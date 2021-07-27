Health research is based on trust. Health professionals and journal editors reading the results of a clinical trial assume that the trial happened and that the results were honestly reported. But about 20% of the time, said Ben Mol, professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Monash Health, they would be wrong. As I’ve been concerned about research fraud for 40 years, I wasn’t that surprised as many would be by this figure, but it led me to think that the time may have come to stop assuming that research actually happened and is honestly reported, and assume that the research is fraudulent until there is some evidence to support it having happened and been honestly reported. The Cochrane Collaboration, which purveys “trusted information,” has now taken a step in that direction.
We have now reached a point where those doing systematic reviews must start by assuming that a study is fraudulent until they can have some evidence to the contrary.
As regards the OP, the linked article notes certain countries (the one’s you’d expect) as disproportionately producing the fake and zombie studies. I can well believe it of those places, but while they may be obvious and easy to spot, certain Western disciplines had a bad reputation even back in the days when the word ‘woke’ was not around to (with reason) characterise them. For once, I find myself not thinking the high Egyptian and Iranian figures betoken a problem it’s irrational to seek hard for in westerners.
Getting back to the original topic, Richard Smith, of Cochrane, has a good track record in evidence-based medicine. It’s currently the “most read” article here on BMJ Blogs : https://blogs.bmj.com
Dare we do as Richard Smith suggests and assume this about some Covid research?
Could it really be that some Covid researchers are untrustworthy and might have venal interests at heart?