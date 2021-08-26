|
Samizdata quote of the day
What is happening in USA is indeed socialist but not Marxist socialism by any reasonable definition. Moreover, the establishment embracing radical identitarianism, the hysterical obsession with race, and using huge corporations as a vector for their ideology makes this far, far more like some lunatic strain of gonzo fascism really.
The Woke anti-fascists really truly are far closer to fascism than 99% of the people they call fascist (which is pretty much everyone who is not them).
– Perry de Havilland
Der Staat, Der Staat Uber Alles, but it’s the Regulierung Staat. (Maybe someone knows the proper translation.) It’s government from the top down by regulation, implemented by unaccountable and remote, self serving, careerist bureaucrats to the benefit of crony capitalists, multinationals, Wall Street and vocal special interests, at the expense of everyone else. Academia, media are just their hand maidens. When a policy isn’t designed to line the pockets of the connected, it is based on shuffling through checklists, spreadsheets, GIGO models and not on concrete in the trenches knowledge and experience. These bureaucracies are dominated by the kowtowing and networking children of the Kleptocracy. Their primary skill sets are engineering cost shifting scams, as they shuffle through the revolving doors of government agencies, charities, foundations, NGOs, corporate and private boards.
I guess you could apply an educated sounding, political science label on it, but really it’s just a pimped up form of nepotism/racketeering. It’s most current manifestation is the vaccine boondoggle. There is vaccine hesitancy because millions do not trust the CDC/FDA and for good reason.
However you want to label it, it’s deeply entrenched in the USA. The lesson here is that many millions were willing to commit economic suicide and to become China’s bitch, as well as put the two dimmest bulbs evah into the presidency. These bureaucrats are all about protecting their own sinecures and do not wish Middle America, working America well, in any way.
A classic Marxist revolution has the following characteristics:
1. It is planned and directed by one absolute supreme Leader – Lenin, Castro, Mao, Ho Chi Minh … etc. (With the help of a “party”)
2. It loots systematically all private property (“nationalization of the means of production”).
3. It arrests deports and murders a big mass of people – many millions. It calls them “counter-revolutionaries, enemies of the people, subject to proletarian “justice”.
A classic Fascist revolution is somewhat similar – but still very different.
1. It also is run by a Supreme Leader. Mussolini or Hitler.
2. It does not loot all property. It leaves most of it alone. Lootings are sporadic and arbitrary, but not big scale.
3. It uses paramilitary forces to murder opponents and terrorize the population and adversaries. The scale of murders and persecution is a fraction of the Marxist scale. (Except Hitler’s murder of Jews which is a special kind of madness).
What happened in the US in 2020 is different.
1. They have no leader at all…. (Supreme or otherwise).
2. A lot of looting took place… but rather localized and unorganized with no slogans to justify it.(and denied by all).
3. There were no killings. The “Cancel” method is used instead. (Fired from work and ostracized).
4. The violence was (and is) plainly obvious and intimidating – but it stops (for now) just short of murder.
5. The underlying “ideology” – if it may be called so – wokism, racism, genderism – is much more incoherent and crazy that the other ideologies.
But, in 2020, a revolution took place in the US. No doubt about that.
In both cases they immediately looted the outgroup. For private industry in Germany, the notional ownership remained with the German owners but the business had to follow Nazi plans. Over time that became much more extensive and controlling. Boiling a frog comes to mind. Consequently, I don’t think there is much difference.
In other words, as regards private ownership, I don’t think there is any meaningful distinction between “Everything within the state, nothing outside the state, nothing against the state” and “Nationalisation of the means of production” – they amount to the same thing.
“they amount to the same thing.”
Philosophically – yes they amount to the same thing.
Practically – all private property was immediately “nationalized” – i.e. looted and destroyed by the goons (under Marxism), with tens of millions of people destroyed instantly as they lost their livelihood, and many also their homes. It was a sharp and immediate chaos and mass destruction and disruption.
Under the Nazis – people continued their lives more or less normally, at least the disruption was not so widespread and total. Of course, tens of thousands were murdered or sent to concentration camps – but, as noted, the numbers of these were much smaller than in the Marxist revolution. The great mass of people continued a more or less normal life – or not very far from it.
There was no total, absolute, universal and immediate uprooting and chaos.
I’m not sure you are correct in stating that “ALL” private property was nationalised. First of all we can set aside personal possessions. Second the state did not take over individual or family enterprises. If you were a window cleaner or a small market holder you were not dispossessed. Having stated that, they would not have hesitated for certain individuals regarded as enemies of the state. The total number of bourgeoisie is estimated at only 2.3 million in Russia and I would concur they were target and they were dispossessed. Where does your 10 million figure originate?
And where they were nationalised they were not “destroyed”. Certainly in the heat of the revolution “goons” will have destroyed whatever they could lay their hands on, but in the medium term the Soviets intended to run them for the benefit of the workers. Now, don’t misunderstand me – the collective farms were effectively inefficient and the factories cheated on the five year plans. So they were rendered useless to varying degrees, but that’s not the issue here. Unless you meant “destroyed” to mean run inefficiently.
You are right that the German society initially ran on much like before but you are forgetting that the Nazis were elected and initially relied on being in a coalition. Only gradually did they shut down opposition and move against their opponents. I’m sure if they had come to power via an armed coup, things would have moved quicker.
The government mandates forcing private businesses to require all their customers to show vaccine passports documenting they have taken the vaccine expand from SF, NYC, and New Orleans….
To the State of CA…
https://californiaglobe.com/section-2/california-legislature-guts-transportation-bill-to-create-vaccine-mandate-on-private-industry/
What Perry says here was first, in part, said by Joseph Stalin – and I mean no insult to Perry by saying that (it just happens to be true).
“Stalin” (of course not his real name) denounced Frankfurt School Marxism, its obsession with race, gender, sexuality (and so on) as not Marxist at all – as rejecting the basic forms of analysis of Karl Marx and Frederick Engels.
I think Stalin missed something (and Perry does as well) – the desire for total Collectivism in Karl Marx goes back to his early years, long BEFORE his “economic class analysis” and “material laws of history”.
Karl Marx presented Class Conflict and Material Laws of History based upon the “forces of production” and the “relations of production” as justifications for WHAT HE WANTED ANYWAY.
And the Frankfurt School Marxists obsess the “exploitation” and “oppression” (Marxist) of various races, and women, and homosexuals, and “trans sexuals” (ever four year old children – as the monsters who now control Scotland now proclaim – as if Joseph Biden was too moderate with his desire for the sexual mutilation of eight years old children) – also as an EXCUSE for WHAT THEY WANT ANYWAY.
The justification is never the real reason.
Let us say, for example, that black people in the United States suddenly had an average income the same as white people (or even the same as Asian people – who have a higher average income than white people) – the Frankfurt School Marxists (the “Woke”) would NOT be pleased – on the contrary, they would be upset.
They would be upset because now they would have to find a different excuse (“justification”) for WHAT THEY WANT anyway – Collectivism.
This is why people such as Jeff Bezos are “clever fools” – they think that giving the Frankfurt School Marxists (the “Woke”) what they say they want will “get them off our backs”.
It will not “get them off our backs” – because what the “Woke” (the Frankfurt School Marxists) really want is total Collectivism (with people such as Mr Bezos used for soap – robbed and murdered).
The “Woke” (the Frankfurt School Marxists) do not really care about George Floyd and black people, or about women, or about homosexuals, or about trans sexuals, or about “Islamophobia” (or any of this stuff) – what they care about is total Collectivism, all this other stuff is just a series of excuses for it.
Dr Karl Marx did not really care about economics or history.
If someone had explained to Dr Marx that his stage theory of history did not fit the facts of (say) the history of Norway, or the history of the English country of Kent – he would NOT have cared.
Just as if someone had explained to Dr Marx that the Labour Theory of Value he got from David Ricardo and James and J.S. Mill was total NONSENSE – he would NOT have really cared.
The “justification” is never the real reason.
Karl Marx trotted out economics and history – but he wanted total Collectivism long before this.
And the Frankfurt School (“Woke”) Marxists, trot out stuff about black people, and woman, and homosexuals, and transexuals (and on and on), but they do not really care about any of it. It is just an excuse for what they want – which is tyranny, total collectivism.
A boot stamping down on a human face – for ever.
Once one grasps what they want, everything they do makes perfect sense.
Still Perry is correct (and Stalin was correct before him) – Frankfurt School Marxism (what we now call “Woke” – the stuff that dominates the American military and the Corporations) is NOT Classical Marxism – it does not accord with the “scientific laws” that Karl Marx claimed to have discovered (I do not think that Dr Marx himself really cared about his “scientific laws” of economics and history, which were a load of tosh, but that is a discussion for another day).
However, the vast majority of Marxists are now Frankfurt School Marxists – at least in the West, Classical Marxists (who abide by the “scientific laws” and are not interested in black people, or women, or homosexuals, or in sexually mutilating young children to make them “Trans”) are not common.
“Woke” (Frankfurt School) Marxism, not Classical Marxism, is the norm now.
As for the Corporations and government officials….
Most likely they want a sort of Saint-Simon style totalitarianism – socialism that does not involve the execution of the Big Business types, but socialism where the Big Business types (led by the Credit Bubble bankers) are actually in charge – and all in the name of “science”.
Sir Francis “New Atlantis” Bacon did not need Karl Marx to instruct him – and he did not Klaus Schwab either (or even Saint-Simon).
But the “Woke” (Frankfurt School Marxists) are liable to get annoyed with this – and (at some point) tear the high government officials and the Corporate Managers to pieces.
“You are rich and we are starving” will be the only justification they need.
And totalitarianism (even on the Saint-Simon rather than Karl Marx basis) will lead to starvation.
“Eat the rich!” (the high officials and corporate managers) will become the demand.
Of course it would be nice if the totalitarianism was prevented – then the rest of it would not come to pass.
No, both Stalin & I are not missing anything regarding this. The underpinning ideas of Marxism (the creed rather than Marx-the-person), Fascism, Juche etc. are indeed all (objectively absurd) justifications for absolutist totalitarianism. But words have meanings. Not all socialism is Marxist socialism (i.e. derived from the published formulae concocted by Marx and Engels), that is just a definitional fact. Marxism and Saint-Simonism are both paths to tyranny, just as chairs and tables are both furniture, but they are not synonyms for the same thing even if you can technically sit on a table and eat off a chair.
What Marx himself cared about… I really don’t give a damn, because it doesn’t matter. Ditto neo-Hegelian Giovanni Gentile. The way they wanted to get to their ideal tyranny-of-choice was not the same, just as the ways Lenin and Mussolini actually tried to implement those ideas differed.
So by all means call them all tyranny, totalitarian, socialist, subjectivist idiocy, whatever… but don’t call the correct crop of totalitarianism Marxist socialism, because it ain’t. As I suggested, it is closer to some mutant form of Fascism owning more to Gentile than Marx and Engles (though I doubt Gentile would have been flattered by the comparison if he could see the preposterous wokesters of today 😋).