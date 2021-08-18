Why have a US government at all?

Mark Steyn wrote the other day,
Indeed, what difference would it make if it closed down its military? Obviously, it would present a few mid-life challenges for its corrupt Pentagon bureaucracy, since that many generals on the market for defense lobbyist gigs and board directorships all at once would likely depress the going rate. But, other than that, a military that accounts for 40 per cent of the planet’s military spending can’t perform either of the functions for which one has an army: it can’t defeat overseas enemies, and it’s not permitted to defend the country, as we see on the Rio Grande.
So what’s the point?
Good question. But why only ask it about the army?
While many here are distrustful of governments in general, most agree that if a government must exist at all it exists for the purposes listed in the preamble to the Constitution of the United States:
We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
I wish I could say “President Biden is failing at all these objectives”. Mere ineffectiveness would be so nice. He is worse than useless on every one of them. He is worse than the British government on every one of them, which is quite an achievement. ‘America is back’, all right, back to 1975. That affects us, too. Sharks attack when they smell blood in the water.
In a spirit of open-mindedness I invite American readers more familiar with their local situation than I am to suggest any mitigating factors which might raise Mr Biden’s score to zero on any of: forming a more perfect union, establishing justice, insuring domestic tranquility, providing for the common defence (Yanks could spell in those days), promoting the general welfare (promoting welfare dependency doesn’t count) and securing the blessings of liberty to himself and his posterity… on second thoughts, I must grant that he is doing OK at keeping Hunter Biden out of jail.
If Biden’s manifest malfeasance stirs the voters to even temporarily mimic intelligence, it will have been a gain.
Now you’re just rubbing it all in. (All I’m left with is “no mean tweets.”)
Of course, given that he hastens the overdue end of an era, perhaps he serves a function.
In that spirit:
It won’t. It’s never the fault of progressivism. True progressivism has never been tried. Until we have world progressivism, progressivism will always be sabotaged. Damned Kulaks and wreckers . . .
Had it been up to me, i would have edited the Preamble as follows:
A more perfect union, common defen(c)e, and Blessings of Liberty: what more can one ask from a federal government?
The rest should be left to the States.
I know several people who had never even thought of owning a firearm prior to January of this year, who have armed themselves.
One of them went from zero firearm experience or interest to being the owner of a pretty nice set of matching AR-15s for himself and his wife.
Sniffy Ghostrider is pretty directly responsible for the sharpening of local attitudes around armaments.
Not just that, but he pretty much proved that you don’t need F-15s, tanks, or nuclear weapons to take on the government if the government has no political will or competency.
Of course, we know that the democrats will behave differently in the US towards its own citizens since it’s their own power that is directly threatened, but the lack of competency is baked into their system.
A Republic, if you can keep it. – Benjamin Franklin
President Wilson did, in fact, end the actuality of the American Republic. The exponential growth of the federal government was deliberately started by him and those progressive supporters. It was slowed by succeeding Presidents, but none of it was reversed. Progressives in Congress and the Courts kept ratcheting up the scope of federal power, eventually giving unelected bureaucrats in federal agencies the ability to write “Rules and Regulations” with the force of law that never crossed a legislator’s desk. The goal was one-size-fits-all uniformity and top-down control. It has succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. A Fauci/CDC can lock down the entire nation without debate or consequences to themselves. It will take a massive effort to wrest power away from those who have seized it with the blessings of their own hubris. Anyone who has tried to wrestle away that last piece of candy from a child knows what I’m talking about.
Part of it was also due to the promulgation of a professional civil service instead of relying on a spoils system. At the time, everybody (except the recipients of the spoils) thought it was a great idea.
We now know better. A spoils system may be corrupt, but at least it’s an open corruption and people were directly accountable for their successes and failures. The connections a leader needs to make for trustworthy lackeys also constrains the number of positions he can fill, so this actually limits government, and no leader worth his salt will delegate key positions to people he does not trust, and would even seek to eliminate these positions entirely to avoid them threatening his core support base.
To answer Natalie’s question: “so, what’s the point?”
It’s really an important question to ask and to answer based on evidence, not wishful thinking.
One knows a tree by its fruit.
Based on the evidence it seems that the primary purpose of the American federal government is to advance an oppressive, left-wing, corporatist, globalist, progressive, liberal, totalitarian agenda as quickly as possible while simultaneously always keeping secession just outside the Overton Window.
So basically, this.
God save us all.