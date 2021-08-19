The catastrophising narrative continues. The government gives with one hand and takes away with the other regarding lifting restrictions and permitting travel. NHS colleagues continue their handwringing and attention seeking. Having basked in the limelight and affections of the nation and wallowed in the cult of the ‘clap for our carers’, they seem unable to loosen their hold on the pandemic. I, frankly, sense a great deal of disappointment that the pandemic is receding and a sense of relief each time the likes of Neil Ferguson predicts another wave as he has just done. Does nobody understand that this man has never been right about anything, ever?
We need, constantly, to remind ourselves and anyone who will listen that all the above was for a virus that the vast majority of people were unlikely to become infected with, from which recovery (not dying) is approximately 99% and those who do die, tragically, are the usual suspects: the very old, the obese and the medically compromised. The outcomes of our response to COVID include a bankrupt country, record waiting lists for NHS treatment, some remarkable statistics regarding suicide and a host of other problems regarding child abuse, domestic violence and mental health problems. China did not do this to us…our own government did.
– UNN Opinions: it is time to stop blaming China.
Most figures I’ve seen now estimate it’s half that or lower (between 99.3% to 99.5%)
Sure, I have seen the same, but that’s actually not very important with regard to Wuhan Coronavirus as it is a very discriminating disease, posing a close to zero risk to large swathes of the population and a significant risk to people with (now well known) co-factors. This is why one-size-fits-all lockdowns are insane, not the overall infection recovery rate.
It would seem pretty likely that the lockdowns were completely futile anyway. It seems that these things have to run their course, gradually turning into less dangerous strains while the population as a whole gradually develops immunity. All the lockdowns have acheived is to drag the process out over a longer period of time. Who remembers when the original purpose of the lockdown was to prevent intensive care units from being overwhelmed?
I am doing a charity swim next year to raise money for guide dogs. The plan is to swim 500 miles during 2022. My fear is that when winter arrives the gym and the lake will be closing again and I’m left playing catch up. Mulling this over after my regular swim session today my thought was this:
I am in an at risk category and I have a small chance of catching this bug and dying from it and I don’t effing well care. I’m sick of having my life put on hold. I’m only 62 but, if my number is up, I’ve had a good life so far and that’s enough. I’m not going to be able to say that if I spend the last few years of my life locked in my house not doing my charity swim.
I have very little respect for the anti-Boomer crap spouted by the midwits of the millennial world, but for this one point: This is primarily a Boomer sickness, and so why don’t we simply tell those at-risk people to shelter in place? Perhaps with functioning economies, we could help them out a bit. But no, everyone must act as if we are all at huge risk. To be fair, or something.
Indeed, which was precisely what the Great Barrington Declaration was about, and they were reviled for attempting to provide an alternative narrative.
Actually, it is time to start blaming China, something the same people who love lockdowns and liberty-grabs have opposed. Blaming those people as well is fine by me, and it may be far more immediately useful to us to attempt to put pressure on them rather than on Xi, but we can hardly stop blaming China when we hardly ever started.
The remarkable thing about this Chinese made virus is that the cure appears to require the emulation of the worst excesses of the Chinese state’s attitude to personal freedom.
The lockdowns and other restrictions did not reduce deaths. The nations that did not lockdown had a lower death rate than we did.
Early Treatment of Covid 19 would have saved many lives – but Early Treatment was internationally systematically smeared (if Early Treatment had been followed the “justification” for international lockdowns, and so on, would have collapsed – so it “had to be” smeared).
As for economic bankruptcy (the great totalitarian “Reset” and so on) – that was coming anyway, it has been in the plans for many years. But Covid 19 did bring forward the objective of smashing the existing society. That does NOT mean that Covid 19 was deliberately designed and deliberately released – Covid 19 may just have been a happy chance (something to take advantage of) as far as the international establishment were concerned.
What should be done?
The restoration of honest money (physical gold or silver – which does NOT mean that electronic banking and so on would stop, as the OWNERSHIP of physical gold or silver can be transferred electronically without the physical gold and silver being moved at all, you would not have to carry around a bag of gold in order to buy things).
Government spending should be dramatically REDUCED – for both economic and cultural (societal) reasons. To avoid economic and cultural (societal) collapse.
Fundamental deregulation – and end to licenses and permits (“Set the people free” in a “bonfire of controls” as Winston Churchill put it). To end the CORPORATE stranglehold on the economy.
And a restoration of basic Civil Liberties – such as Freedom of Speech. Driving the Frankfurt School of Marxism and their “Woke” “Diversity and Inclusion” totalitarianism to Hell.
What will actually happen?
The reverse of all of the above – at least till everything comes crashing down.
For it will come crashing down – as the ideas of the totalitarians, both economic and cultural, are destructive (as well as evil) – in the end, destructive even of themselves.
Then, after things fall apart, it will be a matter of whether society can be rebuilt.