We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
«  
  »

Spartacus writes to the Times

· Culture Wars · Education & Academia · Historical views · UK affairs

Sir,

The historian Andrew Graham-Dixon has just been blacklisted by Keir Bradwell, president of the Cambridge Union, for doing a Hitler impression, which is something that almost all of us have done occasionally over the past 80 years. I have written to Mr Bradwell to ask him to put me on his blacklist, and I wish to use the letters page of The Times to urge all historians, writers, artists, scientists and public intellectuals to write to any student union, academic or public institution that practises cancel culture, demanding to be put on their blacklist. I also call on them to boycott these institutions absolutely.

Louis de Bernières
Denton, Norfolk

Mr de Bernières is the author of the historical novel Captain Corelli’s Mandolin.

I am not sure if this is in response to the call from Mr de Bernières or not, but John Cleese, having done a famous Hitler impression himself in a 1975 episode of Fawlty Towers, has blacklisted himself from the Cambridge Union “before someone else does”.

November 11th, 2021 |

16 comments to Spartacus writes to the Times

  • staghounds
    November 11, 2021 at 7:24 am

    Thank goodness the news outlets have protected us from knowing just what Graham-Dixon did.

  • Niall Kilmartin
    November 11, 2021 at 11:45 am

    Thoughts:

    * John Cleese was scheduled to speak at the Cambridge Union, so his pointed self-cancellation impacts what they do, not just how they look. Well done, John!

    * That said, I agree with Louis de Bernières that it would be just for Keir Bradwell and/or the Cambridge Union to receive a ton of communications from people cancelling themselves merely as a precaution lest they ever be invited, and/or informing them of other Hitler impersonators (presumably every maker of a Downfall video should be on the list – along with whoever is planning to make a meta-Downfall video out of this 🙂 ).

    * I think it is possible the majority of the UK have mimicked der Führer on occasion. The habit of ridiculing a silly command from on-high by standing stiffly, affected a Germanic accent and saying (for example) “It iss ein order!” is common enough. (Indeed, I have done it myself – better alert the Cambridge Union never to invite me.)

    * How, I wonder, did the very white and male Hitler manage to get himself added to the PC list of those who must not be mocked? Except for the very debatable question of whether Adolf could claim the B, or even the G, from the LGBTQERTY parade, I can’t see any intersectionality points he holds (unless it’s being very onboard with BDS, and having assured the Mufti of Jerusalem that Germany’s sole task on reaching the area would be to effect “from the river to the sea”). The woke keep trying to kill comedy, but what their left hand taketh away their right hand giveth again.

  • staghounds
    November 11, 2021 at 12:29 pm

    Also, what is the deal with the five women clustered around, yet all below, the Chair?

    Is this some sexist outrage?

    Mr. Cleese is right. Laugh at them.

  • Paul Marks
    November 11, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    I have never done a Hitler impression – but please-please-please pretty please with a cherry on top, put me on this “blacklist” (how “racist”) – it would love to be in the distinguished company of the people on the “blacklist”.

  • Paul Marks
    November 11, 2021 at 2:29 pm

    As for these Frankfurt School of Marxism types with their “Diversity and Inclusion” (i.e. uniformity and exclusion) “Cancel Culture” (which now dominates the Corporations and much else), you have made your choice.

    In the end a totalitarian society always turns on its own supporters and so, eventually, you will get the end you so richly deserve. Not from me (not at all – I will not harm a hair on your little heads), but from your own “friends”.

  • XC
    November 11, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    I would like to point out that Cleese’s most famous Hitler imitation came after being hit by a falling moose head.

    Proving, once again, that Canadian Beer caused WWII.

    -XC

  • Snorri Godhi
    November 11, 2021 at 3:10 pm

    John Cleese did an addditional Hitler impression in Monty Python iirc.

    Niall: Hitler gets an additional inter-sectionality point by being a vegetarian.

  • John
    November 11, 2021 at 3:27 pm

    Didn’t the Duke of Sussex once perform an ill-advised Hitler impersonation?

    https://metro.co.uk/2021/03/09/thomas-markle-rips-into-prince-harry-ive-never-dressed-like-hitler-14211796/?ico=related-posts

    If his easily triggered wife was unaware of this cancellable offence I’m sure her father should be able to provide the details when they next chat.

  • Stonyground
    November 11, 2021 at 7:34 pm

    Long before any of the woke nonsense kicked off, I came to the conclusion that you can identify stupid people by the fact that they don’t understand the concept of satire. The level of stupidity required not to realise that taking the piss out of Hitler doesn’t mean that you are a Nazi has to be off the scale.

  • X Trapnel
    November 11, 2021 at 8:14 pm

    I think it’s beginning to look a lot like the reaction of real Nazis to the lampooning of the real Führer.

  • Zerren Yeoville
    November 11, 2021 at 9:14 pm

    Maybe I am blacklisted will become the 2021 equivalent of I am Spartacus.

    Incidentally, shouldn’t the truly progressive use the term ‘of-colour-listed’ instead?

  • APL
    November 11, 2021 at 9:52 pm

    Niall Kilmartin: “How, I wonder, did the very white and male Hitler manage to get himself added to the PC list of those who must not be mocked?”

    Because in the insane world that those on the ‘Left’ now inhabit, mocking an individual, by exaggerated mimicry of his/her mannerisms, means you sympathize with that persons political beliefs or goals.

    Obviously, by that token the BBC series ‘allo allo’, is cast iron evidence of fascists sympathizers in the BBC.

    Given that the extreme left and extreme right merge into one totalitarian whole at their, er.. well, extremes. The whole series was simply an example of ‘confession by projection’. Ta da! See how that works?

  • bobby b
    November 11, 2021 at 10:23 pm

    “Zerren Yeoville
    November 11, 2021 at 9:14 pm

    “Maybe I am blacklisted will become the 2021 equivalent of I am Spartacus.”

    I have a hat that says “Twitter banned me!” It’s a point of pride. I’d buy that “I was blacklisted” tee-shirt in an instant.

  • Eric Tavenner
    November 11, 2021 at 10:42 pm

    Snorri and Naill
    He was also an avid conservationist and rabid anti smoker.

  • Fraser Orr
    November 12, 2021 at 3:31 am

    Snorri Godhi
    @Niall: Hitler gets an additional inter-sectionality point by being a vegetarian.

    And another for being an underappreciated artist.

  • bobby b
    November 12, 2021 at 4:16 am

    I wonder if they’d allow Alan Rickman to speak? Severus Snape was quite evil, I hear.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

«  
  »