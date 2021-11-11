|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Spartacus writes to the Times
Sir,
The historian Andrew Graham-Dixon has just been blacklisted by Keir Bradwell, president of the Cambridge Union, for doing a Hitler impression, which is something that almost all of us have done occasionally over the past 80 years. I have written to Mr Bradwell to ask him to put me on his blacklist, and I wish to use the letters page of The Times to urge all historians, writers, artists, scientists and public intellectuals to write to any student union, academic or public institution that practises cancel culture, demanding to be put on their blacklist. I also call on them to boycott these institutions absolutely.
Louis de Bernières
Denton, Norfolk
Mr de Bernières is the author of the historical novel Captain Corelli’s Mandolin.
I am not sure if this is in response to the call from Mr de Bernières or not, but John Cleese, having done a famous Hitler impression himself in a 1975 episode of Fawlty Towers, has blacklisted himself from the Cambridge Union “before someone else does”.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Thank goodness the news outlets have protected us from knowing just what Graham-Dixon did.
Thoughts:
* John Cleese was scheduled to speak at the Cambridge Union, so his pointed self-cancellation impacts what they do, not just how they look. Well done, John!
* That said, I agree with Louis de Bernières that it would be just for Keir Bradwell and/or the Cambridge Union to receive a ton of communications from people cancelling themselves merely as a precaution lest they ever be invited, and/or informing them of other Hitler impersonators (presumably every maker of a Downfall video should be on the list – along with whoever is planning to make a meta-Downfall video out of this 🙂 ).
* I think it is possible the majority of the UK have mimicked der Führer on occasion. The habit of ridiculing a silly command from on-high by standing stiffly, affected a Germanic accent and saying (for example) “It iss ein order!” is common enough. (Indeed, I have done it myself – better alert the Cambridge Union never to invite me.)
* How, I wonder, did the very white and male Hitler manage to get himself added to the PC list of those who must not be mocked? Except for the very debatable question of whether Adolf could claim the B, or even the G, from the LGBTQERTY parade, I can’t see any intersectionality points he holds (unless it’s being very onboard with BDS, and having assured the Mufti of Jerusalem that Germany’s sole task on reaching the area would be to effect “from the river to the sea”). The woke keep trying to kill comedy, but what their left hand taketh away their right hand giveth again.
Also, what is the deal with the five women clustered around, yet all below, the Chair?
Is this some sexist outrage?
Mr. Cleese is right. Laugh at them.
I have never done a Hitler impression – but please-please-please pretty please with a cherry on top, put me on this “blacklist” (how “racist”) – it would love to be in the distinguished company of the people on the “blacklist”.
As for these Frankfurt School of Marxism types with their “Diversity and Inclusion” (i.e. uniformity and exclusion) “Cancel Culture” (which now dominates the Corporations and much else), you have made your choice.
In the end a totalitarian society always turns on its own supporters and so, eventually, you will get the end you so richly deserve. Not from me (not at all – I will not harm a hair on your little heads), but from your own “friends”.
I would like to point out that Cleese’s most famous Hitler imitation came after being hit by a falling moose head.
Proving, once again, that Canadian Beer caused WWII.
-XC
John Cleese did an addditional Hitler impression in Monty Python iirc.
Niall: Hitler gets an additional inter-sectionality point by being a vegetarian.
Didn’t the Duke of Sussex once perform an ill-advised Hitler impersonation?
https://metro.co.uk/2021/03/09/thomas-markle-rips-into-prince-harry-ive-never-dressed-like-hitler-14211796/?ico=related-posts
If his easily triggered wife was unaware of this cancellable offence I’m sure her father should be able to provide the details when they next chat.
Long before any of the woke nonsense kicked off, I came to the conclusion that you can identify stupid people by the fact that they don’t understand the concept of satire. The level of stupidity required not to realise that taking the piss out of Hitler doesn’t mean that you are a Nazi has to be off the scale.
I think it’s beginning to look a lot like the reaction of real Nazis to the lampooning of the real Führer.
Maybe I am blacklisted will become the 2021 equivalent of I am Spartacus.
Incidentally, shouldn’t the truly progressive use the term ‘of-colour-listed’ instead?
Because in the insane world that those on the ‘Left’ now inhabit, mocking an individual, by exaggerated mimicry of his/her mannerisms, means you sympathize with that persons political beliefs or goals.
Obviously, by that token the BBC series ‘allo allo’, is cast iron evidence of fascists sympathizers in the BBC.
Given that the extreme left and extreme right merge into one totalitarian whole at their, er.. well, extremes. The whole series was simply an example of ‘confession by projection’. Ta da! See how that works?
I have a hat that says “Twitter banned me!” It’s a point of pride. I’d buy that “I was blacklisted” tee-shirt in an instant.
Snorri and Naill
He was also an avid conservationist and rabid anti smoker.
Snorri Godhi
@Niall: Hitler gets an additional inter-sectionality point by being a vegetarian.
And another for being an underappreciated artist.
I wonder if they’d allow Alan Rickman to speak? Severus Snape was quite evil, I hear.