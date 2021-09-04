|
Charged with ‘aggravated misconduct’. For a tweet he made when he was 14.
Here is an extract from the report in today’s Times:
The Middlesbrough defender Marc Bola has been charged by the FA [Football Association] with aggravated misconduct for comments he made on social media when he was 14, nine years ago.
The FA has alleged that Bola, now 23, who signed for Middlesbrough from Blackpool in 2019, posted a ‘reference to sexual orientation.’ He is facing a written warning, an education course or a potential three-game ban for the post from 2012.
An FA statement read: “Middlesbrough FC’s Marc Bola has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on April 14, 2012.
If, rather than mouthing off on Twitter, the fourteen year old Bola had had the forethought to instead commit a violent crime meriting up four years imprisonment, the sentence would have been considered “spent” by now under the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974.
Somewhat related: this morning I received the annual (iirc) letter inviting me to check my details on the electoral roll. On the outside of the envelope is this message: “Everyone who lives in Scotland and is 14 or over can now register to vote”.
14! Words fail me, for once.
How can you possibly be found guilty of a breach of rules you weren’t subject to at the time? Unless he was a youth footballer?
He “broke the rules” before he was even a member of their organisation.
The “Woke” F.A. may declare they are “Anti Fascist” – but they act like Fascists. So do the “Woke” Corporations in general.
An “education course” – yes a person must not think differently to the “Woke” Frankfurt School Marxists. And NO I do not think that a 14 year boy should be rude about homosexuals – but that is up to his parents to tell him, not the bleeping “F.A.” some NINE YEARS LATER.
People who buy tickets to football matches – or pay for sports television, are putting money into the hands of “Woke” types such as the Football Association.
Still that is true of just about every Corporation now.
The Milton Friedman view of a corporation as a politically and culturally neutral organisation, just interested in making money, is totally dead.
“DEATH TO THE WEST!” is the only thing the Corporations seem to care about – as we see from Hollywood making “Woke” films and television shows, without caring whether they make money or not.
Most Corporations (regardless of the industry) seem obsessed with hunting down “wrong think” among employees (even things people said BEFORE they became employees) and customers (“we do not want you as a customer – you are a Transphobe!” or whatever), making money is an after thought – if the Corporate Managers are interested in making a profit at all.
Capitalism is culturally dead. The education system has killed the culture that capitalism is based upon – and that was not accident, that was the plan. The Frankfurt School plan.
The ESG (Environment and Social Governance) scores among American banks and other corporations (pushed by the government) are just formalising the “Woke” (Frankfurt School Marxist) culture that is already dominant.
The basic principles of “I do not care what you believe and say outside work time – I just want you to work hard while you are here” and “I do not care what my customers believe (believe about religion, politics, whatever) – I just try and give them all a good service” are dead, quite dead.
And those are the basic principles of a Capitalist Culture – destroy those principles and everything else falls.
And those are the principles that the “Woke” Frankfurt School Marxists have targeted – and the Corporations are “Woke” now. “Diversity and Inclusion” means uniformity and exclusion.
Perhaps some enterprising (and very computer literate) people could delve into the history of the FA moguls and make public any anti-woke comments they made years ago. It would no doubt make very interesting reading.
Is there anyone who retains any shred of doubt as to the real reason why The Powers That Be want to remove every shred of anonymity and privacy both online and offline? How much power would accrue to them by having the ability to exhume every loose or heated comment made by anyone ever?
In supposedly unrelated news, the limit on contactless card payments in the UK is to be raised from 45 GBP to 100 GBP – a move which has been demanded and campaigned for by precisely no-one and which has been derided as a pickpockets’ charter. But the clear intent is to further reduce the use of cash and thereby increase the ability of The Powers That Be to make a permanent ID-linked record of every purchase you make.
Meanwhile, if you buy a generic 50 GBP Mastercard or Visa gift card (rather than a gift card tied to a specific retailer) you will soon find out that a limit of 40 GBP has been imposed on their use for online shopping, translated directly from EU money laundering regulations which sets the limit on unregistered gift cards at 50 EUR. Don’t hold your breath waiting for this absurdity to be corrected post-Brexit by raising that limit to 50 GBP to match the most common gift card value.
This is a private matter between the FA and the player. The FA can choose its own rehabilitation period or decide not to have one at all. Libertarians shouldn’t want anyone else to interfere.
I can see the FA’s point in ‘charging’ the player for his adolescent tweet.
Social media is here to stay and taking this action sends out a message to today’s 14 year old football hopefuls to be careful on the internet. This will probably mean a reduction of these incidents in the future and so will be better for the game’s image and finances.
People who don’t like this are free to set up their own football games and to administer them as they wish.
Ya’ll can B&M all you want, or you can do what increasing number of Americans are doing: abandon professional and much of college sports. Honestly, there is other stuff to do with friends and families and it *hurts* your direct enemies across their entire stack of turtles. These are high fixed cost businesses and if you can remove growth they will fail quickly.
If you want to do a bit of work with Alinsky, tell the bar owner that putting up media of spouse abusers is off putting.
-XC
PS – Hate twitter? Refuse to click links that take you to twitter. It’s hard for a month or two.
pete writes,
Libertarians should not wish anyone to forcibly compel the FA to change its procedures. However it is perfectly compatible with libertarian principles to attempt to get the FA to change its procedures by mockery and criticism. The FA’s aim may well have been to punish Bola pour encourager les autres. That they hope to scare children now does not change the injustice and cruelty of punishing Bola for having expressed bad attitudes as a fourteen year old. Given the close to 100% prevalence of “having said something offensive” among teenage boys, it is scarcely different from punishing a randomly chosen person for the deterrent effect.
Sure, and if the privately owned supermarket bans you due to a mean tweet, you should feel free to set up your own supermarket as well 🤪
I don’t know who this guy is, whether he is one of those footballers who get paid a million pounds a minute or one who gets more modest remuneration. But it would be nice to see him tell them to fuck off and just walk away. It must be really brilliant to get paid a huge amount for doing something that you like doing so much that you would do it anyway but really. I was a bit of a twat when I was fourteen, are any of my accusers trying to claim that they weren’t?
Perry beat me to the punch.
The recent banning of the cricketer Ollie Robinson by the ECB for slightly “dodgy” tweets made while still a teenager was another, albeit higher profile, example of institutional overreach.
Robinson is now back taking wickets for England and it’s almost as if the media has decided en masse that continuing to refer to the ban would be counterproductive. Those former players who were quick to express their mental anguish in multiple articles on the Bbc sports page only succeeded in showing the world their own small-mindedness.
On a similar note this week there was immediate condemnation of “racial abuse” by Hungary football fans. However conclusive evidence has been thin on the ground and my guess is that the abuse was about as racial as the graffiti on the Marcus Rashford mural i.e. childish and borderline obscene but no more than that.
Football fans have always booed the opposition and while throwing bananas on the pitch is racist behaviour throwing paper cups, as was apparently the case this week, is not. In any case ostentatious pre-match kneeling in support of the Marxist blm organisation was never going to go down well in a country which has actually suffered communism within living memory.
Why paper cups?
So the FA and the ECB want to follow the NBA into financial oblivion? Fine by me.
Imagine a private business, or charity, or society, RJECTING the Frankfurt School Marxist “Diversity and Inclusion”, i.e. Uniformity and Exclusion, Agenda – they would be crucified. The Equalities Act of 2010 may not formally apply to them – but it, de facto, does.
The idea of “go to another company” or “go to another football association” is, therefore, totally daft.
“I do not care what you say or believe outside of work – I just want you to work well whilst you are at work” and “I do not care what my customers believe – I just just try and give them all a good service” – these are basic principles of capitalist society. And they are precisely the principles that the Frankfurt School Marxists (the “Woke”) seek to destroy.
And they have largely destroyed these basic capitalist principles – I do not think there is a single large company left that would endorse basic capitalist principles. Or a single large charity or sporting association that would endorse these basic principles of a free society.
Have the “wrong” opinions – ever (at any time) say the “wrong” thing, and you are OUT. No job, and (soon) no access to banking or payment services.
ESG – Environmental and Social Governance. The Western version of the Chinese Social Credit system – although it is indirect (working via banks and other bodies corporate).
Although Perry beat me to the punch – I will say that the comment of Pete, if it was meant seriously, is the most asinine comment I have read for a long time. In effect it was saying go-to-another-Football-Association. Not even another club – another Football Association.
Do not just set up another club – set up a whole new Football Association, that does not support censorship and persecution. On reflection I suspect “Pete” was being ironic.
I have no idea Natalie.
When I was young we used to chuck toilet rolls onto the pitch. Later on seat cushions, where available, were a great way of showing ones discontent with a teams (or referees) performance. On a more localised level Chelsea supporters are fond of throwing celery while in North America fans of the Detroit Red Wings have thrown squid onto the ice throughout the last 70 years. It’s a spectator thing.
John Lewis, the octopi thrown on the ice by Detroit Red Wings fans is an old tradition during the Stanley Cup playoffs. It is meant to inspire the Detroit players, not as a sign of unhappiness.
Is this the sweet FA?
Pete is just another COMMIE who is applying, SELECTIVELY, “free” market rules in order to promote COMMUNISM.
I know how it works; I’ve lived under the boot and whip of a commune fascist regime in Poland for the best part of my life.
Never, ever in my baddest nightmare, thought, I would envisage or predict that the COMMUNISM in its most DEGENERATE form would descent on EUNUCHALIA where I am living my miserable life now.
Very, very sad greetings from Aussie
I’d be curious to know how many professional footballers have committed serious criminal offences – you know, assault and the like – and are still playing, their crimes seemingly forgotten by the footballing authorities.
’… it is scarcely different from punishing a randomly chosen person for the deterrent effect.’
Oh god, please don’t give them ideas!
“14! Words fail me, for once.”
This country’s f**ked.
My parents died recently and, going through their things, I discovered a copy of the Glasgow Herald from 1970. By coincidence, there’s a report on the front page of the first British election in which under-21s could vote; a council by-election in the Kelvinside ward, won by the Tory candidate. It was also the first time the ward had been held by someone from one of the national parliamentary parties.
There is, as Adam Smith noted, a great deal of ruin in a nation, but it’s taken just 50 years to go from that to “hate speech” crimes, lockdowns, mass surveillance, vaccine passports, and registering 14-year-old children to vote.
FIFA tried to ban players from wearing poppies because the world governing body prohibits ‘political, religious or commercial messages’ being displayed on the pitch.
The organisation, which was raided by the FBI last year on corruption charges, even threatened to deduct points from both England and Scotland if they ignored the ban during their World Cup Qualifier at Wembley.
Coming back to the England players pre-kickoff kneeling I was reminded of FIFA’s stance on political demonstrations just 6 years ago.
I have, from an infallible source, that we are still guilty of Original Sin. How long has that been? There really is no statute of limitations here.
One might point out that the FA are a private organisation and are exercising their right to be as intolerant as we might choose not to be.
And yes I do appreciate that the greater power a private organisation has the more important it is that it show responsibility in the use of that power.As has been pointed out, there is only one FA in this country.
As I read all of these comments, I’m wondering if some of the libertarians here are becoming more comfortable with the idea, in the US, of amending Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to make it less comfortable for FB/Twitter/etc to censor political and philosophical views.
It’s hard to start your own grocery store. It’s hard to start your own football league. It’s hard to start your own social media platform.