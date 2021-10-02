There was a time when Scottish universities were havens of free thought

After the Uniformity Act 1662, for about two centuries, it was difficult for any but practising members of the Church of England to gain degrees from the old English universities, at Cambridge and Oxford. The University of Oxford, in particular, required – until the Oxford University Act 1854 – a religious test on admission that was comparable to that for joining the Church. The situation at the University of Cambridge was that a statutory test was required to take a bachelor’s degree.
English Dissenters in this context were Nonconformist Protestants who could not in good conscience subscribe (i.e. conform) to the beliefs of the Church of England. As they were debarred from taking degrees in the only two English universities, many of them attended the dissenting academies. If they could afford it, they completed their education at the universities of Leyden, Utrecht, Glasgow or Edinburgh, the last, particularly, those who were studying medicine or law.
After making their grades and unpacking their bags, new students may be forgiven for thinking they are ready to launch themselves into university life.
But at one of Britain’s leading institutions, they must now clear one more hurdle before beginning their studies: they must accept “personal guilt”.
St Andrews has introduced compulsory modules on sustainability, diversity, consent and good academic practice and will not allow students to matriculate if they do not “pass” by agreeing with certain statements. The university is one of a growing number insisting that students undertake training on subjects including anti-bullying and climate change.
[…]
At St Andrews, the induction asks students to agree with statements including: “Acknowledging your personal guilt is a useful start point in overcoming unconscious bias.” Those who tick “disagree” are marked incorrect and too many wrong answers mean they have failed the module and must retake it.
Another question from the course asks: “Does equality mean treating everyone the same?” Those who respond yes are told: “That’s not right, in fact equality may mean treating people differently and in a way that is appropriate to their needs so that they have fair outcomes and equal opportunity.”
Students are also asked to agree with the statement: “It is important to think about and understand our own prejudices and stereotypes so we don’t treat someone else unfairly or inappropriately.”
One wonders how long it will be before possession of a degree becomes a distinct disadvantage when applying for a job with any small or medium size business (i.e. outside the public sector or the giant ‘woke’ corporations).
‘Morning, Janice, how many applications have we had for the vacancy in the purchasing office?’
‘Eighteen CV’s in total, Mr Richardson. But we can whittle that down to eleven straight away if we follow our usual practice of putting all those that mention university or a degree straight into the shredder.’
I believe that Quakers were among those affected. This turned out to be a good thing for people who like chocolate.
Literally, this seems to mean that if, at the end of four years (Scottish system is 4 years for honours degrees), you get a first class honours degree in some subject (physics, say) but you do not also get a pass in ‘holding politically correct opinions’, then you do not get to go to the ceremony in which they give you a piece of paper and hit you over the head with a mortar board. You can however truthfully state on your CV what you got in either or both subjects if you wish. (I may of course be ignorant of other legal consequence of non-matriculation. And of course, they appear to insist you sit the exam “before studies can begin” so maybe ‘failure’ has consequences earlier than matriculation.)
Of course, getting marked fairly in your degree papers after having failed the PC exam might depend on the double-blind marking system not being corrupted, which it could be on the way in or (probably easier for the woke to do) on the way out, as marking results are translated back from anonymous codes to pupils’ names.
In a fair world, this year’s students would have been warned of this before they applied – I’m guessing its appearance in mainstream news two weeks after term starts is not a coincidence – but maybe the University’s existing diversity statement’s fine print allows for imposing almost any unwarned requirement on anyone.
“Another question from the course asks: “Does equality mean treating everyone the same?” Those who respond yes are told: “That’s not right, in fact equality may mean treating people differently and in a way that is appropriate to their needs so that they have fair outcomes and equal opportunity.””
There was an earlier post on this matter, I posted this thought at the time.
I play the piano a bit. I’m not very good but I play for my own amusement and it gives me a certain amount of enjoyment. I sometimes daydream about playing the Emperor Concerto or the Rach 3 in front of a packed audience at the Albert Hall. But wait, with this newly defined reality my dream can come true. I don’t get equal treatment with pianists who started playing at four years old, had masses of talent and got a scholarship to go to some elite music academy. No, I get equal outcome, Albert Hall here I come.
This was obviously posted somewhat tongue in cheek but, being a bit more serious about it, how exactly would this work in practice? I am never going to be able to play piano at the level required to perform major classical and romantic works to the standard required for venues like the Albert Hall. The only way that I could possibly have an equal outcome with world class pianists is if they were all dragged down to my level. What do we do, drug them, break their fingers maybe? Oh, suddenly no paying punters want to go and listen to bad piano playing, no problem we can subsidise the thing that people used to willingly pay for before we screwed it up.