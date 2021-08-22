This is what so many libertarians cannot understand…

So many libertarians, such as the good fellows at Reason magazine for example (who I do like, I hasten to add), have a simplistic, dare I say dualistic notion about bad-things-done-by-private-business and bad-things-done-by-the-state. One is met with “so start up a rival company” the other with “an outrageous example of state overreach that must be opposed politically.”
And in an ideal world, yes, that makes sense. We do not live in anything resembling an ideal world.
In an era when three (two really) credit card companies and a handful of payment processors have an off-switch for pretty much any on-line business they take a dislike to (unless they are called Apple or Amazon), as more and more of the economy goes virtual, what we have is turn-key tyranny for sale to the highest bidder, and the highest bidder is always going to be a state. I am uncertain what the solution is, but as we do not live in a ‘free market’, not convinced “so go set up your own global credit card and payment processing network” adds anything meaningful to the discussion. It is a bit like saying when the local electric provider turns off the power in your office (or home) because they disapprove of what you are doing “so go set up your own electric supply company”, as if that would be allowed to happen.
Fascism is the organised attempt to introduce socialist planning with the consent of big business
– Edward Conze (1934)
I’ve seen this rodeo before, where various undesirables were cut off from banking and credit card processing. Only it wasn’t the purely private actions of purely private businesses that did this. The US Government had its filthy paws in the matter, secretly so until “Operation Chokepoint” got leaked.
I very strongly suspect that the current “private business” shenanigans likewise have government bureaucrats in the shadows whispering “Nice business you have there. Be a shame if anything happened to it.”
Or alternately, the businesses can be viewed as offering non-monetary bribes to government officials. When the “I’m from the government, and I’m here to regulate you!” guy comes calling, the businesses that paid the woke-bribes can hope for some slack, while the businesses that didn’t are screwed.
They have already tested this with Gab. Not content with removing payment processing from the business, they did so with Andrew Torba and his immediate family, so they made it personal. The precedent was set there, so this is nothing new. It should not be up to payment processors to dictate what political views or content may be bought and sold.
As is usual, they go for the soft targets first. After all, Gab is “far right.” OnlyFans has made a name for itself as a purveyor of soft porn and who will leap to to defence of the “far right” or purveyors of soft porn? They’ve already thrown allegations of rape and kiddie porn into the mix to strengthen their case, so anyone speaking out against this action can be labelled accordingly. It’s a time-honoured tactic.