We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Ian Birrell in the Mail on Sunday asks,
What are they hiding? At the start of Covid many scientists believed it likely leaked from Wuhan lab – until a conference call with Patrick Vallance changed their minds. We asked for his emails about the call. This is what we got . . .
Brings to mind Yossarian in Catch-22 censoring letters by covering everything except the words “and”, “if”, and “but.”
Of course the virus came from the Wuhan lab – if Patrick Vallance denied that he is a liar.
The question is – was it created and released on purpose, or what it an accident (“gain of function” research that went wrong – escaped by mistake) and the answer to that is “we do not know”.
Perhaps even more importantly – Early Treatment for Covid 19, which could have saved most of the people who died, has been systematically smeared in many countries – including the United Kingdom.
A person has a better chance of effective Early Treatment for Covid 19 in such countries as Turkey, or Honduras, or the Dominican Republic (and in several African countries) than they do in the United States or the United Kingdom.
Lying about the origins of the virus is one thing – lying about Early Treatment of the sickness is something else (and much worse).
And the international establishment, people such as Peter Daszik and Tony Fauci, have lied about both.
All that seems to matter to them is using the sickness to push their political agenda – their attitude to the dead being (essentially) “one can not make an omelette without breaking eggs”.
I have no desire to live in a world ruled by such “Agenda 2030” types – and they have no desire that people with pro liberty opinions should be alive.
So, oddly enough, we are in agreement.
Paul Marks –
Here are the results of India’s use of door-to-door Ivermectin in a province of over 200 million. The WHO and CDC were involved and are fully aware of the results. Both organizations have remained totally silent on this data.
https://www.sott.net/article/459021-Indias-Ivermectin-blackout-The-secret-revealed
They’re taking the piss now. They’re laughing at us. I mean, if that isn’t a deliberate “No, we’re not going to bloody tell you, and there isn’t a damn thing you plebs can do about it,” then what is it?