The era of Covid-totalitarianism

Michael Rectenwald has written a very interesting essay Living in the Age of Covid: “The Power of the Powerless” that raises many very alarming parallels, musing on the original essay by Václav Havel The Power of the Powerless.
Just as the greengrocer was compelled to display signs of his loyalty under Soviet bloc communism, signs transmitting semantic content to which he was indifferent, so the covid citizen is compelled to display signs of compliance and complicity under the covid regime. The signs have included donning the mask and, increasingly, displaying the vaccine passport—to take part in society. And, as under communism, these displays are compulsory rituals. What function do they serve?
Let us take note: if the covid citizen were compelled to wear a sign that said, “I am afraid, therefore unquestionably obedient,” he would not be nearly as indifferent to its semantics, even though the statement would reflect the truth. The covid citizen would be embarrassed and ashamed to don such an unequivocal statement of his own degradation, and quite naturally so, for he is a human being and thus has a sense of his own dignity. To overcome this complication, his expression of fidelity must take the form of a sign which, at least on its surface, indicates a level of credulousness in the covid regime. It must allow the covid citizen to say, “What’s wrong with the vaccine passport? The experts say that the vaccine is necessary, for my health and that of others.” Thus, the vaccine passport helps the covid citizen to conceal from himself the low foundations of his obedience, while at the same time concealing the low foundations of power. The vaccine passport hides them both behind the façade of something high. And that something is ideology.
The [indented] text above is my revision of a passage from Havel’s essay—with “the covid citizen” and “vaccine passport” of the covid regime replacing the greengrocer and the greengrocer’s sign of the Soviet regime. The point is to show, mutatis mutandis, the substitutability of terms. Although the vaccines have shown some efficacy at mitigating the effects of the virus, they neither protect their recipients from infection and disease nor prevent them from spreading it. And the dangers of the vaccines are not all known, although many short-term side effects, including death, have been documented. The vaccines may also be driving antibody-dependent enhancement, and, with the selective pressure they put on the virus, the production of mutations (variants). The vaccines are, after all, “state of emergency” measures, rushed into use before the necessary scientific testing to gauge their efficacy or ensure their safety could be done. Thus, they are anything but “science”—if by “science” we mean unhampered and open inquiry using the scientific method. The vaccine passport thus serves an ideological function, just like the greengrocer’s sign.
People here know well my long-held opinions on hereditary absolute monarchy and democracy or constitutional republics. I still maintain such views are correct for the entire pre-internet age of humanity.
But over only the last few months I have seen what is happening across the entire world.
We are probably entering a new era of humanity. It is a highly nuanced situation with deep complexity and may change human civilization in fundamental ways. The incentives driving how and why information, people, and capital flow throughout the world are changing.
And I believe that there are a huge number of dynamics at play in this new era of humanity that I do not know that I am not yet aware of. These large number of unknown unknowns are haunting.
Snorri Godhi quoted Salisbury from memory in a recent thread:
Every change is for the worse; therefore, we must make sure that there is as little change as possible.
Being pro-democracy appears to have suddenly become a losing battle and simultaneously (and for similar reasons) has gained enormous merit in my eyes.
I can see myself becoming ardently, philosophically in favor of democratic government for both moral and practical reasons overnight.
Not sure if I am there yet, but I’m close.
At each stage of this thing I have thought “at least they (the international establishment) can not get more despotic” – but they do. I remember watching Melbourne and thinking “well at least they are not doing that in Sydney” – but then they did the same thing in Sydney.
As for what will happen with the vaccines – I do not know what will happen with them. Perhaps I will die – perhaps I will not die just yet (I do not know).
Clearly (whether or not Covid 19 was developed and released deliberately) the statism is meant to be permanent. Almost as soon as the Cold War was won (with FOOLS like me thinking liberty would now expand in the West) the international establishment (including President Herbert Walker Bush and Prime Minister John Major) agreed to “legally nonbinding” Agenda 21 (now called Agenda 2030 or “sustainable development” and “stakeholder capitalism”, or just “equity”) – with creeping (gradual) state and corporate control of everything (economic and cultural) – supposedly for the good of the people. With its planning of land use (very Ricardo and James and J.S. Mill) and all.
This was no really a response to “Global Warming” – as these plans had been in the works long before then, and it is certainly was NOT in response to Covid 19 (how could it be – it was agreed decades before). There is no conspiracy – all this was out in the open.
The education system teaches that the state (and allied corporations and NGOs) must control everything – for our own good.
Even as I watched the Berlin Wall fall, our own educated establishment in the West was already planning ever more statism – again no “conspiracy” (their plans have always been out in the open) and, supposedly for our own good.
Saint-Simon (two centuries ago – before Karl Marx) and his followers thought in terms of Technocracy – socialism, but with no mass killing of Big Business types.
On the contrary the Big Business types, especially Credit Bubble Bankers (Credit Bubble bankers – NOT money lenders in the old sense of a “Shylock” lending out cash, the Credit Bubble bankers would CREATE money) would RULE the socialist society – and all in the name of SCIENCE.
The “scientists” would not be interested in science as such – they would be interested in “science” as a form of POWER (as with Sir Francis Bacon “The New Atlantis”) – and they would work with the Big Business types (the Corporations – especially Credit Bubble bankers) in planning the new socialist society.
It all seemed quite insane – but it is what we are getting. Socialism ruled by Big Business (especially the Credit Bubble people) and in the name of “science”.
Will it work?
No – of course it will not work. It will be a incredible (civilisation threatening) disaster – that is already plain.
Shlomo Maistre – you do not have to give up much of your existing beliefs.
You can carry on having great doubts about the knowledge and wisdom of the people – it is just a matter of understanding that the establishment elite are even worse.
I would much rather be governed by ordinary people – than by the sort of people who go to Davos and actually believe in the evil madness that that is taught in such conferences.
As William F. Buckley put it – I would rather be ruled by 50 names taken (at random) from the telephone directory, than by the academic, political, or corporate elite.
If you are interested in prophetic science fiction, read Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson. I can’t find my copy for quotes, but I’ll try my best, (It was the subject of a recent article in the Grauniad.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/aug/10/techies-think-were-on-the-cusp-of-a-virtual-world-called-the-metaverse-im-skeptical
The article is about the virtual world, which doesn’t concern me at the moment. The part of interest here is that the State has not exactly withered away, but it certainly has wilted. Most people are citizens of multinational corporations. As one review says:
https://stratechery.com/2021/metaverses/
Today, everybody is interested in the Metaverse, while it seems the corporate nateions are happening more quietly.
When the mask mandates were dropped I became a bit of an obsessive people watcher every time I went to the shops, trying each time to estimate the proportion of masked and unmasked folk. It would appear to be about 50/50 generally, sometimes higher sometimes lower. Over the last few days I have seen people obsessively sanitising their trolley. It definitely appears that there are a lot of people who think that all these pointless rituals are totally necessary to avoid dying. These people are actually in favour of government oppression and would prefer that the rest of us were forced to wear masks and to sanitise our trolleys too. These people are unlikely to vote in defence of liberty.
One more observation. The only people that I know personally who have contracted this disease have been in their twenties. Is it possible that being exposed to multiple variations of cold and flu viruses for five or six decades gives you an effective immunity even to new variants?
Paul Marks,
The reasons I changed about ten years ago from being a libertarian to a monarchist did not include any changes in any of my beliefs.
The reasons I changed about ten years ago from being a libertarian to a monarchist were because of new understandings – new understandings about psychology, sociology, history, and religion.
Paul Marks,
I have always had great doubts about the knowledge and wisdom of the people – both before and after I became a monarchist. If humans were vastly more knowledgeable and wise than they are in reality my positions on democracy and monarchy would remain completely unchanged. My opinions about democracy and monarchy come from many things:
1. the incentives for governance in both systems, which are not impacted by people’s wisdom or knowledge
2. the composition of power in both systems, which are not impacted by people’s wisdom or knowledge
3. the nature of authority in both systems, which are not impacted by people’s wisdom or knowledge
4. the extent of how secure government is in both systems, which are not impacted by people’s wisdom or knowledge
5. the nature of psychology of humans, which cries out for strong leadership and sacred cows that imbue society with certain assumed orthodoxies
I do not understand what you mean by “worse” in this context.
But by most ways of defining “worse” specifically as it relates to this context, then I can say that I have thought for all of the past ten years that the establishment elite of the western world are and have been much worse than the people ever since AT LEAST the Enlightenment of the 1600s – and arguably since forever, depending on the definition of “worse”. Still I am a monarchist and I have been a monarchist for the past 10 years, without any regret at all.
For me it’s not about who is running things. That’s pretty much irrelevant. It’s about incentives. It’s about incentives.
I agree with the spirit of the comment, and this comment strikes a tone that I make common cause with (and always have). However, it just does not capture the crux of my political philosophy – or at least in the pre-networked, pre-internet era of humanity
We are seeing something quite extraordinary happening in the world right now.
Many factors are causing what we are seeing.
One of those factors may be a tectonic shift in the relationship between political leadership and labor.
If this is actually true, then to say that this is worrisome is a preposterous understatement of epic proportions.
The incentives of political leadership with respect to what shapes the life experiences of ordinary humans may have been either fundamentally altered or even inverted as a result of certain extraordinary technological innovations.
An inversion of incentive for political leadership with respect to labor, particularly, would imply that greater human liberty (for the first time in human history) is no longer a consequence of the extent to which political authority is absolute, centralized, and/or secure.
Stonyground.
These morons drive me to an all but uncontainable rage – I suspected that one dim specimen, in effect barring entry to a supermarket half a dozen, was about to sanitise her reproductive organs so assiduous was she with the shopping trolley – probably repeating the process on exiting too. Cultists exhibiting low intelligence despite, one fears, having more supposed intelligence. I suspect that they could easily be persuaded that the pox was caught from a lavatory seat, etc., etc.
The only problem I have had throughout has been picking up obsessively ‘sanitised’ shopping trolleys and baskets and coming out with an itching rash…
Correct me if I’m wrong on this one or have misunderstood but I think that death is a fairly long term effect of the “vaccine”.
Shlomo Maistre – you rarely define what you mean by a monarchist.
For example, what do people do if the King is an imbecile – such as Henry VI of England. He was not fit for “absolute” power (no one is) – but he was also not fit for any say in government at all.
Also what do people do if the King is a tyrant? There must be a way of peacefully removing the head of government.
The difficulty with modern “democracy” is that the head of government is NOT the head of government – the rise of the Civil Service and independent agencies, has led to the elected people having less and less real control over the government. In short the problem is not democracy – but the fact that democracy has been undermined.
As Douglas Carswell is fond of pointing in the British case – essentially NONE of the expansions of the state were in response to demands from the people. Nor were they really efforts to “buy votes” – in almost every case a small “educated” elite pushed statist schemes, because they (the small “educated” elite) believed in this statism.
They were not reacting to demands from the people, and they were NOT trying to buy votes. The “educated” elite were pushing statism because they believe in statism.
There is no point in having elections IF the elections make no real difference. In some (some) American States elections still make a difference – with elected State Governors able to make a stand AGAINST “lockdowns” and-so-on.
In the United Kingdom politics is not like that – here all the parties follow official advice, and not just Covid 19 (on just about everything).
This may well be the lack of an “monarchical” element in the British and other parliamentary nations.
The monarch no longer has any power (unlike little places such as Liechtenstein) – and elected INDIVIDUAL has any power from their election from the people.
A Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, or a Premier of a Canadian Province (or some other such place) is NOT directly elected by the people – they have to constantly look over their shoulder against the threat of being removed if they step too far out of line.
Margaret Thatcher had won three General Elections – but had no power as an INDIVIDUAL, Mrs Thatcher was just M.P. for Finchley. And so could be removed as Prime Minister in 1990.
An American Governor (or, at least in theory, the American President) can say “I was elected to this office by the people – you have no right to remove me”.
Although, certainly at the Federal level, the “I do not work for you” position of the government officials is very strong. How dare President Trump try to interfere in policy! How dare Prime Minister Johnson even express doubts about policy!
Legally they are correct – officials in the United Kingdom and the United States (and so on) do NOT work for the elected politicians (although Mr Cummings DID work for Prime Minister Johnson – he just acted as if he did NOT, and he now admits that he was actively trying to undermine his employer even BEFORE Covid 19). But this is not democracy – this is the negation of democracy.
Ellen – the state has not wilted. It has never been bigger – and not just in spending, regulations over the last year have been worse than during World War II. I remember the owner of the Blackpool rides saying “but they did not even close us during World War II” – but they were closed this time (with “Ccvid” being used as the excuse).
Whether it is “Covid” or “Global Warming” – the “reason” is never the reason. The reason is state power – from the cradle to the grave (so no wilting – quite the opposite).
As for the vast corporations – they tend to be controlled by people who are essentially socialists (although they do not use the word). For example William “Bill” Gates (about whom Mr Dominic Cummings speaks with such religious awe) believes the state should control people from the cradle to the grave – for our own good. He is not unusual – he is the norm. Mr Gates was not convinced of all this by “Global Warming” or “Covid 19” – he has always been a collectivist, his parents taught him to be so.
“But he has got vast amounts of money” – so what? Being a “capitalist” does not make someone a supporter of “capitalism” – beliefs are NOT determined by economic class factors.
Higher taxes, more government spending, collectivist control of land use (very Agenda 21) – they believe in it all, because they are educated to believe in it all.
When they jet off to Davos (and so on) and praise Agenda 21 (and all the rest of it) they are sincere. Some of them may NOT be (for example Jeff Bezos of Amazon knows it is all bovine excrement – but his corporation pushes Collectivism anyway), but most of them are sincere.
The Corporations (led by the Credit Bubble banks – who are NOT traditional money lenders) are committed to world Collectivism – they are signed up for it.
But the ideas of Saint-Simon are still socialism – just socialism delivered by Big Business.
And NO it is not “just economic” – the various “Agendas” include a cultural side.
For example, all those conservatives cheering that the banks and clearing services are demanding that “Only Fans” bans porn – they do not, yet, understand that the same “Agenda” includes banning all conservative content (the banks and financial clearing services will get round to that in due course).
“They can not touch me – I have got my own website”.
So you do not need banking or any other financial services then?
A “Shylock” is not interested in “controlling the culture” – he just he wants his money. And a “Shylock” can not create boom-busts because he is lending out cash money (he is not CREATING money).
Banking (as it is now practiced) is nothing to do with traditional money lending – I think the French socialist Saint-Simon was the first thinker to notice that modern banking (creating money from nothing – and backed by THE STATE) could be used to totally control society.
Of course, this depends on the THE STATE – as, otherwise, the Credit Bubble banks (and the “Woke” Corporations that depend upon them) would go “bankrupt”.
The big banks (and the Woke corporations) are not allowed to go bankrupt anymore – we do NOT live in a capitalist society.
I am not saying that Covid 19 is not relevant – it may not have created any of the Collectivist plans (which date back many decades) – but it has certainly speeded things up. Given the international establishment (government and corporate – but they are joined together anyway) a justification to do things much faster than they otherwise could have done.
That does NOT mean they deliberately released Covid 19 (I suspect that Tony Fauci and Peter Daszak bleeped up, and so did the Chinese, and then they all just went into a lie-fest to cover their own backsides) – but they certainly took advantage of it. Such things as smearing Early Treatment are unforgiveable.
That (the smearing of Early Treatment) cost vast numbers of human lives – and all so they could push their demented ideas of planning society from the cradle to the grave. Ideas that will fail anyway – their precious “new society” is going to collapse.
I am not saying that I will outlive it – but there are plenty of people around now who will out live this mess, will still be alive long after it just a horrible memory.
So it is all POINTLESS.
“Davos”, “Agenda 21”, “Stakeholder Capitalism”, “Sustainable Development”, the Corporate State – it is all POINTLESS.
None of it is going to last.
It violates basic economic law – and it is going to collapse.
But they never learn – from Plato onwards the “intellectuals” keep coming back with their demented Collectivism.
Well, I might not disagree with that, and the idea of “them” getting their kharma certainly has some appeal. But what of the effects of the collapse? For most of us, I suspect, one of the first effects would be our pension funds had magically disappeared. Poof! Just like that! (Insert manic Tommy Cooper laugh here)
Does anyone have a “Plan B” in case that happens? Preferably with a skills-set that transcends normal retirement ages and earns more than a minimum wage.
Or maybe we’ll all be poor but happy?
Paul Marks,
Who might be doing this passive-voice removing? What you say here implies there must be “someone” who has the power to remove the head of government – but then the headship of government is more correctly assigned to this “someone”, not to the removable person.
If it’s a single “someone”, you’ve got monarchy with an extra step; if it’s the people, then your response is isomorphic to saying “There must be democracy” which is precisely what the monarchist is disputing.
Democratic power is deeply unstable and insecure, and constantly seeks to escape (or if I should anthropomorphise less, flows like water downhill) away from voter control, settling into unelected offices, national emergencies, medical excuses, expert recommendations, oversight committees, et cetera.
Democracy has not “been undermined” as though by an external actor, it is self-undermining. The most “real control” over the government that the people could have would be either a real-time mobocracy, or to elect a dictator with absolute power. Anything short of a dictator with absolute power leads right back to the rise of Civil Service power, but having a dictator isn’t very democratic either, even if he’s elected.