the late 1840s – but much of the population was also very DEAD (something for Prime Minister Johnson to think about).
I’m so glad this got out. I’ve been worried these ideas died with Brian. Excellent work Patrick.
“Tommy Robinson”.
This person has served the role of the “Canary in the coal mine”.
The state did not like his politics – so they went looking for a crime. Think about that – think what that shows the modern state to be.
They found alleged fraud on a mortgage application (inflated claims of income) – and if anyone thinks that the state was really concerned about that, then I have nice bridge to sell you. Ditto with other “crimes” he has supposedly committed – such as upsetting rapists, by talking to them (yes – according to the state judges, that is a crime). The “crime” was never what the state (including the judges”) was interested in – the state did not like him, so the state went after him. It was that brutally simple.
Later on this person was removed from Social Media – it was claimed that he declared that he wanted Muslims to be beheaded, he did NOT.
Then it became a de facto “crime” to even interview him – or to link to his own site. He was “unpersoned”. The Corporations would hit you if you had contact with “Voldemort”.
“But I do not like the man – and “Tommy Robinson” is not even his real name, and ..”
Totally missing the point. I might NOT like this person either (in fact I find his voice annoying) – but if they (the state and the corporations – which are in the same “educated” hands now) can do this to him, THEY CAN DO IT TO ANYONE ELSE.
As Brian knew well – the best book on the British Industrial Revolution was T.S. Ashton’s “The Industrial Revolution” – a little book that is over 70 years old.
Why did the Germans lands, or France, not have an industrial Revolution in the 1700s? Because of the Guild System and other restrictions – basically they were not ALLOWED to have an Industrial Revolution and that is why they fell behind. When those restrictions were removed – they did have an Industrial Revolution.
Back in the 1700s Britain was the only large country in Europe that did not have these restrictions. It also had no serfdom (unlike the Germans lands) and lower taxation than most places. And Britain (at least after 1745-6) was not a battlefield, and had a rich landed aristocracy and gentry who could both grow food (Coke of Norfolk and all that) and invest money in industry. The money mostly coming from domestic large scale farming (not “slavery” or “the Empire”).
Germany did not catch up in terms of output per man – even after British industry was hit by such terrible things as the Trade Union Acts of 1875 and 1906. But they had more people. Even in the 1930s British output per man (REAL output – not the Nazi fantasy figures) was almost twice German output per man.
It was not till after World War II that Germany became a more prosperous country than Britain – due to the insane direction that British government policy took under Prime Minister Clement Atlee and others.
It was not that the war left Germany a “clean slate” – it was that POLICY in Germany after World War II was better.
The country that caught up in terms of output per man – was the United States.
By the time my father was born (1913) American industrial output per man was much higher than British output per man. Industrial output in America being higher than that of Britain by about 1890.
It is interesting to note that the generation of President Eisenhower could clearly remember a society where there was no income tax, no Central Bank (no Federal Reserve paper money), and a functioning Labour Market – no laws pushing “Collective Bargaining” (the Unemployment Creating Machine – as W.H. Hutt correctly described this government pushed thing).
I am NOT saying that society was like that under President Eisenhower (most certainly not) – but he could REMEMBER a free economy.
Later generations of Americans can not remember a free economy. And they have been taught by the education system that – at first there was darkness, and then the GOVERNMENT said “let there be light” – what in Britain is called the cult of “Social Reform” which has dominated our politics (gradually taking over) from the 1870s onwards.
One point that needs to be made – there is nothing wrong with a guild as such. What is wrong is the compulsion to belong to a guild (or not trade) and the compulsion to obey its rules.
Here are some of my quotes, which I’ll cross-post to Croziervision.
“Persuasive creativity”
“Liberte, egalite, fraternite only spread after Napoleon was defeated” (Yes, I know you had that as one of your quotes, but it struck me so strongly that I wrote it down anyway.)
“Todd and McCloskey needed the intervention of Micklethwait”
Patrick: Todd says spread of literacy, McCloskey says spread of ideology, but literacy leads to ideology (creates battle between new men and old aristocracy)
“All that mattered was that family structure was what it was when literacy exploded over England”
The middle section when Brian talked about his impending death was hard to listen to in one way, and very good to listen to in another way.
I love that after talking about his imminent death he asked YOU if you were in a fit state to move on to Tommy Robinson.
I laughed out loud when Brian talked about the “Fuck Joe Biden” chants and said, “It’s the only way they have left to make Biden look foolish.” I think his implication was that all the efforts by Facebook, Twitter and the MSM to suppress stories like Hunter Biden’s laptop had worked in the sense that those topics had been pushed out of the public sphere… but that in itself made for a build up of pressure severe enough that American sporting crowds, who don’t usually care much about politics, were moved to engage in political chanting.
Some novel or other (possibly by Virginia Woolf) opens with a scene where a man lies dying and another character, female I think, goes to the window to draw the curtains and sees that it is snowing. She start to say, “It’s snowing” but doesn’t because what does a dying man care about snow?
That didn’t apply to Brian He was curious about the world, about what American NASCAR audiences were chanting in 2021 and why Germany got the great composers and Britain the great engineers at the same period of history, right up to the end.
Edit: I’ll cross post it to Croziervision when I work out how.
Natalie
Well, if you do succeed in cross-posting it to Croziervision do let us know how you did it. But if you don’t, it’s fine here. I do link to here from there.
I know I express doubts in the introduction about whether I truly understood what Brian was saying but listening to the recording again and reading your quote of me makes me think I was doing better than I thought. That’s awfully nice to know.