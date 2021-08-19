The history of the decline and fall of conservatism

The fifth stage is the crisis which has resulted not so much from Brexit as from Covid. Brexit was a revolt of a new Country party against the Court party of almost all assembled authorities, including both Labour and Conservative authorities. After some dithering, Johnson chose to side with Country. Hence 2016. But Covid has broken all of the traditions of opposition I have sketched thus far. For it is the Conservative Party – no matter how reluctantly – which stands at the head of a unified Court party which has done more than anyone since Walpole has done to ignore the Country, and not only ignore it, but oppress it. Johnson has presided over the establishment of an entirely technocratic politics of problem-and-solution which is, alas, not a politics at all, but the substitution of technique for politics. In this situation, the Government appears to be as committed as the opposition is to a unified politics of Universal Lockdown and Universal Vaccination and Universal Carbon Elimination in which no one is defending any aspect of the old order (including the church or universities) or even liberalism itself. The Conservatives have no longer got anything to defend. They have capitulated to their enemies and done it with a grotesque hyper-Disraelian-Bismarckian-Maoist-Malthusian flourish by way of forcing us to take the knee, take the mask and take the jab. They are not Tory, not liberal, certainly not even ‘austere’. They have found a magic money tree. They are presumably waiting for the seas to turn into lemonade. They are locking us into a magnificently communist-corporate hybrid order which will make the public-private partnerships of Blair and Brown look extremely pallid. If this continues then the only conservative thing about the Conservatives will be their inclination to hold on to their name.
This is an excellent essay specifically about the grotesquely misnamed Conservative Party in the UK, but some of it applies to other notionally ‘conservative’ groups elsewhere, particularly in the Anglosphere.
That article might also be titled: “The Birth of The UK UniParty”.
People will be even more confused, because it is getting terminally difficult to see any differences between the Conservative and Labour parties. It doesn’t make any difference who you vote for, you get the same policies.
A link to the essay?
Pretty please 🙂
Ah, it was an html glitch, now corrected… link under the name 👍🏻
Just as generations of liberals have been taught that liberalism is John Stuart Mill and Walter Bank Bailout Bagehot (that would have come as news to Prime Minister Gladstone – who did not follow either of them) with their lack of any real private property principles (if you looking for a moral or economic defence of large scale private land ownership or large scale private ownership of factories, mines and so on – do NOT look to J.S. Mill) and their support for more and more government services or bailouts (“everyone agrees” that government should provide.. according to Mill, “concede whatever is safe to concede” says Bagehot), so generations of conservatives have been taught a total MISINTERPRETATION of Edmund Burke.
Conservatives have been taught that conservativism is “gradual and peaceful reform” with “reform” or “change” being defined as more and more Collectivism – “Social Reform”. As both Disraeli and President Nixon putting it this way “conservative men – liberal measures”, “liberal” measures being defined as more statism, and “conservative men” meaning THEMSELVES – themselves in the Big Chair, so they can…. well what exactly? Put into effect what the people who voted for them did NOT want.
How many people who voted President Nixon wanted the United States crawl to Mao (the largest scale mass murderer in human history), vastly increase Welfare State spending, get rid of the last link money had to anything real (the last link with gold went 50 years ago), and introduce wage and price controls – and a whole web of other regulations? Any Nixon voters at all want all this? Or any of it?
Did Conservative voters in Britain want what Edward Heath did (clue he did what Nixon did)? No they did not.
Who voted Conservative in 1992 (John Major) in order to “spend more money than Labour even promised to spend” (Prime Minister Major though that was a good thing)?
And who voted Conservative in 2019 to get the policies we have received? Yes I know “Covid 19” – but the increase in government spending started before then, as did the regulation increase.
Whilst future Conservative leaders, in Britain, the United States and-so-on are taught that conservativism is “gradual and peaceful reform” with “reform” meaning leftism (Collectivism – not just higher government spending, but more and more restrictions on Freedom of Speech and so on), this will continue.
It is easy to to attack Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and President Ronald Reagan – but at least they TRIED to roll back the state. That actually makes them very unusual among conservative leaders – who have been fed this “gradual and peaceful” road to Collectivism for a very long time.
By the way honourable mention should be made of a man who is often horribly smeared – President Warren Harding.
Warren Harding campaigned on cutting taxes, cutting government SPENDING, and rolling back the state socially as well – by restoring Freedom of Speech and releasing political prisoners.
And that is what President Harding did – he was not tricking gullible “Babbitt” voters, President really did want to roll back the state – and that is what he succeeded in doing.
This is the real reason President Harding is hated by the education system (and the general cultural elite) – not because of sexual affairs, or financial corruption (which he was not involved in anyway), it was because he really did roll-back-the-state.
A Conservative academic to me a few years ago “history has no reverse gear”.
He said that to me without any irony at all. And it might as well have come from the brain of Disraeli and Bismarck. Indeed from the philosophy of Hegel (which the Marxists have made such use of).
That sort of “Conservative” is as much use as a chocolate teapot.
If Conservativism is not about rolling back the state (being “reactionary” – “Boo-Hiss”), both economically and culturally (for the statism does terrible cultural harm) then it is pointless – it is just having President Nixon rather than President Johnson, or Prime Minister Heath rather than Prime Minister Wilson. The same road (the road to HELL) with just a different person driving the bus.