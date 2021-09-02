How will South Australia’s home quarantine trial work?
Premier Steven Marshall said he hoped the trial would be expanded to international travellers in “subsequent weeks”, making it a national first.
Those in home-based quarantine will need to download an app, developed by the South Australian Government, to prove they are staying home while required to.
People wanting to return to South Australia and home quarantine will have to apply to SA Health.
They will have to prove they have a place to isolate during their quarantine period and must also be fully vaccinated.
Those who are approved will have to download the South Australian Government home quarantine app, which uses geo-location and facial recognition software to track those in quarantine.
The app will contact people at random asking them to provide proof of their location within 15 minutes.
The report is by Sara Garcia and Rory McClaren of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, via “Australia Traded Away Too Much Liberty” by Conor Friedersdorf at the Atlantic and (for the second time in two days) Ed Driscoll at Instapundit.
Far from being ashamed of this Orwellian project, Premier Steven Marshall says “I think every South Australian should feel pretty proud that we are the national pilot for the home-based quarantine app.”
So Australia has decided to go back to being a prison colony?
One question:
People wanting to return to South Australia…
Why the heck would they want to do that?
Back when I was lawyering, I’d get druggie clients who, as part of their sentence, would have a pager that would go off randomly and direct them to appear at the urine-testing site within X number of hours for a UA. Failure to appear was a test failure, and usually meant re-imprisonment.
Of course, they had first been given due process and had been found guilty of a crime. By all definitions, I would say that South Australia has adopted martial law. (As have many other countries during this pandemic.)
Martial law involves the “suspension” of civil rights. I think this is an intentional mistake of wording. You cannot suspend a right. You can only violate it.
This is not a surprise.
Britain’s “Nudge Unit” started as policy-setting department of the UK government. But is now a multi-national NGO, still setting policies, with an office in Australia, “advising” the Oz Gov on how to behave.
By all accounts – polls, elections, expressed public sentiment – Australians appear to be deliriously happy with more and more draconian measures to save them from the plague.
I understand they raise a lot of sheep there.
“Why the heck would they want to do that?”
Because of the attitude that Garfield discovered nearly forty years ago…
Phone –> off
Huh! Same thought occurred to me.
‘ They will have to prove they have a place to isolate during their quarantine period and must also be fully vaccinated.’
So tacit admission vaccination is neither effective to prevent disease nor to prevent transmission.
I read somewhere that the government are also clamping down on “When do the Taliban get here?” (i e. To liberate us) jokes as well. Last days of the Roman Empire indeed.
I could possibly accept that a case could be made for these kinds of draconian measures if it could be shown that they actually work. But really, is there any evidence at all that this ruinous nonsense has been anything but utterly futile?
“Smith!” screamed the shrewish voice from the telescreen. “6079 Smith W.! Yes, you! Isolate! You can do better than that. You’re not trying. Vaccination, please! That’s better, comrade.”
Hard to believe there are utter wretched blowholes out there who see Orwell’s classic as an instruction manual. But they do – right down to whittling away the language and retro-correcting the news.
The most remarkable thing of all is that they genuinely see themselves as the good guys.
Is this program being offered as an alternative to quarantine by de facto imprisonment?
As opposed to the US model whereby prisons are largely emptied to prevent the spread of Covid among the inmates.
Unless of course the crime was ‘parading’ in the Capitol to protest gross violations of the laws of statistical probability in the matter of voting. I have not heard of any of them being freed lest they catch the dread virus.
(On the other hand, there are reports of their being subject to an unusual degree of solitary confinement. However I suspect that restricting spread of the virus was not the motive for that.)
Knowing the world famous Australian humour, would a reply such as, “I’m in …………hotel, shagging your wife. She’s had two extra ‘vaccinations’ so far.” be acceptable?
Asking for my larrikin cobber.
Perversely, South Australia was the only State that was not previously a penal colony!
Australia today is a full-blown, East German style police state. If the US wants to support democracy, then it should invade Australia, and remove the fascists who now rule there.
“within 15 minutes”
So, sleeping is not allowed.
Do you get extra penalties if the face recognition cannot match a haggard face after 2 weeks awake?
Also, from my experience, mobile coverage in SA is rubbish. So limited to big city suburbs, not the wine country.
Incompetent nazis.
Well, it may be possible, even probable, at conventional times. The app’s (pseudo)randomness may be aware enough of South Australian sunset and sunrise to avoid too many pings in too many small hours to the same person. Like the ramadan fast, this quarantine may end up being more of a real deal in daytime. But any isolating nightshift remote computer workers trying to catch up on sleep in the daytime may be as out of luck as any South Australian vampires. After all, Premier Marshall can hardly let the holders of the app inform him of when they wish to be called and when they do not wish to be interrupted. And even for dayworkers, they may not think of that at first.
Of course, one can hope for happier forms of ineptness in enforcement. After all, here in pommie-land, I am told that
although sadly
And the Scottish tracing app was so incompatible with the English one that you cannot (or certainly could not) have both installed at the same time on your smart phone (or either if you took care only to have a ‘stupid’ phone, or be ‘stupid’ about switching between the two). There can be advantages in living near the border between two disharmonious jurisdictions. Like politicians, apps are often not as smart as they pretend.
If you are fully vaccinated then why are you having to go into quarantine? Doesn’t the vaccine work? If not why are we wasting our time and money on it? We are sending Oz 4 million vaccines. Why if they are being idiots?
Can anyone advise on the limits of the self-defence defence under S.A.’s criminal law. In normal times, when someone attempts to kidnap you and hold you for ransom, self defence up to an including life-threatening injury would be acceptable. At present, without there being any absolute constitutional rights, it is hard to calculate the chances of acquital, if someone shoots the idiot Marshall and claims ‘Self-defence’.
Asking for a vaccinated friend…
There are at least 2 apps for android which allow one phone to ‘see’ the camera output of another phone, using bluetooth. It should not be too hard to do that using a forwarded telephone link… Leave your phone at home, and use your burner to show your picture, together with the GPS co-ords of your usual phone….
Or maybe some code spelunker can fudge the ‘reporting’ output of the GPS code, to *always* report the position you want it to report. That might be an easier ‘fix’ than using two phones.
Just thinking out loud…