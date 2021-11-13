“Wrong, wrong, wrong” is putting it kindly

When All The Media Narratives Collapse – Andrew Sullivan, writing on Substack:
Think of the other narratives the MSM pushed in recent years that have collapsed. They viciously defamed the Covington boys. They authoritatively told us that bounties had been placed on US soldiers in Afghanistan by Putin — and Trump’s denials only made them more certain. They told us that the lab-leak theory of Covid was a conspiracy theory with no evidence behind it at all. (The NYT actually had the story of the leak theory, by Donald McNeil, killed it, and then fired McNeil, their best Covid reporter, after some schoolgirls complained he wasn’t woke.) Wrong. Wrong. Wrong.
The MSM took the ludicrous story of Jussie Smollett seriously because it fit their nutty “white supremacy” narrative. They told us that a woman was brutally gang-raped at UVA (invented), that the Pulse mass shooting was driven by homophobia (untrue) and that the Atlanta spa shooter was motivated by anti-Asian bias (no known evidence for that at all). For good measure, they followed up with story after story about white supremacists targeting Asian-Americans, in a new wave of “hate,” even as the assaults were disproportionately by African Americans and the mentally ill.
As Greenwald noted, the NYT “published an emotionally gut-wrenching but complete fiction that never had any evidence — that Officer Sicknick’s skull was savagely bashed in with a fire extinguisher by a pro-Trump mob until he died.” The media told us that an alleged transgender exposure in the Wi Spa in Los Angeles was an anti-trans hoax (also untrue). They told us that the emails recovered on Hunter Biden’s laptop were Russian disinformation.
On a positive note, by way of the Rittenhouse Trial, it appears that a few Progs have woken up to the almost completely fictitious media account of the events that occurred in Kenosha Wisconsin, August 2020. Those people, who have spoken, do seem to be genuinely surprised at the duplicity of the media.
They don’t care. The constant background noise convinces enough of the public that there must be something to the narrative. No smoke without fire after all, right? There can’t possibly be this many stories about Trump being a wrong ‘un and a vast white-supremacist horde just itching to turn America into the fourth Reich without some of it being true, surely?
Most importantly, it even affects those disinclined to believe it. From Sullivan’s piece: “I’m not defending Rittenhouse”, “This doesn’t mean that Trump wasn’t eager for Russian help.” Just because the media lied through their teeth the whole time, don’t get the idea that Rittenhouse and Trump are innocent or anything. I mean, obviously they aren’t. Stands to reason, dunnit?
Job done. Mission accomplished. It’s “fear, uncertainty, and doubt” on an industrial scale.
Just as has happened with “global warming”: none of the predictions has come true, they’ve utterly failed to come up with convincing observational evidence for their hypothesis, but they’re passing laws and holding conferences, everyone and his dog is talking about “carbon footprints”, so it must be right. And hey, just because they’re all lying, don’t get the idea that you can quit recycling…
Just your daily reminder that the Fake News Media is an enemy of the American People.
https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/06/50-media-mistakes-in-the-trump-era-the-definitive-list/
https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/11/media-mistakes-in-the-biden-era-the-definitive-list/
Sharyl Attkisson is one of the best journalists out there.
Mr Sullivan is correct – it is not that the media got-things-wrong by accident, they LIED. They LIED – again-and-again-and-again. And they are still at it – turn on CNN (or the other “Woke” media outlets) and you will see, right now, nonsense stories – with real news (such as how vast government spending is destroying the United States) ignored.
The political agenda is obvious – Collectivist Totalitarianism. But what would have shocked me as a young man, is that this agenda of Collectivist Totalitarianism (constantly pushed by the American “mainstream media”) is being pushed by media outlets owned by some of the largest “capitalist” Corporations on the planet.
CNN is owned by AT@T, CBS is owned by Viacom, NBC by Comcast, and ABC by the Disney Corporation. Amazon has its own television station – which (of course) is far left.
Vast “Capitalist” Corporations pushing tyranny (totalitarian government control, and on an international basis), from the cradle to the grave.
Essentially the only large American media Corporation that is NOT pushing totalitarianism is New International – owner of the New York Post, Wall Street Journal, Fox News and Fox Business, Sky News Australia (NOT Sky News Britain).
But what happens when Mr Murdoch dies? And he is over 90.
It looks like the “Woke”, the totalitarian Collectivists who wish to utterly enslave the population, will have a total monopoly on the American media.
Is this “just” because the media is staffed by people “educated” in pro totalitarian schools and universities? Or is it also that the vast Corporations (or at least their high managers) think they personally would do better under totalitarianism than they would do under liberty?
Be that as it may, the bitter truth is that most of the large American (and other?) Corporations (the media, the internet corporations, the BANKS – and so on) are actively working to spread tyranny and exterminate liberty. And they are prepared to tell any lie, in order to push this “agenda” of evil.
Glenn Greenwald, quoted in the article, is an interesting person.
Mr Greenwald is a Social Democrat (to use a European term) – his politics are wildly different from the politics of people round here. But Mr Greenwald believes in Freedom of Speech and other basic Civil Liberties.
Mr Greenwald has found out (the hard way) that many people (especially Corporate types) who share his economic opinions (Welfare State and all the rest of it) do NOT share his belief in Freedom of Speech and other basic Civil Liberties.
“George Orwell” made the same bitter discovery about his “friends” many decades ago.
What is the aim of the “Davos” (“World Economic Forum”) and “United Nations” and “World Heath Organisation” (and all the rest of it) crowd?
“Orwell” described the aim of such people in his book “1984”.
Imagine a human face – with a boot stamping down upon that human face, for ever.
That is their aim.
Paul Marks, 13/11 6.23pm: “Imagine a human face – with a boot stamping down upon that human face, for ever. That is their aim.”
In substance, yes, but they are a little more subtle and less military-orientated about it nowadays. If Orwell were writing today I think he would have written instead about “If you want a picture of the future, imagine a Fair-Trade-certified vegan-approved £500 designer sneaker stamping on a human face — for ever.”