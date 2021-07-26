Sorry mate, I can’t afford to risk giving you a job

The BBC reports that the Labour Party now says, “Give workers full rights from day one.”
Workers should be given “full” employment rights from day one, Labour has said as it announces plans to “fundamentally change the economy”.
Currently some rights – such as being able to request flexible working – only kick in at a later stage.
This would fundamentally change the economy all right. No more probationary periods. No more casual employment of the sort which survey after survey shows most casual employees value for the freedom it gives them. In Labour’s brave new world if you employ someone for one day, you will be stuck with them. In that case, you had better be very sure before you take anyone on. An end, then, to giving someone outside the usual pool of recruits a chance to prove themselves. The safe course for employers will be to avoid hiring women (who might clock in on day one and clock off for paid maternity leave on day two), to avoid hiring young people (who have not had a chance to establish a record of steadiness), to avoid hiring anyone with the slightest blemish on their record, or whose class or race might make them statistically risky, and to stick with employing people who they can size up on little evidence, which again usually means their own ethnic group. There is no need to assume actual racism or class hatred, just the universal human tendency to behave defensively when the cost of making a mistake is very high.
Will Labour also get rid of cooling off periods for people who make major purchases?
Or how about applying the same rules to sex? We know that a set of laws that forbid the very existence of casual sexual relationships can be stable: that was the system enforced for centuries in the West and still is in many parts of the world now. Hence the the saying “marry in haste, repent at leisure”. The aim of those rules is to force all sexual relationships to be permanent, or at the very least difficult to dissolve. They generally succeed in that aim, although there are unintended consequences. While I am all for voluntary fidelity in marriage, legal enforcement of a “marriage or nothing” system results in many more incels, old maids, and people stuck in destructive marriages. I see no reason why rules to discourage casual employment should not work in a similar manner to rules which discourage casual sex. Is that what the Labour party wants?
This has worked so well in France /sarc
You want to know why French people under the age of 30 have multiple 6 month stages (internships) and no permanent jobs? Having a law just like this proposed one is why.
Also per Guido, the Labour party are engaging in exactly the sort of “Fire and rehire” thing they object to others doing.
https://order-order.com/2021/07/26/labour-using-fire-rehire-tactics-to-stabilise-finances/
Typical “laws are for others” hypocites
Ah, the Progressive worldview. Collectivist at its core. All people are declared to be equal in every way and the new unproven employee must have the same benefits and rewards as the 20 year veteran employee. It’s only fair, right? Anything else is proof of discrimination and (gasp!) OPPRESSION! See Critical Race Theory. That square peg will be driven into every hole, if it takes a 10 ton press. The result will be catastrophic destruction, but that’s okay because that proves that The System was fatally flawed from the beginning or it would have worked. Stupid Patriarchal White Supremacist Western Civilization has failed once more and must be eradicated to bring true Equality of Outcome!
The above is now being taught from preschool through University and is seen by far too many as right and proper, with little to no pushback. When the Real World doesn’t operate this way, well, riots, demonstrations, safe spaces, and cancel culture are the obvious response. Just build your own world and demand that it replace that stupid Real World that makes them feel inadequate.
I can remember in Minneapolis, way back in time, when the Urban League (the black-advocate org of that time) was pushing for standard “probationary period” hiring, because it let employers hire more unknown quantities – which roughly translated into “young black workers” – without being stuck if the employees were a bad fit. The theory was probationary hiring would let more “marginalized” people into the workforce.
How far we’ve come.
Just on a side note, we are just coming out of a period when massive numbers of people did their work, quite successfully, from home. Home might well be in India or Costa Rica, where you don’t have to put up with such ridiculous employment regulations, and can get the same work at a quarter of the price. In my business, software production, it is getting harder and harder to justify employing Americans. I can’t even imagine how much worse that calculation is in Britain.
None of these things are actually rights though.